HyperBlock Announces 2019 Board of Directors Update

By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
January 18, 2019 06:15 PM EST
TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - HyperBlock Inc. (CSE: HYPR) — one of North America's largest publicly traded diversified crypto asset enterprises — provided an update today on the company's board of directors (the "Board").
The company confirmed the recent resignation of Rob Segal, who served as a director on the HyperBlock Inc. Board from July 2018 to January 2019 — and previously served on the CryptoGlobal (acquired by HyperBlock Inc. in July 2018) Board since CryptoGlobal's inception.
About HyperBlock Inc.
HyperBlock is one of North America's largest publicly traded diversified crypto-asset enterprises. The company operates one of North America's largest and most efficient cryptocurrency datacenters and provides five complementary product offerings focused on helping people and businesses create, safeguard, manage and grow crypto-assets. HyperBlock profit centers include cryptocurrency mining, Mining-as-a-Service (MAAS), server hosting, server hardware sales and a proprietary custodial vault product. Learn more at www.hyperblock.co
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information and Future-Orientated Financial Information
Certain information in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities law. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "forecast" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and estimates of management, which management considers reasonable, based on information available on the date hereof. Such assumptions may be incorrect. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: that market prices will be consistent with expectations, the continued availability of capital and financing, general economic, market and business conditions will be consistent with expectations, fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; fluctuations in the prices of cryptocurrencies mined by the company; historical prices of cryptocurrencies and the ability of the company to mine cryptocurrencies consistent with historical prices; the ability to retain personnel to execute the company's business plans and strategies; availability of power supply at prices favorable to the business and operations of the company, or at all; higher operating costs; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on the ability of the company to operate its business, including securities laws applicable to the company; the speculative nature of cryptocurrency mining and blockchain operations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be evaluated; competition in the company's operating markets; and those factors described under the heading "Risks Factors" in the company's listing statement dated July 10, 2018 and the risks described in the company's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 dated November 29, 2018, each of which is available on the company's issuer profile on SEDAR. There may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. The company does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law. All forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.
The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE HyperBlock
