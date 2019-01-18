Bell Let's Talk supports mental health care innovation at CHEO

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 18, 2019 10:30 AM EST
$300,000 donation to increase access, reduce wait times for children and youth
OTTAWA, Jan. 18, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Bell Let's Talk today announced a $300,000 donation to CHEO, a pediatric health and research centre in Ottawa, to support the Choice and Partnership Approach (CAPA), a program to help reduce wait times and improve access to mental health care.
"CHEO's Choice and Partnership Approach will enhance timely access to care for young people in Ottawa-Gatineau and Bell Let's Talk is proud to support this innovative program," said Mary Deacon, Chair of Bell Let's Talk.
CAPA decreases wait times and streamlines service delivery, empowering patients and families to be stewards of their own mental health through collaboration with clinicians to determine the optimum treatment plan. Donor support for this program will help CHEO reach its goal of being able to see patients for their first and second appointments within weeks, accelerating their access to the most effective care possible.
"Access to care is the top mental health need, and too many of our children and youth in Eastern Ontario go without proper care," says Dr. Kathleen Pajer, Chief of CHEO's Department of Psychiatry. "We strive to have every child and youth needing non-urgent outpatient care receive it within 4 weeks and we are working hard to achieve this goal with CAPA."
"CAPA means helping kids more quickly and that means helping more kids and their families," said Alex Munter, CEO and President, CHEO. "The earlier we can start managing mental health, the better we set up our children and youth for success and their best lives. We are so thankful that Bell's leadership in reducing the stigma around mental health is also supporting programs like CAPA at CHEO to make things better for child and youth mental health."
Bell Let's Talk Day is January 30
Everyone is invited to join the conversation on Bell Let's Talk Day by sending messages of support across multiple platforms to drive both awareness and action in mental health.
Bell will donate 5 cents to Canadian mental health programs for each of the following interactions, at no extra cost to participants beyond what they would normally pay their service provider for online or phone access:
- Talk: Every mobile and every long distance call made by Bell wireless and phone customers
- Text: Every text message sent by Bell wireless customers
- Twitter: Every tweet and retweet using #BellLetsTalk, featuring the special Bell Let's Talk emoji, and Bell Let's Talk Day video view at Twitter.com/Bell_LetsTalk
- Facebook: Every view of the Bell Let's Talk Day video at Facebook.com/BellLetsTalk and use of the Bell Let's Talk frame
- Instagram: Every Bell Let's Talk Day video view at Instagram.com/bell_letstalk
- Snapchat: Every use of the Bell Let's Talk filter and video view
To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.
Total Bell Let's Talk Day interactions since the first event in 2011 stand at 867,449,649 and are expected to exceed 1 billion on January 30. Bell's funding commitment for mental health, including the company's donations based on Bell Let's Talk engagement and its original $50-million donation to launch the initiative, is now $93,423,628.80 and expected to surpass $100 million on January 30.
About CHEO
CHEO is a global leader in pediatric health, dedicated to helping children and youth live their best lives. CHEO combines excellence in clinical care, research and education with a commitment to working with our partners to advance seamless care that's provided where, when and how it's needed. Every year, CHEO helps more than 500,000 children and youth from Eastern Ontario, Western Québec, Nunavut and Northern Ontario.
About Bell Let's Talk
The Bell Let's Talk mental health initiative is focused on 4 key action pillars: Anti-stigma, Care and Access, Research and Workplace Leadership. Since its launch in September 2010, Bell Let's Talk has partnered with more than 900 organizations providing mental health services throughout Canada, including major donations to hospitals, universities and other care and research organizations. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.
