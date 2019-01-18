Una mejor manera de ganar intereses sobre activos digitales

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 18, 2019 11:11 AM EST
Cred, el proveedor líder de préstamos y créditos en criptomonedas con más de 300 millones de USD en servicios crediticios, anunció hoy el lanzamiento de CredEarn* en la plataforma Uphold. CredEarn permite a los clientes Uphold prestar sus activos en criptomonedas y en dinero fiduciario (“fiat”) a Cred y recibir hasta un 10 % de interés anualmente.
“Nos maravilla ofrecer a los consumidores la oportunidad de ganar intereses sobre sus activos digitales y monedas fiduciarias”, señaló Dan Schatt, Co-fundador y Presidente de Cred. “En un mercado a la baja, los clientes se pueden beneficiar de la liquidez que ellos reciban cuando obtengan un monto fijo de interés en USD o en monedas invariables (“Stablecoin”). En un mercado de valores en alza, los clientes también se benefician por recibir el total del rendimiento vinculado a la alza respecto del monto de criptomoneda que ellos originalmente comprometiero”.
Los clientes CredEarn pueden comprometerse a un plazo de seis meses con la posibilidad de reinvertir los activos por períodos adicionales. No es necesario ningún monto mínimo en la cuenta y el interés se paga en dólares estadounidenses o en moneda invariable cada tres meses en Uphold. El capital se devuelve en los montos de moneda invariable o de criptomonedas en los que fue inicialmente recibido. CredEarn solo está disponible inicialmene para clientes Uphold fuera de los Estados Unidos de América. Cred está trabajando para traer pronto este apasionante producto al mercado de los EE. UU.
“En Uphold, estamos trabajando para construir un ecosistema que revolucionará la industria de las finanzas personales de clientes a nivel global, aprovechando lo mejor que la digitalización y la fraccionalización de Blockchain tienen para ofrecer. Nuestra comunidad habla claramente de su deseo de aferrarse a lo potencial para obtener ganancias en los activos digitales que nosotros soportamos, tales como XRP, BTC o ETH”, indicó JP Thieriot, Co-fundador y Director General de Uphold.
Cred está respaldado por algunos de los mayores inversores en criptomonedas y tecnología, entre los que se incluyen 500 Startups, Arrington XRP Capital, Blocktower, FBG Capital, y Binance Labs. Cred tambien es un miembro fundador de Universal Protocol Alliance, un miembro del Directorio de la Blockchain Advocacy Coalition y tiene una relación comercial conjunta con PwC.
Notas:
* CredEarn es un mecanismo de préstamos, no una vinculación de depósitos. El interés se devenga en los montos que en realidad Cred toma prestado y se calcula en base al interés simple sobre el número de días y sobre el monto de los activos prestados. No todos los clientes podrán participar y no todos los fondos pueden llegar a ser prestados. El Programa CredEarn es ofrecido solamente por CRED LLC a personas que no sean estadounidenses y que opten afirmativamente por usar el servicio. Se aplicarán términos y condiciones adicionales. Los préstamos CredEarn no han sido registrados por CRED LLC en el marco de la Ley de Valores de los EE. UU. de 1933, y sus enmiendas, y no se pueden ofrecer ni vender en los Estados Unidos o a personas de los EE. UU. sin previo registro o en el marco de una exención aplicable de los requisitos de registro.
Acerca de Cred:
Cred es una plataforma de préstamos global descentralizada que facilita el acceso abierto a créditos en cualquier momento y lugar. Fundada por exveteranos de tecnología financiera de PayPal, Cred ha asegurado más de 300 millones de USD de capital de préstamo y cuenta con oficinas en San Francisco, y Shanghái. La misión de Cred es aprovechar el poder de la cadena de bloques para permitir que todos se beneficien de los productos de crédito de bajo costo. Cred reúne a un grupo diverso de líderes empresariales, aprendizaje automático y el poder de la tecnología de cadena de bloques. Para obtener más información, visite mycred.io o síganos en Twitter, LinkedIn, o únase a nuestra comunidad en Telegram.
Acerca de Uphold:
Uphold es una plataforma de dinero digital que proporciona a los consumidores en todo el mundo acceso conveniente y seguro a monedas tradicionales, criptomonedas y otras inversiones. Uphold ha impulsado más de 4000 millones de USD en transacciones en 184 países, en más de 30 monedas respaldadas y cuatro productos básicos. La plataforma tiene más de 1 millón de usuarios. Uphold la única plataforma financiera que publica sus fondos de reserva en tiempo real. La compañía tiene oficinas en San Francisco, Nueva York, Portugal, Londres y Ciudad de México. Para obtener más información, visite www.uphold.com, o síganos en Twitter, Facebook, y LinkedIn. No tiene licencias en todas las jurisdicciones.
El texto original en el idioma fuente de este comunicado es la versión oficial autorizada. Las traducciones solo se suministran como adaptación y deben cotejarse con el texto en el idioma fuente, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá un efecto legal.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190118005334/es/
