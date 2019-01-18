Global Automation Solutions Market to 2026: Technological Shift from PLC to PAC in Automated Loading Equipment & Emergence of IIoT Analytics Fueling Growth

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 18, 2019 10:15 AM EST
DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2019
The "Automation Solutions - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Automation Solutions Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8%
Technological shift from PLC to PAC in automated loading equipment, emergence of IIoT analytics for improving ease of monitoring and service management and emergence of intelligence solutions for labor safety measures are some key factors fueling the market growth. However, strict regulations that mandate automation in hazardous workstations are hampering the market growth.
Automation Solutions will offer right from factory design, process design to selecting automation products, carrying out design of intelligent material handling systems synchronized with the process and assembly flow, coordinating/procuring/ integrating the entire automation solution, proving out the expected operating efficiencies in terms of OEE, productivity, quality, inventory, line balancing, supply chain & logistics synchronization etc.
Amongst end user, Oil & Gas segment accounted for considerable market share during the predicted period due to development of IIoT and technological enhancements. Based on geography, North America region is expected to register highest market growth during the forecast period owing to largest implementation of industrial robotics in various industries
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 End User Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Automation Solutions Market, By Solution
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Excitation Systems
5.3 Security
5.4 Instrumentation
5.5 Distributed Control System (DCS)
5.6 Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)
5.7 Other Solutions
6 Global Automation Solutions Market, By End User
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Oil & Gas
6.3 Pharmaceuticals
6.4 Security and Surveillance
6.5 Automotive
6.6 Industrial
6.7 Food and Beverage
6.8 Other End Users
7 Global Automation Solutions Market, By Geography
7.1 Introduction
7.2 North America
7.3 Europe
7.4 Asia Pacific
7.5 South America
7.6 Middle East & Africa
8 Key Developments
8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
8.3 New Product Launch
8.4 Expansions
8.5 Other Key Strategies
9 Company Profiling
9.1 Rockwell Automation
9.2 Schneider Electric
9.3 Siemens
9.4 Honeywell
9.5 Emerson Electric
9.6 Andritz AG
9.7 ABB Group
9.8 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
9.9 Swisslog Holding AG
9.10 Sato Company
9.11 Brenton, LLC
9.12 BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG
