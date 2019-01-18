IMDbPro Reveals the Most Anticipated Movies Premiering at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival

|By Business Wire
January 18, 2019 03:00 PM EST
IMDbPro (www.imdbpro.com), the essential resource for entertainment industry professionals, today revealed the movies premiering at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival that fans are most excited to see. This exclusive and definitive data is derived from the proprietary IMDbPro MOVIEmeter rankings, which are based on the actual page views of the more than 250 million monthly unique visitors to IMDb. IMDb and IMDbPro are a Sustaining Sponsor of the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.
“The Sundance Film Festival has launched some of the most acclaimed and award-winning independent films of all time,” said Matt Kumin, Head of IMDbPro. “With so many world premieres and first-time filmmakers set to make their debut over these 10 days, the list IMDbPro is revealing today offers a hint of what film-loving audiences around the world and industry professionals are most excited to see when the Festival kicks off.”
IMDbPro Most-Anticipated Movies World-Premiering at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival (November 28, 2018 – January 15, 2019)*
1. Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile / U.S.A. (Director: Joe Berlinger, Screenwriter: Michael Werwie, Producers: Michael Costigan, Nicolas Chartier, Ara Keshishian, Michael Simkin)
2. Velvet Buzzsaw / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Dan Gilroy, Producer: Jennifer Fox)
3. The Mustang / U.S.A. (Director: Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre, Screenwriters: Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre, Mona Fastvold, Brock Norman Brock, Producer: Alain Goldman)
4. Honey Boy / U.S.A. (Director: Alma Har'el, Screenwriter: Shia LaBeouf, Producers: Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Daniela Taplin Lundberg, Anita Gou, Christopher Leggett, Alma Har'el)
5. Big Time Adolescence / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Jason Orley, Producers: Jeremy Garelick, Mickey Liddell, Pete Shiliamon, Mason Novick, Will Phelps)
6. The Report / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Scott Z. Burns, Producers: Steven Soderbergh, Jennifer Fox, Scott Z. Burns, Danny Gabai, Eddy Moretti)
7. Paradise Hills / Spain, U.S.A. (Director: Alice Waddington, Screenwriters: Nacho Vigalondo, Brian DeLeeuw, Producers: Adrian Guerra, Núria Valls)
8. Native Son / U.S.A. (Director: Rashid Johnson, Screenwriter: Suzan-Lori Parks, Producers: Matthew Perniciaro, Michael Sherman)
9. Them That Follow / U.S.A. (Directors and screenwriters: Britt Poulton, Dan Madison Savage, Producers: Bradley Gallo, Michael Helfant, Gerard Butler, Alan Siegel, Danielle Robinson)
10. Little Monsters / Australia (Director and screenwriter: Abe Forsythe, Producers: Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, Keith Calder, Jessica Calder)
*Among the movies with planned world premieres at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, these 10 were consistently most popular with IMDb users between the program announcement on November 28, 2018 and January 15, 2019, as determined by the actual page views of the more than 250 million monthly unique visitors to IMDb worldwide. This exclusive data is derived from the IMDbPro MOVIEmeter rankings, which are updated weekly throughout the year. Extensive MOVIEmeter data is available to IMDbPro members on its site and iPhone and Android apps. All title and filmmaker information courtesy of Sundance Institute.
About IMDbPro
About IMDb
