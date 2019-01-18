Dans le cadre de son 50e anniversaire, l’ISACA annonce pour 2019, et dans le monde entier, une série d’événements destinés aux professionnels de la technologie commerciale.

|By Business Wire
|
January 18, 2019 10:55 AM EST
L’ISACA, une association internationale desservant les professionnels de l’audit technologique, de l’assurance, de la gouvernance et de la cybersécurité, qui, en 2019, célèbre son 50ème anniversaire, a annoncé son programme d’événements annuels, comprenant des opportunités de formation axées sur les technologies émergentes, l’innovation, les meilleures pratiques et le développement professionnel.
Les technologies disruptives des 50 dernières années et du futur au sein de l’entreprise commerciale, ainsi que l’évolution des carrières technologiques et des professions de l’ISACA, seront évoquées à l'occasion de l’anniversaire de l’ISACA dans la quasi-totalité des sites. Le portefeuille croissant de solutions de cybersécurité de l’ISACA, comprenant la CSX Training Platform et la CMMI Cybermaturity Platform, sera mis en exergue dans les nouvelles conférences de 2019, lesquelles comprendront des événements en Amérique du Nord et en Europe.
Les conférences CACS 2019, prévues en Amérique du Nord, Europe, Asie, Afrique, dans la région océanique et en Amérique latine, proposeront des sessions de formation en audit et assurance, méga données, gestion des risques, gouvernance et bien plus. Toutes les conférences de l’ISACA offrent, en plus du réseautage, des options d'ateliers avant ou après conférences, des formations pratiques approfondies, des programmes en soutien de l’initiative SheLeadsTech™ de l’ISACA. Les conférences et événements de formation 2019 de l’ISACA sont listées ci-dessous. Pour obtenir une liste des cours et le planning complet, veuillez consulter le site www.isaca.org/education.
Événements ISACA 2019
Nouveautés 2019
- Infosecurity ISACA North America Expo and Conference 2019, 20-21 novembre 2019, New York, NY, États-Unis www.infosecuritynorthamerica.com/2019
ISACA, la principale association internationale dédiée aux professionnels de l’audit informatique, du risque, de la gouvernance et de la sécurité, ainsi qu’Infosecurity Group, le plus grand événement de sécurité de l’information en Europe, s’associent afin de créer l’événement le plus avant-gardiste sur la sécurité de l’information en Amérique du Nord.
- EuroCACS/CSX 2019, 16-18 octobre 2019, Genève, Suisse https://conferences.isaca.org/euro-cacs-csx-2019
La première conférence EuroCACS/CSX de l’ISACA utilise les meilleurs événements CACS et CSX d’Europe afin de faire progresser les connaissances et compétences des participants ainsi que leur carrière en systèmes d’information, cybersécurité et entreprise.
Conférences CACS
Les conférences CACS sont des événements de premier plan pour les professionnels de l’audit/assurance, du COBIT, de la conformité, du risque, de la sécurité, et de la stratégie/gouvernance. Les connaissances, outils et stratégies seront partagés à tous les niveaux d’expertise.
-
CACS Asie Pacifique, 1er avril 2019, Hong Kong
www.isaca.org/education
(Voir prochainement les dernières informations)
-
CACS Amérique du Nord, 13-15 mai 2019, Anaheim, Californie,
États-Unis
www.isaca.org/NA-CACS
-
CACS Afrique, 19-20 août 2019, Johannesbourg, Afrique du Sud
www.isaca.org/AfricaCACS
-
CACS Amérique latine, 26-27 août 2019, Santiago, Chili
www.isaca.org/education
(Revenez sous peu pour les dernières informations)
-
CACS Océanie, 12-13 septembre 2019, Auckland,
Nouvelle Zélande
www.isaca.org/oceaniacacs
-
EuroCACS/CSX, 16-18 octobre 2019, Genève, Suisse
https://conferences.isaca.org/euro-cacs-csx-2019
Conférence GRC
La conférence sur la Gouvernance, le Risque et le Contrôle propose un événement immersif présentant le réseautage, la formation et le développement professionnel spécifiques aux professionnels de l’audit interne et du risque informatique.
