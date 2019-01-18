New Open Source Blockchain System for Toll Interoperability

|By PR Newswire
NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Milligan Partners, a thought leader in tolling, and Ruuftop.io, a blockchain technology company, announced the launch of Tolling.Network today. Tolling.Network is a distributed ledger solution that uses Hyperledger Fabric for toll interoperability. It's a next-generation network for agency-to-agency national interoperability and cross-border interoperability.
- Distributed: Tolling.Network is a permissioned blockchain network that allows agencies to directly communicate with each other. It eliminates the need for the current hub-based interoperability model.
- Secure: Tolling.Network uses Hyperledger Fabric's private, secure channels and encryption to protect transactions and customer data.
- Smart: Tolling.Network uses smart contracts to create digital interoperability rules. Toll agencies can tailor their business rules for each organization they interact with—no need to conform to a consortium's set of rules.
Tolling.Network is a groundbreaking technology for toll operations. "For at least the last ten years, the US toll industry has been trying to solve the problem of National Interoperability, and we believe the solution is blockchain technology. We also believe that an open source project is the right way to go. Government agencies need a cost-effective and innovative option, and that hasn't existed... until now," said Matt Milligan, Managing Partner of Milligan Partners and Co-Founder of Ruuftop.io.
"When we started the Tolling.Network project, we were drawn to Hyperledger because it doesn't rely on cryptocurrency. We understand how much toll agencies need security and stability, and that's what we designed Tolling.Network to provide," said Tyler Milligan, Managing Partner of Milligan Partners and Co-Founder of Ruuftop.io.
For more information, please visit Tolling.Network. For other Milligan Partners blockchain projects, visit Ruuftop.io.
Milligan Partners is an agile and creative team of professionals with special expertise in toll technology and operations. Through personalized service with integrity and quality, Milligan Partners helps clients deal with a wide spectrum of challenges in policy management, procurement, system implementation, process analysis, call center operations, cash operations, and collections.
Ruuftop.io is a Milligan Partners project created to realize blockchain solutions in tolling, transit, parking, and other transportation services. Ruuftop is using blockchain to streamline the services that drive our communities.
