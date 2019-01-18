Résultats de LTI pour le T3 de l'exercice 2019 : Hausse du chiffre d'affaires en monnaie constante de 6,1 % en glissement trimestriel et de 20,6 % en glissement annuel ; le bénéfice net augmente de 32,8 % en glissement annuel

|By Business Wire
|
|January 18, 2019 08:54 PM EST
Larsen & Toubro Infotech (code BSE : 540005, NSE : LTI), société internationale de solutions numériques et de conseil en technologie, a annoncé aujourd'hui ses résultats pour le T3 de l'exercice 2019.
En dollars américains :
- Chiffre d'affaires de 346,9 millions USD, soit une croissance de 5,6 % en glissement trimestriel et de 18,2 % en glissement annuel
- Croissance du chiffre d'affaires en monnaie constante de 6,1 % en glissement trimestriel et de 20,6 % en glissement annuel
En roupies indiennes :
- Chiffre d'affaires de 24 729 millions INR, soit une croissance de 6,1 % en glissement trimestriel et de 31,3 % en glissement annuel
- Bénéfice net de 3 755 millions INR, soit une croissance de (6,2%) en glissement trimestriel et de 32,8 % en glissement annuel
« Nous sommes ravis d'avoir à nouveau enregistré un solide trimestre avec une croissance de 5,6 % en glissement trimestriel du chiffre d'affaires en USD. La croissance généralisée de nos revenus, la production de marges supérieures et la génération de trésorerie régulière au T3 témoignent de notre exécution ciblée et de notre orientation client.
Nous sommes également ravis d'accueillir Ruletronics au sein de la famille LTI. Ruletronics permet aux entreprises de se transformer et d'évoluer numériquement en fournissant des solutions GPM et GRC innovantes optimisées par la plateforme Pega. »
- Sanjay Jalona, président et chef de la direction, LTI
Contrats récemment remportés
- Nets, première société de paiement dans les pays nordiques, a choisi LTI comme principal partenaire informatique après son processus de rationalisation des fournisseurs
- Le leader mondial du transport vertical a choisi LTI comme partenaire stratégique pour la mise en œuvre de Microsoft Dynamics 365 comme plateforme principale pour transformer son activité de services dans les domaines des ventes, des centres d'appels et des services sur le terrain
- Une société mondiale de technologie financière a sélectionné LTI pour fournir un support d'assurance souple en vue de déployer une plateforme de pointe pour gestion de patrimoine
- Global Energy Corporation a fait appel à LTI pour le déploiement d'Enterprise Historian et pour permettre une intégration avec les applications métier
- Une société de production d'énergie diversifiée a sélectionné LTI en vue de sa transformation ERP
- Un acteur majeur du secteur mondial des sciences de la vie, un nouveau logo client, a attribué à LTI un contrat stratégique pluriannuel pour la prise en charge, la maintenance, l'analyse et l'amélioration SAP de bout en bout
- LTI s'est vue octroyer un projet de transformation numérique par un organisme consultatif d'Apex dans le domaine de l'éducation
- Un fabricant d'équipements de nettoyage de premier plan a choisi LTI comme partenaire pour son parcours GRC mondial sur Force.com
- Un acteur majeur du secteur de la pétrochimie a choisi LTI pour plusieurs engagements afin de se préparer à la mise à niveau S/4HANA
- LTI s'est vue attribuer un projet de cybersécurité par un géant mondial de l'énergie pour implémenter, configurer et intégrer Micro Focus ArcSight et Splunk Enterprise Security
Témoignage d'un client
« Nets a choisi LTI comme principal partenaire informatique pour assurer un alignement parfait sur la vision et les investissements de Nets, dans la région nordique ainsi qu'en raison de son approche centrée sur le client.
En tant que partenaire principal de Nets, LTI sera responsable de plus de 100 applications critiques supplémentaires axées sur les opérations numériques, les plateformes de carte et de paiement, l'écosystème SAP/Oracle, les services basés sur la blockchain, le service clientèle, les paiements découlant du commerce électronique et les services d'entreprise. »
- Mme Pia Jørgensen, vice-présidente exécutive de la Technologie et DSI du Groupe, NETS A/S
Prix et distinctions
- LTI est désormais un partenaire de service stratégique mondial (Global Strategic Service Partner, GSSP) de SAP, ce qui en fait l'un des 16 principaux partenaires de SAP à l'échelle mondiale.
- LTI a été reconnue comme un concurrent de premier plan (« Major Contender ») et un acteur vedette (« Star Performer ») dans l'évaluation PEAK Matrix™ des services numériques réalisée par Everest Group en 2019
- LTI a été reconnue comme une étoile montante (« Rising Star ») en termes de services de sécurité : ISG Provider Lens Services et solutions de cybersécurité : États-Unis
- LTI a été reconnue comme faisant partie de la Zone de leadership dans les zones Zinnov 2018 pour ses services technologiques IdO
- LTI a été reconnue comme un acteur majeur dans le rapport IDC MarketScape: Worldwide DevOps Services 2018 Vendor Assessment
- LTI a été classée comme faisant partie des 15 entreprises innovantes les plus remarquables en termes d'approvisionnement mondial, selon le Global ISG Index™ du T4 2018
Autres réalisations commerciales majeures
- LTI a nommé Nachiket Deshpande au poste de directeur de l'exploitation. Il apporte une riche expérience dans le secteur de la technologie et des TI. À son poste le plus récent, il occupait les fonctions de vice-président principal et de responsable mondial des livraisons pour l'unité Services bancaires et financiers de Cognizant Technology Solutions.
- LTI a collaboré avec ACORD pour développer un ensemble complet de normes et de solutions numériques destinées au secteur de l'assurance.
À propos de LTI:
LTI (NSE : LTI) est une société internationale de conseil technologique et de solutions numériques qui permet à plus de 300 clients de réussir dans un monde convergent. Opérant dans 30 pays, nous donnons le meilleur de nous-mêmes pour nos clients, et accélérons leur transformation numérique grâce à la plateforme Mosaic de LTI, qui facilite leurs parcours dans les domaines du mobile, des réseaux sociaux, de l'analyse, de l'IdO et du cloud. Depuis notre création en 1997 comme filiale du groupe Larsen & Toubro Limited, notre héritage unique nous confère une expertise inégalée du monde réel qui nous permet de résoudre les défis les plus complexes des entreprises dans tous les secteurs. Chaque jour, notre équipe de plus de 27 000 collaborateurs LTIstes permet à nos clients d'améliorer l'efficacité de leurs opérations commerciales et technologiques, et d'offrir de la valeur ajoutée à leurs clients, employés et actionnaires. Site Internet - www.Lntinfotech.com, ou suivez-nous @LTI_Global
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190118005551/fr/
