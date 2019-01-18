CardTapp and Total Expert Announce Integration Partnership Creating a Complete and Automated Digital Customer Journey

|By PR Newswire
BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CardTapp, a mobile marketing and customer engagement platform, today launched an integration with Total Expert's Marketing Operations System. Together these cutting edge companies create a seamless customer journey using CardTapp's consumer facing mobile solution and Total Expert's robust suite of marketing and sales tools.
The partnership leverages prospect interactions to create unique borrower experiences based on engagement strategies for loan officers and mortgage companies. This is all done while saving loan officers time.
The partnership between CardTapp and Total Expert is an example of CardTapp's commitment to continually foster integration partnerships across widely adopted platforms as evidenced by the more than 60 different integrated CRM and marketing automation technologies.
"Understanding borrower behavior prior to any mortgage transaction is at the heart of CardTapp," said Ben Brashen, CardTapp's CEO, "Our integration with Total Expert allows companies to leverage that behavior and create more meaningful interactions between consumers and loan officers and ultimately a better customer experience."
The integration between the CardTapp platform and Total Expert leverages business intelligence tools that drive email marketing automation and now augments a buyer journey to shorten sales cycles and increase technology adoption. The CardTapp platform acts as the easy-to-use distribution mechanism that surfaces qualified and engaged leads to loan officers while delivering corporate stakeholders with analytics and oversight to marketing efficacy.
CardTapp and Total Expert customers will benefit by creating a better consumer experience which is critical in improving efficacy of sales agents technology adoption that ultimately yields increased repeat business, referral generation, and higher customer lifetime values.
