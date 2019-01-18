Gibson: Reveals Exciting New Product Line-Up And Artist Collaborations Ahead Of Winter NAMM

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 18, 2019 03:34 PM EST
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Winter NAMM Room #207 -- As previously announced, in 2019, after more than a century, GIBSON artists, players and fans will experience the all American-made instrument brand rejuvenated. The guitar of choice for artists in rock, pop, country, blues, folk, jazz and beyond, the new GIBSON era celebrates iconic models while looking to the future with instruments that will nurture new players across generations, genders and genres of music. GIBSON will showcase the new line-up and artist collaborations next week at NAMM in Anaheim, CA, January 23-27. The new GIBSON guitars will be available for purchase later this year.
To download Gibson photos, click HERE.
"We're paying tribute to the Golden Era of Gibson by restoring authenticity for musicians with our new lineup of Classics," says Cesar Gueikian, GIBSON's Chief Merchant Officer. "True to our DNA, our new Les Paul Standard returns to the classic design that made it famous. And the same can be said of other models" adds Gueikian. Designs like the Les Paul and the SG once again embrace the features and construction details that made them legends in the first place: a Les Paul Standard '50s spec and a Les Paul Standard '60s spec as well as one with P90 pickups; a Les Paul Special in TV Yellow and Les Paul Junior Tobacco Burst; an SG Standard and two new 61 spec SG's with "maestro" and "sideways" Vibrolas.
"We're refocusing on our core range of guitars that will become the foundation for our future," Gueikian says. "And that will give us the ability to bring new ideas to market with limited runs.
The new Contemporary lineup includes a Les Paul Tribute Double Cut Junior with a single P90 and a Les Paul Tribute Double Cut Special with dual P90's, both offer fans an accessible price point with the quality and craftmanship of a GIBSON guitar made by our luthiers in Nashville, TN. "The Contemporary line also introduces a new concept with the Les Paul and SG Modern," adds Gueikian. "We did a listening tour visiting with dealers, artists and guitar enthusiasts and took the best ideas into the new Modern offerings. They incorporate many contemporary updates that players have embraced such as lighter-weight bodies, innovative slim taper neck profiles for full-access to the high frets, ebony fingerboards, high output versatile pickups and a push-pull control system to pivot between the humbucker and the P90 sounds, both of which have defined so many genres of music since we invented them."
"This refocusing extends well beyond GIBSON's electric guitar designs onto our acoustic designs," adds Gueikian. For starters, there is the new Gibson Generation line of acoustics--high-quality, USA-made guitars built by the same hands that make the J-200 and J-45's by providing premium access aimed to younger, or newer, "generations" of players. This new Gibson Generation line's first offerings, the G-45 Studio and G-45 Standard, priced at $999 and $1299 respectively, feature solid Sitka spruce tops and walnut back and sides and exquisite finishes. "We are very excited about the new Gibson Generation line offering the Gibson craftmanship at an accessible premium price point."
At the pinnacle of Gibson, is the Gibson Custom Shop which is currently making the most historically-accurate vintage re-issues ever made. "We have recently put our Custom Shop re-issues in the hands of some of the most knowledgeable vintage experts and collectors, who inspected every detail and put them through the lens of the 'ultimate guitar geek test' and they were blown away by our craftmanship, accuracy, aging techniques and sound," says Gueikian. "And then you have our made to measure custom program, where our artists and fans can design their own guitar, which today represents a large and growing share of our Custom Shop production. That's a testament to the quality, craftmanship and innovation being driven out of the Custom Shop."
"The future of GIBSON will see a much more holistic, integrated approach to working with our artists."
GIBSON teamed with Chuck Berry's Son and Grandson to create Berry's famed ES-350T which will be out this year. "We x-rayed the original down to the micro-level to recreate it," adds Gueikian. GIBSON will also release a limited-edition, Chris Cornell Tribute Model ES-335; only 250 will be available with a portion going to charities in his name. Over the years, GIBSON partnered with Chris to work on his original ES-335 Artist Model and it was immediately clear that he had an innovative eye for guitar design. Features like the aged Lollartron humbucking pickups, clear "no number" Top Hat knobs, Olive Drab Satin finish, and Mother-of-Pearl Chris Cornell 'signature' peghead inlay make this guitar one of GIBSON's most distinct artist offerings to date and more importantly a fitting tribute to Chris Cornell.
