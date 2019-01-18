IMDbPro Reveals the Most Anticipated Movies Premiering at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival

IMDbPro (www.imdbpro.com), the essential resource for entertainment industry professionals, today revealed the movies premiering at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival that fans are most excited to see. This exclusive and definitive data is derived from the proprietary IMDbPro MOVIEmeter rankings, which are based on the actual page views of the more than 250 million monthly unique visitors to IMDb. IMDb and IMDbPro are a Sustaining Sponsor of the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.

“The Sundance Film Festival has launched some of the most acclaimed and award-winning independent films of all time,” said Matt Kumin, Head of IMDbPro. “With so many world premieres and first-time filmmakers set to make their debut over these 10 days, the list IMDbPro is revealing today offers a hint of what film-loving audiences around the world and industry professionals are most excited to see when the Festival kicks off.”

IMDbPro Most-Anticipated Movies World-Premiering at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival (November 28, 2018 – January 15, 2019)*

1. Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile / U.S.A. (Director: Joe Berlinger, Screenwriter: Michael Werwie, Producers: Michael Costigan, Nicolas Chartier, Ara Keshishian, Michael Simkin)

2. Velvet Buzzsaw / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Dan Gilroy, Producer: Jennifer Fox)

3. The Mustang / U.S.A. (Director: Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre, Screenwriters: Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre, Mona Fastvold, Brock Norman Brock, Producer: Alain Goldman)

4. Honey Boy / U.S.A. (Director: Alma Har'el, Screenwriter: Shia LaBeouf, Producers: Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Daniela Taplin Lundberg, Anita Gou, Christopher Leggett, Alma Har'el)

5. Big Time Adolescence / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Jason Orley, Producers: Jeremy Garelick, Mickey Liddell, Pete Shiliamon, Mason Novick, Will Phelps)

6. The Report / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Scott Z. Burns, Producers: Steven Soderbergh, Jennifer Fox, Scott Z. Burns, Danny Gabai, Eddy Moretti)

7. Paradise Hills / Spain, U.S.A. (Director: Alice Waddington, Screenwriters: Nacho Vigalondo, Brian DeLeeuw, Producers: Adrian Guerra, Núria Valls)

8. Native Son / U.S.A. (Director: Rashid Johnson, Screenwriter: Suzan-Lori Parks, Producers: Matthew Perniciaro, Michael Sherman)

9. Them That Follow / U.S.A. (Directors and screenwriters: Britt Poulton, Dan Madison Savage, Producers: Bradley Gallo, Michael Helfant, Gerard Butler, Alan Siegel, Danielle Robinson)

10. Little Monsters / Australia (Director and screenwriter: Abe Forsythe, Producers: Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, Keith Calder, Jessica Calder)

*Among the movies with planned world premieres at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, these 10 were consistently most popular with IMDb users between the program announcement on November 28, 2018 and January 15, 2019, as determined by the actual page views of the more than 250 million monthly unique visitors to IMDb worldwide. This exclusive data is derived from the IMDbPro MOVIEmeter rankings, which are updated weekly throughout the year. Extensive MOVIEmeter data is available to IMDbPro members on its site and iPhone and Android apps. All title and filmmaker information courtesy of Sundance Institute.

Additional insight into trending movies, TV shows and professionals as well as comprehensive box office data powered by Box Office Mojo is available to IMDbPro members throughout the year. Exclusive STARmeter and MOVIEmeter rankings are updated weekly on both the IMDbPro site and its iPhone and Android apps. IMDbPro offers members the following: detailed contact and representation information; tools to manage and showcase their IMDb profile, including the ability to select their primary images and the credits they are best “known for”; exclusive STARmeter rankings that are determined by page views on IMDb; the IMDbPro app for iPhone and Android; IMDbPro Track, which empowers members using the app to receive personalized entertainment industry news and notifications on the people and film and TV projects they want to follow; and a convenient tool that generates custom digital assets to promote their work on social media and other channels. Other IMDbPro member-only benefits include the ability to explore more than 25,000 in-development film and TV titles not available on IMDb. To become a member today, visit www.imdbpro.com.

