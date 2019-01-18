U.S. Army tests and approves T-Worx Intelligent Rail® platform

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 18, 2019 02:15 PM EST
STERLING, Va., Jan. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- T-Worx Holdings, LLC, a Virginia-based technology innovation company, announced today that its Intelligent Rail power and data rail product has successfully completed U.S. Army testing and that T-Worx received a memorandum of approval.
"Anything critical to the modernization of warfighters' weaponry, safety and lives must be tested in an environment similar to where it will be deployed and in consideration of additional Department of Defense use," said executive chairman Devin Schain.
The testing was executed under a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) between the U.S. Army Armament Research, Development and Engineering Center (ARDEC), and T-Worx.
The successful validation testing demonstrated that the power and data platform meets rigorous criteria for minimizing risk to soldier life. The certification will allow T-Worx to provide support to the competitors in the upcoming Next Generation Squad Weapons (NGSW) program.
"We are proud to work with the U.S. Army team supporting its small arms modernization efforts," noted Schain. "The company is poised to help make a difference in modern warfare and real-time intelligence of the American warfighter."
The Intelligent Rail® technology enables weapons to become "smarter" and represents an important technology-driven solution that addresses the U.S. Army's Number One warfighting challenge, a lack of situational awareness among soldiers and commanders in complex battlefield conditions. The I-Rail's patented platform powers, connects, and communicates data securely from rifles and accessories to command centers on and off the battlefield.
About T-Worx Holdings, LLC:
Located in Sterling, Virginia, T-Worx Holdings, LLC is a technology innovator that delivers solutions to critical challenges faced by the defense and law enforcement sectors. Its flagship offering is the Intelligent Rail®, a patented platform that powers, connects and communicates data securely from weapons and accessories to command centers on and off of the battlefield. T-Worx partnered with the ARMY SBIR program throughout the development of this groundbreaking technology, which gained unanimous approval by soldiers during its 2018 Soldier Enhancement Program (SEP) evaluation.
Contact:
Kellee Johnson, 312-751-3959, [email protected]
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-army-tests-and-approves-t-worx-intelligent-rail-platform-300781026.html
SOURCE T-Worx Holdings, LLC
