365 Connect CEO Kerry W. Kirby Named to Silicon Bayou 100 List of Most Influential Technology Entrepreneurs

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 18, 2019 11:00 AM EST
NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Connect, a leading provider of award-winning marketing, leasing and resident technology platforms for the multifamily housing industry, announced today that its founder and CEO Kerry W. Kirby was featured for the eighth year in a row on the Silicon Bayou 100 List of Louisiana's most influential leaders in technology and entrepreneurship.
The Silicon Bayou 100 recognizes the most influential entrepreneurs and innovators in the state. This prestigious accolade acknowledges Kirby's commitment to the technology community – from his building of one of the most highly acclaimed tech companies in Louisiana to his mentorship of various startups and support of educational events in the New Orleans area. His considerable list of achievements has made him a continual stand-out in the Silicon Bayou 100 List alongside other influencers across the Pelican state.
Kirby stated, "I am proud to be an integral part of our technology community and honored to be recognized beside some of the most visionary entrepreneurs in our state. Together, we are proving to the rest of the world that we have a unique business ecosystem that is supportive and responsive and thrives on the next generation of change-makers."
Kirby is an entrepreneur, technology innovator and the founder of New Orleans-based 365 Connect, an internationally recognized, award-winning technology firm focused in the multifamily housing industry. An acclaimed speaker, author and technology expert, Kirby has published numerous articles and studies and contributed to several nationally published books. He has served as a speaker and panelist at universities and conferences, in addition to appearing on various media outlets such as the BBC Digital Planet program and NPR News. Known for his passion to foster the next generation of innovators, he is one of the most prominent supporters of educational technology events in the New Orleans area.
"Louisiana, known as the Silicon Bayou, is rapidly becoming a place where entrepreneurs, innovators and venture capitalists are making great strides in modern technology," Kirby explained. "State and local governments, economic development groups, universities and start-up accelerators are supporting entrepreneurship and high-growth companies in Louisiana like never before. I am excited to be a part of it."
ABOUT SILICON BAYOU 100: The Silicon Bayou 100 is the annual list of the 100 most influential and active people in tech and entrepreneurship in Louisiana. The list is compiled by the community through an anonymous nomination process. The Silicon Bayou 100 is hosted by Silicon Bayou News, the leading start-up and technology media property in Louisiana. It reaches hundreds of thousands of visitors per month from all 50 states and over 100 countries. For more information, visit www.SiliconBayouNews.com.
ABOUT 365 CONNECT: 365 Connect was founded in 2003 with an unwavering commitment to transforming how apartment communities market, lease and retain residents. As a leading provider of award-winning technology platforms for the multifamily housing industry, we deliver a fully integrated suite of comprehensive solutions that automate marketing, simplify transactions and serve residents after the lease is signed. The 365 Connect Platform allows its clients infinite expansion, robust integrations and the ability to revolutionize user experiences. Explore www.365connect.com.
Related Links
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/365-connect-ceo-kerry-w-kirby-named-to-silicon-bayou-100-list-of-most-influential-technology-entrepreneurs-300780727.html
SOURCE 365 Connect
As the digitization of business accelerates the move of critical applications and content to the cloud, the network has never been as critical to business success. Consuming everything ‘as-a-service' requires new levels of network automation, agility and security. Discover how Enterprises can take advantage of Digital Platforms, directly connecting to an extensive ecosystem of digital partners and flex their service at the click of a button.
Jan. 18, 2019 10:45 AM EST
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 18, 2019 09:45 AM EST
Alan Hase is Vice President of Engineering and Chief Development Officer at Big Switch. Alan has more than 20 years of experience in the networking industry and leading global engineering teams which have delivered industry leading innovation in high end routing, security, fabric and wireless technologies. Alan joined Big Switch from Extreme Networks where he was responsible for product strategy for its secure campus switching, intelligent mobility and campus orchestration products. Prior to Ext...
Jan. 18, 2019 09:45 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 18, 2019 09:30 AM EST
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Jan. 18, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 18, 2019 08:30 AM EST
92% of enterprises are using the public cloud today. As a result, simply being in the cloud is no longer enough to remain competitive. The benefit of reduced costs has normalized while the market forces are demanding more innovation at faster release cycles. Enter Cloud Native! Cloud Native enables a microservices driven architecture. The shift from monolithic to microservices yields a lot of benefits - but if not done right - can quickly outweigh the benefits. The effort required in monitoring,...
Jan. 18, 2019 07:45 AM EST
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Jan. 18, 2019 07:30 AM EST
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Jan. 18, 2019 06:00 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Jan. 18, 2019 05:45 AM EST
Cloud Storage 2.0 has brought many innovations, including the availability of cloud storage services that are less expensive and much faster than previous generations of cloud storage. Cloud Storage 2.0 has also delivered new and faster methods for migrating your premises storage environment to the cloud and the concept of multi-cloud. This session will provide technical details on Cloud Storage 2.0 and the methods used to efficiently migrate from premises-to-cloud storage. This session will als...
Jan. 18, 2019 05:30 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 18, 2019 05:15 AM EST
FinTech is a disruptive innovation that denotes the adoption of technologies that have changed how traditional financial services work. While FinTech is now embedded deeply into the financial services ecosystem, the rise of digital age has paved way to FinTech 2.0 - which is rolling out innovative solutions through emerging technologies at a disruptive pace while maintaining the tenets of security and compliances. Blockchain as a technology has started seeing pilot adoption in FinTech around ...
Jan. 18, 2019 05:00 AM EST
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 18, 2019 04:00 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 18, 2019 02:30 AM EST