LTI Q3 GJ19: Erlössteigerung bei konstanten Wechselkursen von 6,1 % gegenüber dem Vorquartal und 20,6 % gegenüber dem Vorjahr; Nettogewinn steigt um 32,8 % gegenüber dem Vorjahr

|January 18, 2019 02:01 PM EST
Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE-Code: 540005, NSE: LTI), ein weltweit tätiges Unternehmen für Technologieberatung und digitale Lösungen, hat heute seine Ergebnisse für das dritte Quartal des Geschäftsjahrs 2019 bekannt gegeben.
In US-Dollar:
- Erträge in Höhe von 346,9 Millionen US-Dollar; Wachstum von 5,6 % gegenüber dem Vorquartal und 18,2 % gegenüber dem Vorjahr
- Umsatzwachstum bei konstanten Wechselkursen von 6,1 % gegenüber dem Vorquartal und 20,6 % gegenüber dem Vorjahr
In indischen Rupien:
- Erträge in Höhe von 24.729 Millionen indischen Rupien; Wachstum von 6,1 % gegenüber dem Vorquartal und 31,3 % gegenüber dem Vorjahr
- Nettogewinn in Höhe von 3.755 Millionen indischen Rupien; Wachstum um 6,2 % gegenüber dem Vorquartal und 32,8 % gegenüber dem Vorjahr
„Wir freuen uns, ein weiteres starkes Quartal mit einem Wachstum von 5,6 % gegenüber dem Vorquartal in USD zu verzeichnen. Unser breites Umsatzwachstum, unsere überlegene Margenerfüllung und kontinuierliche Cash-Generierung im dritten Quartal bestätigen unsere fokussierte Ausführung und Kundenorientierung.
Wir freuen uns auch, Ruletronics in der LTI-Familie begrüßen zu dürfen. Ruletronics ermöglicht Unternehmen, sich digital zu transformieren und zu entwickeln, indem es unter Verwendung der Pega-Plattform innovative BPM- und CRM-Lösungen bereitstellt.“
– Sanjay Jalona, Chief Executive Officer und Managing Director, LTI
Kürzlich erfolgte Auftragsabschlüsse
- Nets, das führende Zahlungsunternehmen in Skandinavien, hat LTI als primären IT-Partner nach der Konsolidierung ausgewählt
- Der Weltmarktführer bei Vertikaltransport hat LTI als strategischen Partner für die Implementierung von Microsoft Dynamics 365 als Kernplattform gewählt, um sein Geschäft in den Bereichen Sales, Call Center und Field Services zu transformieren
- Ausgewählt von einem globalen Fintech-Unternehmen für agile Unterstützung beim Aufbau einer branchenführenden Vermögensverwaltungsplattform
- Ein globales Energieunternehmen (Global Energy Corporation) hat LTI mit der Bereitstellung von Enterprise Historian und Integration mit Geschäftsanwendungen beauftragt
- Ausgewählt von einem diversifizierten Energieerzeuger für seine ERP-Transformation
- Ein globales großes Life-Sciences-Unternehmen (Global Life Sciences Major), ein neues Kundenlogo, hat LTI einen mehrjährigen strategischen Auftrag für durchgehende SAP-Unterstützung, Wartung, Analyse und Verbesserung verliehen
- Projekt zur digitalen Transformation von einem Apex-Beratungsgremium im Bereich Bildung erhalten
- Führender Hersteller von Reinigungsgeräten hat LTI als Partner für seine globale CRM-Lösung auf Force.com ausgewählt
- Großes Petrochemieunternehmen hat sich für LTI bei mehreren Aufträgen zur Vorbereitung der S/4HANA-Migration entschieden
- Cybersecurity-Projekt eines globalen Energiekonzerns zur Implementierung, Konfiguration und Integration von Micro Focus ArcSight und Splunk Enterprise Security erhalten
Testimonial eines Kunden
„Nets hat LTI als seinen primären IT-Partner gewählt, aufgrund seiner Nähe zur Vision von Nets, den Investitionen in Skandinavien und der Kundenorientierung.
Als Hauptpartner von Nets wird LTI für über 100 weitere kritische Anwendungen verantwortlich sein, die sich auf digitalen Betrieb, Karten- und Zahlungsplattformen, SAP/Oracle-Ökosysteme, Blockchain-basierte Dienste, Kundenservice, E-Commerce-Zahlungen und Unternehmensdienstleistungen konzentrieren.“
– Frau Pia Jørgensen, Group Executive Vice President (Technology) und Group CIO bei NETS A/S
Preise und Auszeichnungen
- LTI ist heute ein Global Strategic Service Partner (GSSP) von SAP und damit einer der Top 16 Partner von SAP, weltweit
- Major Contender und Star Performer im Everest Group Digital Services PEAK Matrix™ Assessment 2019
- „Rising Star“ in Security Services: ISG Provider Lens Cyber Security Services and Solutions: USA
- In der Leadership Zone bei Zinnov Zones 2018 for IoT Technology Services
- Major Player bei IDC MarketScape: Worldwide DevOps Services 2018 Vendor Assessment
- Im 4Q18 Global ISG Index™ einer der Breakthrough 15 in Global Sourcing Standouts
Sonstige geschäftliche Eckpunkte
- LTI ernennt Nachiket Deshpande zum Chief Operating Officer. Er hat umfangreiche Erfahrungen in der Technologie- und IT-Branche und war zuletzt Senior Vice President und Global Delivery Head für den Bereich Banking and Financial Services bei Cognizant Technology Solutions.
- LTI arbeitete mit ACORD zusammen, um umfassende digitale Standards und Lösungen für die Versicherungsbranche zu entwickeln.
Über LTI:
LTI (NSE: LTI) ist ein weltweit tätiger Anbieter von technischen Beratungsdiensten und digitalen Lösungen und verhilft mehr als 300 Kunden zum Erfolg in einer konvergierenden Welt. Mit Niederlassungen in 30 Ländern erbringen wir für unsere Kunden stets den höchsten Einsatz und beschleunigen deren digitale Transformation mit der Mosaic-Plattform von LTI, die sie zum Fortschritt in Bereichen wie Mobilgeräten, sozialen Medien, Analytik, IoT und Cloud befähigt. Unser Unternehmen wurde 1997 als Tochtergesellschaft von Larsen & Toubro Limited gegründet und verfügt dank dieses besonderen Erbes über unübertroffene Praxiserfahrung bei der Lösung hochkomplexer Herausforderungen, vor denen Unternehmen aus den unterschiedlichsten Branchen stehen. Jeden Tag ermöglicht es unser Team aus mehr als 27.000 LTI-Mitarbeitern unseren Kunden, die Effektivität ihres Geschäfts- und Technologiebetriebs zu erhöhen und Wert für ihre Kunden, Mitarbeiter und Aktionäre zu liefern. Website – www.Lntinfotech.com, folgen Sie @LTI_Global
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
