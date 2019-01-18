FLIR Systems resultó adjudicataria de un contrato de 89 millones de USD de las Fuerzas Armadas francesas para entregar el Sistema de Reconocimiento Personal Black Hornet

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 18, 2019 11:25 PM EST
FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) anunció hoy que la Agencia Francesa de Adquisiciones de Defensa (Defense Procurement Agency, DGA) le ha adjudicado un contrato para respaldar el programa francés de drones aéreos operativos (Operational Pocket Drone, DrOP). El contrato tiene un valor máximo de 89 millones de USD para proporcionar el Sistema de Reconocimiento Personal (Personal Reconnaissance System, PRS) y el nano vehículo aéreo no tripulado (unmanned aerial vehicle, UAV) Black Hornet® 3 de FLIR para respaldar las operaciones de las Fuerzas Armadas francesas.
Este comunicado de prensa trata sobre multimedia. Ver la noticia completa aquí: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190118005553/es/
The French Armed Forces awarded FLIR Systems a contract to deliver the Black Hornet Personal Reconnaissance System for military operations. (Photo: Business Wire)
El Sistema de Reconocimiento Personal (PRS) Black Hornet es el nanosistema aéreo no tripulado (nano-unmanned aerial system, UAS) más pequeño y probado en combate del mundo, y actualmente se implementa en más de 30 países. Black Hornet les da a los soldados la capacidad de conservar el conocimiento, la detección de amenazas y de vigilancia, sin importar a dónde los lleve la misión. Al estar equipado con sensores electroópticos/infrarrojos y la capacidad de volar hasta 25 minutos, el Black Hornet cierra la brecha entre los sensores aéreos y terrestres, brinda el mismo conocimiento de la situación y las mismas capacidades de detección de amenazas que los vehículos terrestres y aéreos no tripulados más grandes.
“Nos sentimos honrados de respaldar la misión de las Fuerzas Armadas francesas con la entrega del PRS Black Hornet y los servicios relacionados”, señaló Jim Cannon, presidente y director ejecutivo de FLIR Systems. “Esta adjudicación fortalece nuestra asociación con las Fuerzas Armadas Francesas y nuestro enfoque en la tecnología no tripulada, un área emergente que es estratégicamente crítica para el negocio de FLIR”.
Este programa proporciona la capacidad ampliada del Black Hornet 3 a las Fuerzas Armadas francesas. El contrato será administrado y ejecutado por FLIR en Hvalstad, Noruega.
Para obtener más información sobre el VRS Black Hornet, visite www.flir.com/blackhornet.
Acerca de FLIR Systems, Inc.
Fundada en 1978, FLIR Systems es una compañía de tecnología industrial líder en el mundo enfocada en soluciones de detección inteligente para aplicaciones de defensa, industriales y comerciales. La visión de FLIR Systems es ser “El sexto sentido del mundo”, al crear tecnologías para ayudar a los profesionales a tomar decisiones más informadas que salven vidas y medios de vida. Para más información, visite www.flir.com y siga a @flir.
Declaraciones a futuro
Lo manifestado en este comunicado por Jim Cannon, así como las demás declaraciones de este comunicado en relación con el contrato y el pedido mencionado previamente, tienen un carácter a futuro dentro de lo estipulado en la Ley de Reforma de Litigios sobre Valores Privados (Private Securities Litigation Reform Act) de 1995. Dichas declaraciones se basan en expectativas, estimaciones y proyecciones actuales sobre el negocio de FLIR basadas parcialmente en suposiciones hechas por la gerencia. Estas declaraciones no son garantía de desempeño futuro e involucran riesgos e incertidumbres que son difíciles de predecir. En consecuencia, las conclusiones y los resultados reales pueden llegar a diferir materialmente de lo expresado o pronosticado en tales declaraciones a futuro debido a numerosos factores, entre los que se incluyen los siguientes: la capacidad de fabricar y entregar los sistemas a los que se hace referencia en este comunicado, los cambios en los precios de los productos FLIR , los cambios en la demanda de los productos FLIR , la combinación de productos y precios el impacto de los productos de la competencia y sus precios, los contratiempos en el suministro de componentes esenciales, el exceso y falta de la capacidad productiva de FLIR para fabricar y enviar los productos en tiempo y forma, el cumplimiento permanente por parte de FLIR de las leyes y reglamentos para control de las exportaciones de los EE. UU. y la capacidad de venta al gobierno de los EE. UU., así como otros riesgos que se puedan llegar a analizar oportunamente en las presentaciones y en los informes ante la Comisión de Bolsa y Valores (Securities and Exchange Commission) de FLIR . Además, tales declaraciones podrían verse afectadas por las condiciones de la industria y del mercado, así como por las tasas de crecimiento y por las condiciones económicas nacionales e internacionales en general. Dichas declaraciones a futuro se refieren únicamente a la fecha en que se realizaron y FLIR no asume ninguna obligación de actualizar ninguna declaración a futuro para reflejar eventos o circunstancias posteriores a la fecha de este comunicado, o por cambios realizados a este documento por parte de servicios de cable o proveedores de servicios de Internet .
El texto original en el idioma fuente de este comunicado es la versión oficial autorizada. Las traducciones solo se suministran como adaptación y deben cotejarse con el texto en el idioma fuente, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá un efecto legal.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190118005553/es/
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 18, 2019 11:45 PM EST
Most modern computer languages embed a lot of metadata in their application. We show how this goldmine of data from a runtime environment like production or staging can be used to increase profits. Adi conceptualized the Crosscode platform after spending over 25 years working for large enterprise companies like HP, Cisco, IBM, UHG and personally experiencing the challenges that prevent companies from quickly making changes to their technology, due to the complexity of their enterprise. An accomp...
Jan. 18, 2019 08:00 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 18, 2019 05:45 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 18, 2019 05:45 PM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 18, 2019 05:45 PM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 18, 2019 04:00 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 18, 2019 03:45 PM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 18, 2019 03:45 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 18, 2019 03:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jan. 18, 2019 03:15 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 18, 2019 03:15 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Jan. 18, 2019 03:00 PM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 18, 2019 02:45 PM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 18, 2019 02:30 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 18, 2019 02:00 PM EST