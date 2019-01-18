Information Builders Appoints Frank J. Vella as Chief Executive Officer

|By PR Newswire
|
January 18, 2019 11:30 AM EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Builders, a leader in business intelligence (BI), analytics, and data management solutions, today announced the appointment of Frank J. Vella as chief executive officer (CEO). Reporting to the board of directors, he assumes responsibility for the management and operations of all aspects of the company. An accomplished global technology leader, Vella will drive growth, build on an established customer-focused culture, and lead the company to capitalize on emerging market opportunities.
This marks an important milestone in the history of Information Builders, a New York-based pioneer in business intelligence software, as Vella succeeds the company's founder and CEO Gerald. D. Cohen. Cohen will remain as chairman of the board and senior advisor to Vella.
For 43 years, Cohen guided Information Builders through many waves of innovation and disruption, and created an industry-leading company with the vision to enable more people to have an easier way to access their data for better insights and decisions. This early vision remains steadfast and relevant for today's complex technology, systems, and data environments. Among Cohen's proudest achievements is the creation of a company culture focused on solving business problems and creating value for customers through highly scalable software solutions.
Vella joined Information Builders in November 2017 as chief operating officer, following an equity investment by Goldman Sachs. Since then, he has led efforts to modernize several areas of the business, including product, innovation, marketing, sales, and channels. Vella oversaw the launch of the new WebFOCUS, the company's flagship analytics platform. This included dramatic improvements in the product's UI and UX, the addition of advanced augmented analytics capabilities, and a multitude of new data management capabilities. Additionally, under his leadership, key executives were added to the management team to bring the skills required to innovate and capture new market opportunities. The company also made investments in modernizing processes and technology for operational improvements and efficiencies.
Frank J. Vella, chief executive officer, Information Builders, said: "I look forward to continuing to build upon the remarkable legacy created by Gerry and his co-founders. The spirit of innovation and customer service excellence, fostered through positive corporate culture, has been core to Information Builders since its inception. Bigger data challenges generate the need for more robust data solutions. By capitalizing on the product's proven areas of strength we will accelerate the pace of innovation. With R&D investments in advanced analytics, we will make trusted data easy to access and sophisticated analytics easy to create and consume. Information Builders will be at the forefront of providing data and analytics at scale."
Gerald D. Cohen, chairman of the board, Information Builders, said: "I have enjoyed working side by side with Frank. I am thrilled for him to continue to build on our legacy of innovation and what we do best: help our customers solve their business problems, make a difference in people's lives, and meet the next -generation of data requirements. I look forward to continuing to work together with him in the next phase of our company's journey."
Peter Gyenes, board member, Information Builders, said: "Gerry has built an extraordinary company and is a well-respected pioneer in the industry. Over the past year we have seen Gerry and Frank work in partnership to position the company for long-term success. We are confident that with Frank's leadership, the company will thrive and reach new levels of growth and innovation."
About Information Builders
Information Builders provides the industry's most scalable software solutions for data management and analytics. We help organizations operationalize and monetize their data through insights that drive action. Our integrated platform for business intelligence (BI), reporting, analytics, data integration, and data quality, combined with our proven expertise, delivers value faster, with less risk. We believe data and analytics are the drivers of digital transformation, and we're on a mission to help our customers capitalize on new opportunities in the connected world.
Visit us at informationbuilders.com, follow us on Twitter at @infobldrs, like us on Facebook, and visit our LinkedIn page.
Press Contacts
Kathleen Moran
Information Builders
(917) 339-6313
[email protected]
Katie Schira
LEWIS
(706) 550-2325
[email protected]
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/information-builders-appoints-frank-j-vella-as-chief-executive-officer-300780934.html
SOURCE Information Builders