Across all of GIBSON's product lines, the story will continue be told with the brand's greatest partners--its musicians. In addition to receiving input and advice from legendary players like Slash, who tested the new line of Les Paul classics and has taken them on his new tour, GIBSON currently has a wide array of exciting signature models in development with musicians (see the list below with more to come later in the year). "Our artists are going to be an integral part of what we do," Gueikian says. "Our solutions for guitarists will continue to leverage the past and set up the future at all levels. We're excited about musicians from the past, present and future at all levels. We work for the artist, it all starts with our musicians.
There is a renewed commitment to additional guitar brands under the GIBSON umbrella, including Epiphone, Kramer and Steinberger, the first of which GIBSON President and CEO James "JC" Curleigh says will play a significant role in the company's new vision. "If you look at Epiphone's heritage, it dates back to 1873—and its full story is yet to be told. And who played Epiphone? Paul McCartney. Bob Dylan. John Lennon. There's an incredible lineage there, and Epiphone guitars are some of the highest-quality accessible guitars in the world. They're amazing instruments, especially for the price, which is why so many working musicians play Epiphone. The Epiphone story is one that we can't wait to tell through a modern-day lens."
Signature Artist Guitar Announcements 2019
George Thorogood – Epiphone Ltd Ed Thorogood "White Fang" ES-125TDC
Jared James Nichols – Epiphone Limited Edition Jared James Nichols 'Old Glory' Les Paul Custom Outfit
Chris Cornell – Chris Cornell Tribute Gibson ES-335
Dave Rude – Epiphone Limited Edition Dave Rude Flying V Outfit
Dave Amato – Custom Shop Dave Amato Signature Axcess Les Paul
Brian Ray – Custom Shop Brian Ray 62 SG Jr.
Lee Roy Parnell – Custom Shop Lee Roy Parnell Signature 1959 Les Paul Standard
Slim Harpo – Slim Harpo '62 ES-330
Michael Clifford – Michael Clifford Signature Melody Maker
Chuck Berry Estate – Custom Shop Chuck Berry Tribute ES-350T
For more information on GIBSON, visit:
WEBSITE | TWITTER | INSTAGRAM | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE
ABOUT GIBSON
Gibson Brands, the world's most iconic guitar brand, has shaped the sounds of generations of musicians and music lovers across genres for more than 100 years. Founded in 1894 and headquartered in Nashville, TN, Gibson Brands has a legacy of world-class craftsmanship, legendary music partnerships and progressive product evolution that is unrivaled among musical instrument companies. The Gibson Brands portfolio includes Gibson, the number one guitar brand, as well as many of the most beloved and recognizable music brands, including Epiphone, Kramer, Steinberger and Gibson Pro Audio division brands Cerwin Vega, KRK Systems and Stanton. Gibson Brands is dedicated to quality, innovation and sound excellence so that music lovers for generations to come will continue to experience music shaped by Gibson Brands. Learn more at http://www.gibson.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gibson-reveals-exciting-new-product-line-up-and-artist-collaborations-ahead-of-winter-namm-300781081.html
SOURCE Gibson
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 18, 2019 04:00 PM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 18, 2019 03:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 18, 2019 03:45 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 18, 2019 03:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jan. 18, 2019 03:15 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 18, 2019 03:15 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Jan. 18, 2019 03:00 PM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 18, 2019 02:45 PM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 18, 2019 02:30 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 18, 2019 02:00 PM EST
The dream is universal: heuristic driven, global business operations without interruption so that nobody has to wake up at 4am to solve a problem. Building upon Nutanix Acropolis software defined storage, virtualization, and networking platform, Mark will demonstrate business lifecycle automation with freedom of choice and consumption models. Hybrid cloud applications and operations are controllable by the Nutanix Prism control plane with Calm automation, which can weave together the following: ...
Jan. 18, 2019 01:15 PM EST
FinTech is a disruptive innovation that denotes the adoption of technologies that have changed how traditional financial services work. While FinTech is now embedded deeply into the financial services ecosystem, the rise of digital age has paved way to FinTech 2.0 - which is rolling out innovative solutions through emerging technologies at a disruptive pace while maintaining the tenets of security and compliances. Blockchain as a technology has started seeing pilot adoption in FinTech around ...
Jan. 18, 2019 01:00 PM EST
Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy. DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.
Jan. 18, 2019 12:45 PM EST
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 18, 2019 12:00 PM EST
92% of enterprises are using the public cloud today. As a result, simply being in the cloud is no longer enough to remain competitive. The benefit of reduced costs has normalized while the market forces are demanding more innovation at faster release cycles. Enter Cloud Native! Cloud Native enables a microservices driven architecture. The shift from monolithic to microservices yields a lot of benefits - but if not done right - can quickly outweigh the benefits. The effort required in monitoring,...
Jan. 18, 2019 12:00 PM EST