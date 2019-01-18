Une meilleure façon de gagner des intérêts sur les actifs numériques

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 18, 2019 01:31 PM EST
Cred, le fournisseur numéro un d'emprunts et de prêts crypto gérant plus de 300 millions USD de facilités de crédit, a annoncé aujourd'hui le lancement de CredEarn* sur la plateforme Uphold. CredEarn permet aux clients d'Uphold de prêter leurs actifs crypto et fiduciaires à Cred et de percevoir jusqu'à 10 % d'intérêts annualisés.
« Nous sommes ravis d'offrir aux consommateurs l'occasion de gagner des intérêts sur leurs actifs numériques et leurs monnaies fiduciaires », a déclaré Dan Schatt, co-fondateur et président de Cred. « Dans un marché à la baisse, les clients peuvent bénéficier des liquidités qu'ils reçoivent lorsqu'ils obtiennent une montant fixe d'intérêts en USD ou Stablecoin. Dans un marché à la hausse, les clients peuvent également bénéficier en recevant le plein potentiel de croissance du montant de crypto qu'ils ont engagé à l'origine. »
Les clients de CredEarn peuvent s'engager pour un terme de six mois avec la capacité de reporter les actifs à des périodes supplémentaires. Aucun compte minimum n'est requis et, sur Uphold, les intérêts sont payés en USD ou Stablecoin tous les trois mois. Le principal est remboursé dans les montants fiduciaires ou crypto reçus initialement. Au départ, CredEarn n'est offert qu'aux clients Uphold situés en dehors des États-Unis. Cred compte lancer prochainement cet attrayant produit sur le marché américain.
« Chez Uphold, nous élaborons un écosystème qui révolutionnera le secteur des finances personnelles pour les consommateurs du monde entier, en exploitant ce que la blockchain, la numérisation et la fractionalisation ont de meilleur à offrir. Notre communauté exprime très clairement son souhait de détenir avec le potentiel d'obtenir des gains sur les actifs numériques que nous prenons en charge tels que XRP, BTC ou ETH », a déclaré JP Thieriot, co-fondateur et PDG d'Uphold.
Cred bénéficie de l'appui de certains des plus importants investisseurs en crypto et tech y compris 500 Startups, Arrington XRP Capital, Blocktower, FBG Capital, et Binance Labs. Cred est également membre fondateur de l'Universal Protocol Alliance, membre du conseil de la Blockchain Advocacy Coalition et entretient une relation commerciale conjointe avec PwC.
Notes :
* CredEarn est un dispositif de prêt et non pas une relation de dépôt. Les intérêts s'accumulent sur les montants réellement empruntés par Cred, et sont calculés sur une base de simples intérêts en prenant en compte le nombre de jours et le montant des actifs empruntés. Tous les clients ne pourront pas nécessairement y participer et tous les fonds ne pourront pas nécessairement être empruntés. Le programme CredEarn est uniquement offert par CRED LLC aux personnes situées en dehors des États-Unis qui expriment explicitement leur acceptation du service. Des conditions générales supplémentaires seront applicables. Les billets n’ont pas été enregistrés par CRED LLC en vertu de la loi Securities Act de 1933 et ses amendements, et pourraient ne pas être offerts ou vendus aux États-Unis où à des américains sans enregistrement ou sans exonération applicable des exigences en matière d’enregistrement.
À propos de Cred :
Cred est une plateforme de prêt mondiale décentralisée qui facilite un accès ouvert au crédit partout et à tout moment. Fondée par d’anciens vétérans de la technologie financière PayPal, Cred a levé plus de 300 millions USD de capital de prêt depuis ses bureaux de San Francisco et de Shanghai. Cred a pour mission d’exploiter la puissance de la blockchain pour permettre à tous de bénéficier de produits de crédit à faibles coûts. Cred réunit une équipe diversifiée de dirigeants dynamiques, l’apprentissage automatique et la puissance de la technologie blockchain. Pour plus d'informations, visitez mycred.io ou suivez-nous sur Twitter, LinkedIn, ou rejoignez notre communauté sur Telegram.