-
Conférence GRC, organisée en collaboration avec l’Institute of
Internal Auditors (IIA), 12-14 août 2019, Ft. Lauderdale, FL,
États-Unis
www.isaca.org/grc
Semaines de formation
L’ISACA propose un large éventail de cours approfondis d’une durée d’une semaine, sur des sujets tels que l’audit informatique, l’audit de la sécurité réseau, l’assurance informatique, le risque, l’informatique cloud, la confidentialité des données, la cybersécurité, le COBIT 2019, et la préparation aux examens de certification. Pour de plus amples informations, veuillez consulter le site www.isaca.org/trainingweek. Liste des dates et lieux 2019 :
- Atlanta, Géorgie, États-Unis—15-18 avril 2019
- Barcelone, Espagne—20-23 mai 2019
- Boston, Massachusetts, États-Unis—15-18 juillet et 19-22 août 2019
- Chicago, Illinois, États-Unis—13-16 mai et 5-8 août 2019
- Dallas, Texas, États-Unis—23-26 septembre 2019
- Los Angeles, Californie, États-Unis—1-4 avril et 11-14 novembre 2019
- Philadelphie, Pennsylvanie, États-Unis—25-28 mars et 3-6 juin 2019
- Phoenix, Arizona, États-Unis—2-5 décembre 2019
- Seattle, Washington, États-Unis—12-15 août 2019
- Tampa, Floride, États-Unis—10-13 juin 2019
Formation virtuelle
Parallèlement à la formation en personne, l’ISACA propose également une formation virtuelle afin de vous préparer aux prochaines étapes de votre carrière. Les participants reçoivent, d'un formateur à distance, un apprentissage dirigé par un expert. Pour de plus amples informations, veuillez consulter le site www.isaca.org/Education/Online-Learning/Pages/virtual-instructor-led-training. Les cours disponibles en 2019 comprennent :
- Certificat d’audit en cybersécurité
- Fondamentaux de la cybersécurité
- Cours préparatoire à l’examen CISA
- Cours préparatoire à l’examen CISM
- Préparation à l’examen CISM CyberVista
- Cours préparatoire à l’examen CRISC
Webinaires en ligne
L’ISACA propose des webinaires gratuits tout au long de l’année. Les membres de l’ISACA peuvent gagner des crédits de formation professionnelle continue (FPC) gratuits en participant aux webinaires de l’ISACA. Pour consulter les prochains webinaires ou les plus récents et archivés, veuillez aller sur le site www.isaca.org/webinars.
Formations sur site
La formation sur site de l’ISACA peut proposer divers cours, conçus pour les professionnels de l’informatique, du contrôle, de la sécurité et de la gouvernance, en un lieu pratique ou au sein d’une entreprise. Pour plus d’informations, veuillez consulter le site www.isaca.org/onsitetraining.
Événements passés à la demande
Visionnez en streaming des vidéos sur l’audit, la confidentialité, la cybersécurité, et la gouvernance. Ces présentations d'experts ont été enregistrées en direct lors des conférences et événements internationaux de l’ISACA. Ces sessions donnent droit à des crédits FPC. Pour de plus amples informations, veuillez consulter le site www.isaca.org/Education/on-demand-learning.
Pour obtenir des informations supplémentaires sur la formation et les événements internationaux de l’ISACA, veuillez consulter le site www.isaca.org/education.
À propos de l’ISACA
Célébrant aujourd’hui son 50e anniversaire, l'ISACA® (isaca.org) est une association mondiale qui aide les particuliers et les entreprises du monde entier à exploiter le potentiel positif de la technologie. Dans le monde d'aujourd'hui où dominent technologie et information, l’ISACA équipe les professionnels en leur offrant les connaissances, les références, l’enseignement et la communauté leur permettant d’évoluer dans leurs carrières et de transformer leurs organisations. L'ISACA s'appuie sur l'expertise de ses 460 000 professionnels engagés, dont ses 140 000 membres, dans le domaine de l'information et de la cybersécurité, de la gouvernance, de l'assurance, des risques et de l'innovation, ainsi que sur le CMMI® Institute, sa filiale spécialisée en performance des entreprises, pour promouvoir l'innovation grâce à la technologie. L'ISACA est présente dans plus de 188 pays, avec plus de 220 branches à travers le monde et des bureaux aux États-Unis et en Chine.
