Innovative Features Expand RouteOne's Robust eContracting Platform and Offer Consumers an Enhanced Digital Retailing Experience

January 18, 2019
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Jan. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the industry leader in eContracting, RouteOne continues to forge ahead with innovative, flexible solutions that improve the consumer experience and reduce time and effort in the F&I office. The option for dealers to implement additional electronic forms in the contract package to reduce paper, a flexible, transparent, and remote signing experience, and contract assignment flexibility (to support spot buys), are all among many recent enhancements to RouteOne's robust eContracting platform. Dealers and finance sources can begin utilization of these enhancements in RouteOne's traditional eContracting workflow, and many will also be built into an embedded DMS experience in 2019. Supported by over 7,900 dealers and 60+ finance sources, RouteOne's eContracting platform is the foundation for the new digital retailing experience.
More Digital Documents
RouteOne continues to digitize the F&I process by providing dealers with access to more digital documents within the electronic contract package, including custom forms, and making them available for consumers to sign electronically.
- In 2019, RouteOne Dealers will have access to an expanded digital library of universal deal forms, including odometer statements, and title application, PLUS the ability to create custom forms that are unique to a dealer's business. Deal Forms streamlines the vehicle finance transaction by dynamically returning forms that are available for the state in which a dealership conducts business. Form validation ensures all required fields are complete prior to contract generation and then packages the forms within the electronic signing ceremony.
- RouteOne's Aftermarket Rating and Contracting Service is a complimentary feature that allows aftermarket forms to be included within the eContract and the eSigning ceremony. Currently utilized by 1,700 dealers, electronic access to aftermarket providers will greatly expand with the upcoming integration to Open Dealer Exchange's Provider Exchange Network (PEN) scheduled for 2019. The rating workflow was recently enhanced to enable dealers to electronically begin the aftermarket product registration process on the contract worksheet. This new functionality allows aftermarket products to be rated and specific product(s) selected prior to the finalization and generation the eContract.
Improved Signing Experience
Digitally signing the contract package is now easier and more flexible than ever before:
- RouteOne's in-dealership electronic signing ceremony no longer requires the purchase of any additional equipment. Following acceptance of an ESIGN Consent and the adoption of a typed or drawn signature, customers can now apply their signature, within the context of the contract, by simply clicking to apply their signature. Not only does this new signing experience offer ease of use for the customer, it also provides the transparency they desire by allowing them to see exactly where they are applying their signature on the contract.
- Additionally, RouteOne's Remote eSigning experience provides an optimal consumer and dealer experience and robust process flexibility by enabling remote delivery to the consumer of a secure and compliant "signable" financing or lease eContract package, including ancillary documents. RouteOne's Remote eSigning is now supported by seven major finance sources.
Spot Buy Functionality
RouteOne now offers a complimentary, flexible feature to dealers in Arizona, California, and Nevada that allows them to change the original finance source on an eContract, commonly known as Spot, with a simple click of a button even after the customer has reviewed and signed the contract. This feature's benefits include the ability to submit such "spot buys" to eligible finance sources electronically and more efficiently with no need for customer re-contracting or papering out.
Dealers interested in optimizing their F&I experience with these features, or by implementing RouteOne eContracting, can contact RouteOne at 866.768.8301 or http://www.routeone.com.
About RouteOne
RouteOne was formed in 2002 by Ally Financial, Ford Motor Credit Company, TD Auto Finance, and Toyota Financial Services to improve the F&I process for automobile dealers and their customers. Connecting thousands of dealers and finance sources in North America for vehicle financing, RouteOne's platform delivers a comprehensive suite of F&I solutions across multiple channels: in-store, online, mobile, and via third-party solutions. Its product line-up includes credit application, eContracting, menu, online/mobile retail services, and compliance. In addition, RouteOne enables dealer choice across a wide variety of best-in-class providers through open integrations with over 170 DSPs. More information is available at http://www.routeone.com.
