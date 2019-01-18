IMS International Announces Advanced Manufacturing Directors

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 18, 2019 01:23 PM EST
Intelligent Manufacturing Systems International Inc. (IMSI) reconstituted its Board of Directors with leading experts to support the IMS ManuVation and World Manufacturing Forum programs. The new members include Chair of the Board, Jack Harris, Rockwell Collins (Retired), Dean Bartles, Ph.D., National Tooling and Machining Association, Atul Kelkar, Ph.D., Clemson University, William Mahoney, ASM International, Robert E. Mansfield, Jr., Aerospace States Association, and Jack Todd, C.P.A.
The notable Board members are accomplished in advanced manufacturing technologies, business development, education, and finance. The members were selected to guide the IMSI expansion of its programs in order to help small-to-medium sized enterprises integrate advanced technologies and develop skilled workers to remain competitive domestically and abroad. Board Chair, Jack Harris, said, “I believe IMSI is very fortunate to have highly qualified individuals with such strong industrial experience and passion for advanced manufacturing committed to the Board of Directors. I look forward to working with the new Board as they chart the direction to better support sustainability and growth for SME-based manufacturing.”
The Board of Directors expressed excitement to advance and support IMSI’s wide range of services through supporting new technology integration through the ManuVation program, developing business relationships that extend and support the IMS network and building on the World Manufacturing Forum. The Board of Directors will continue to meet throughout the year to guide the course of IMS programs and leadership.
To learn more about the IMS Board of Directors and read full bios please visit: https://www.ims.org/board-of-directors.
About IMS and the WMF:
IMSI is a non-profit industry-led program established to advance manufacturing and help manufacturers research and adopt the next generation of manufacturing and processing technologies through the ManuVation program. The IMSI organization provides the framework and support for facilitating international workshops, forums, research, and dissemination of information among large business enterprises, small-to-medium enterprises, universities, and research institutions. IMS is the creator and premier sponsor of the World Manufacturing Forum (WMF). The organization offers workshops, project coaching services, ManuVation 4.0 guides, and is an international collaborative environment for a robust exchange of ideas and synergy creation.
For further information, please visit www.ims.org and www.worldmanufacturingforum.org.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190118005470/en/
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 18, 2019 02:30 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 18, 2019 02:00 PM EST
The dream is universal: heuristic driven, global business operations without interruption so that nobody has to wake up at 4am to solve a problem. Building upon Nutanix Acropolis software defined storage, virtualization, and networking platform, Mark will demonstrate business lifecycle automation with freedom of choice and consumption models. Hybrid cloud applications and operations are controllable by the Nutanix Prism control plane with Calm automation, which can weave together the following: ...
Jan. 18, 2019 01:15 PM EST
FinTech is a disruptive innovation that denotes the adoption of technologies that have changed how traditional financial services work. While FinTech is now embedded deeply into the financial services ecosystem, the rise of digital age has paved way to FinTech 2.0 - which is rolling out innovative solutions through emerging technologies at a disruptive pace while maintaining the tenets of security and compliances. Blockchain as a technology has started seeing pilot adoption in FinTech around ...
Jan. 18, 2019 01:00 PM EST
Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy. DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.
Jan. 18, 2019 12:45 PM EST
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 18, 2019 12:00 PM EST
92% of enterprises are using the public cloud today. As a result, simply being in the cloud is no longer enough to remain competitive. The benefit of reduced costs has normalized while the market forces are demanding more innovation at faster release cycles. Enter Cloud Native! Cloud Native enables a microservices driven architecture. The shift from monolithic to microservices yields a lot of benefits - but if not done right - can quickly outweigh the benefits. The effort required in monitoring,...
Jan. 18, 2019 12:00 PM EST
Intel is an American multinational corporation and technology company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, in the Silicon Valley. It is the world's second largest and second highest valued semiconductor chip maker based on revenue after being overtaken by Samsung, and is the inventor of the x86 series of microprocessors, the processors found in most personal computers (PCs). Intel supplies processors for computer system manufacturers such as Apple, Lenovo, HP, and Dell. Intel also manufactu...
Jan. 18, 2019 11:15 AM EST
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 18, 2019 11:15 AM EST
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Jan. 18, 2019 11:00 AM EST
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Jan. 18, 2019 11:00 AM EST
As the digitization of business accelerates the move of critical applications and content to the cloud, the network has never been as critical to business success. Consuming everything ‘as-a-service' requires new levels of network automation, agility and security. Discover how Enterprises can take advantage of Digital Platforms, directly connecting to an extensive ecosystem of digital partners and flex their service at the click of a button.
Jan. 18, 2019 10:45 AM EST
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 18, 2019 09:45 AM EST
Alan Hase is Vice President of Engineering and Chief Development Officer at Big Switch. Alan has more than 20 years of experience in the networking industry and leading global engineering teams which have delivered industry leading innovation in high end routing, security, fabric and wireless technologies. Alan joined Big Switch from Extreme Networks where he was responsible for product strategy for its secure campus switching, intelligent mobility and campus orchestration products. Prior to Ext...
Jan. 18, 2019 09:45 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 18, 2019 09:30 AM EST