Fans can follow 2019 Sundance Film Festival coverage by visiting IMDb (http://www.imdb.com/sundance), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/imdb), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/imdb/), YouTube (www.youtube.com/imdb), Snapchat (https://www.snapchat.com/add/imdblive) or checking out #IMDbStudio on Twitter (https://www.twitter.com/imdb). IMDbPro members can quickly and easily access information on the go about Sundance Film Festival movies, filmmakers, cast and crew as well as detailed contact and representation data with the IMDbPro app. Industry professionals can also follow IMDbPro on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/imdbpro/), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/imdbpro/) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/imdbpro).

About IMDbPro

IMDbPro (http://www.imdbpro.com) is the essential resource for entertainment industry professionals. This membership-based service includes comprehensive information and tools that are designed to help entertainment industry professionals achieve success throughout all stages of their career. IMDbPro offers members the following: detailed contact and representation information; tools to manage and showcase their IMDb profile, including the ability to select their primary images and the credits they are best “known for”; exclusive STARmeter rankings that are determined by page views on IMDb; the IMDbPro app for iPhone and Android; IMDbPro Track, which empowers members using the app to receive personalized entertainment industry news and notifications on the people and film and TV projects they want to follow; and a convenient tool that generates custom digital assets to promote their work on social media and other platforms. Additional IMDbPro services include Box Office Mojo (http://www.boxofficemojo.com), the leading online source of box-office data. IMDbPro is a division of IMDb (www.imdb.com), the #1 movie website in the world with a combined web and mobile audience of more than 250 million unique monthly visitors. Follow IMDbPro on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/imdbpro/), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/imdbpro/) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/imdbpro).

About IMDb

IMDb is the world's most popular and authoritative source for movie, TV and celebrity content. The IMDb consumer site (www.imdb.com) is the #1 movie website in the world with a combined web and mobile audience of more than 250 million unique monthly visitors. IMDb offers a searchable database of more than 250 million data items including more than 5 million movies, TV and entertainment programs and more than 8 million cast and crew members. Consumers rely on the information IMDb provides – including local movie showtimes, ticketing, trailers, critic and user reviews, personalized recommendations, photo galleries, entertainment news, quotes, trivia, box-office data, editorial feature sections and a universal Watchlist – when deciding what to watch and where to watch it. IMDb's portfolio of leading entertainment apps (http://www.imdb.com/apps/) includes its popular "Movies & TV" app for iPhone, iPad, Fire tablets, Android phones, Android tablets and its mobile-optimized website. To date, there have been more than 150 million downloads of IMDb's mobile apps worldwide. IMDb X-Ray for Movies & TV Shows is a feature that revolutionizes the viewing experience by bringing the power of IMDb directly to Fire HD, Fire TV and Fire TV Stick. The IMDb Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/imdb) and official Twitter account (https://twitter.com/imdb) are followed by more than 12 million passionate entertainment fans. IMDbPro (http://www.imdbpro.com) is the essential resource for entertainment industry professionals. This membership-based service includes comprehensive information and tools that are designed to help entertainment industry professionals achieve success throughout all stages of their career. IMDbPro offers members the following: detailed contact and representation information; tools to manage and showcase their IMDb profile, including the ability to select their primary images and the credits they are best "known for"; exclusive STARmeter rankings that are determined by page views on IMDb; the IMDbPro app for iPhone and Android; IMDbPro Track, which empowers members using the app to receive personalized entertainment industry news and notifications on the people and film and TV projects they want to follow; and a convenient tool that generates custom digital assets to promote their work on social media and other platforms. Additionally, IMDb owns and operates Box Office Mojo (http://www.boxofficemojo.com), the leading online box-office reporting service. IMDb.com is operated by IMDb.com, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) (http://www.amazon.com). To learn more, go to: http://www.imdb.com/press.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190118005471/en/