Sitel Group Named As Finalist In Two 2019 Stevie® Awards For Sales & Customer Service Categories

|January 18, 2019 10:15 AM EST
MIAMI, Jan. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitel Group, one of the largest customer experience management companies in the world, today announced it has been named a Finalist in the Contact Center or Customer Service Outsourcing Provider of the Year and the Contact Center of the Year - for Sitel Nicaragua - categories in the 13th annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and will ultimately be a Gold, Silver or Bronze Stevie Award winner in the program.
The awards are presented by the Stevie Awards, which organizes several of the world's leading business awards shows including the prestigious International Business Awards® and the Stevie Awards for Great Employers.
The Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie placements from among the Finalists will be revealed during a gala banquet on Friday, February 22 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. More than 600 professionals from across the globe are expected to attend.
More than 2,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 45 nations, were evaluated in this year's competition. Finalists were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide, working in seven specialized judging committees. Entries were considered in 93 categories for customer service and contact center achievements, including Contact Center of the Year, Award for Innovation in Customer Service, and Customer Service Department of the Year; 60 categories for sales and business development achievements, ranging from Senior Sales Executive of the Year to Sales Training or Business Development Executive of the Year to Sales Department of the Year; and categories to recognize new products and services and solution providers.
"It is an honor to be named finalists in not one but two Stevie® Awards categories," said Martin Wilkinson-Brown, Chief Marketing Officer at Sitel Group. "Our commitment to providing positive experiences internally for our employees and externally for our customers is evident in the recognition of being a finalist in the Contact Center of the Year and Contact Center or Customer Service Outsourcing Provider of the Year categories."
"The 2019 judges were very impressed by the caliber of this year's nominations, which set another record for this competition. The quality of the accomplishments outlined in every Finalist nomination was remarkable," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards. "We look forward to announcing the Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award placements in Las Vegas next month."
Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Finalists in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.
About Sitel Group
Sitel Group is one of the largest customer experience management companies in the world. The group is comprised of industry-leading firms providing business process outsourcing, digital customer experience, training and talent management, technology and innovation and consulting and analytics solutions.
With subsidiaries such as Sitel, TSC, Learning Tribes, Sitel Insights and Novagile, the group's services are leveraged across geographies, verticals and all stages of the end-to-end customer journey, helping clients effectively harness the industry's explosive digital transformation and consistently deliver outstanding customer experiences.
With over 30 years of industry-leading experience, Sitel Group's 75,000 associates service over 400 clients – Fortune Global 500 companies as well as local businesses – through its network of more than 150 offices in 27 countries.
To learn more, visit www.sitel.com or join the conversation on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.
About The Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.
Sponsors of the 13th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include Sales Partnerships, Inc. and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.