À propos d'Uphold
Uphold est une plateforme de monnaie numérique qui fournit aux consommateurs du monde entier un accès commode et sécurisé à des monnaies traditionnelles, des cybermonnaies et d'autres investissements. Uphold a généré plus de 4 milliards USD de transactions dans 184 pays, dans plus de 30 devises prises en charge et quatre produits de base. La plateforme compte plus d'un million d'utilisateurs. Uphold est la seule plateforme financière à publier ses avoirs de réserves en temps réel. La société gère des bureaux à San Francisco, à New York, au Portugal, à Londres et à Mexico. Pour en savoir plus, consultez le site www.uphold.com, ou suivez-nous sur Twitter, Facebook, et LinkedIn. La société n'est pas titulaire de licence dans toutes les juridictions.
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190118005474/fr/
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 18, 2019 02:45 PM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 18, 2019 02:30 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 18, 2019 02:00 PM EST
The dream is universal: heuristic driven, global business operations without interruption so that nobody has to wake up at 4am to solve a problem. Building upon Nutanix Acropolis software defined storage, virtualization, and networking platform, Mark will demonstrate business lifecycle automation with freedom of choice and consumption models. Hybrid cloud applications and operations are controllable by the Nutanix Prism control plane with Calm automation, which can weave together the following: ...
Jan. 18, 2019 01:15 PM EST
FinTech is a disruptive innovation that denotes the adoption of technologies that have changed how traditional financial services work. While FinTech is now embedded deeply into the financial services ecosystem, the rise of digital age has paved way to FinTech 2.0 - which is rolling out innovative solutions through emerging technologies at a disruptive pace while maintaining the tenets of security and compliances. Blockchain as a technology has started seeing pilot adoption in FinTech around ...
Jan. 18, 2019 01:00 PM EST
Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy. DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.
Jan. 18, 2019 12:45 PM EST
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 18, 2019 12:00 PM EST
92% of enterprises are using the public cloud today. As a result, simply being in the cloud is no longer enough to remain competitive. The benefit of reduced costs has normalized while the market forces are demanding more innovation at faster release cycles. Enter Cloud Native! Cloud Native enables a microservices driven architecture. The shift from monolithic to microservices yields a lot of benefits - but if not done right - can quickly outweigh the benefits. The effort required in monitoring,...
Jan. 18, 2019 12:00 PM EST
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 18, 2019 11:15 AM EST
Intel is an American multinational corporation and technology company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, in the Silicon Valley. It is the world's second largest and second highest valued semiconductor chip maker based on revenue after being overtaken by Samsung, and is the inventor of the x86 series of microprocessors, the processors found in most personal computers (PCs). Intel supplies processors for computer system manufacturers such as Apple, Lenovo, HP, and Dell. Intel also manufactu...
Jan. 18, 2019 11:15 AM EST
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Jan. 18, 2019 11:00 AM EST
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Jan. 18, 2019 11:00 AM EST
As the digitization of business accelerates the move of critical applications and content to the cloud, the network has never been as critical to business success. Consuming everything ‘as-a-service' requires new levels of network automation, agility and security. Discover how Enterprises can take advantage of Digital Platforms, directly connecting to an extensive ecosystem of digital partners and flex their service at the click of a button.
Jan. 18, 2019 10:45 AM EST
Alan Hase is Vice President of Engineering and Chief Development Officer at Big Switch. Alan has more than 20 years of experience in the networking industry and leading global engineering teams which have delivered industry leading innovation in high end routing, security, fabric and wireless technologies. Alan joined Big Switch from Extreme Networks where he was responsible for product strategy for its secure campus switching, intelligent mobility and campus orchestration products. Prior to Ext...
Jan. 18, 2019 09:45 AM EST
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 18, 2019 09:45 AM EST