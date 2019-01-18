FLIR Systems se voit attribuer un contrat de 89 millions USD par les Forces armées françaises afin de livrer le Système de reconnaissance personnelle Black Hornet

|By Business Wire
|
January 18, 2019 11:32 PM EST
FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ : FLIR) a annoncé aujourd’hui avoir obtenu un contrat de la Direction générale de l’armement (DGA), française en soutien du programme français Drone opérationnel de poche (DrOP). Le contrat a une valeur plafond de 89 millions USD afin de fournir le nano-véhicule aérien sans pilote (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, UAV) Black Hornet® 3, de FLIR, ainsi qu’un Système de reconnaissance personnelle (Personal Reconnaissance System, PRS), destiné à soutenir les opérations des Forces armées françaises.
Ce communiqué de presse contient des éléments multimédias. Voir le communiqué complet ici : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190118005554/fr/
The French Armed Forces awarded FLIR Systems a contract to deliver the Black Hornet Personal Reconnaissance System for military operations. (Photo: Business Wire)
Le PRS Black Hornet est le nano-système aérien sans pilote (Unmanned Aerial System, UAS), éprouvé, le plus petit au monde ; il est actuellement déployé dans plus de 30 pays. Le Black Hornet permet au combattant de maintenir sa connaissance situationnelle, de détecter les menaces, et d’assurer la surveillance, quel que soit le lieu où la mission l’entraîne. Équipé de capteurs électro-optiques/infrarouges, et doté d’une capacité de vol d’une durée maximale de 25 minutes, le Black Hornet comble la lacune entre les capteurs aériens et les capteurs au sol, tout en offrant les mêmes capacités de connaissance situationnelle et de détection des menaces que les véhicules terrestres et aériens sans pilote, de plus grandes dimensions.
« Nous sommes honorés de soutenir la mission des Forces armées françaises, grâce à la livraison du PRS Black Hornet et la prestation des services y afférents », a déclaré Jim Cannon, Président et PDG de FLIR Systems. « Cette attribution renforce à la fois notre partenariat avec les Forces armées françaises, et notre spécialisation dans la technologie sans pilote, un domaine émergent qui est essentiel en termes de stratégie pour l’activité de FLIR. »
Ce programme offre aux Forces armées françaises la capacité étendue du Black Hornet 3. Le contrat sera géré et exécuté par FLIR à Hvalstad, en Norvège.
Pour en savoir plus sur le Black Hornet VRS, rendez-vous sur www.flir.com/blackhornet.
À propos de FLIR Systems, Inc.
Fondé en 1978, FLIR Systems est une des plus grandes entreprises de technologie industrielle au monde, spécialisée dans les solutions de détection intelligente pour les applications de défense, industrielles et commerciales. La vision de FLIR Systems est d’être « Le sixième sens du monde », en créant des technologies qui permettent aux professionnels de prendre des décisions éclairées afin de sauver des vies et des moyens d’existence. Pour en savoir plus, rendez-vous sur www.flir.com, et suivez @flir.
Déclarations prévisionnelles
Les déclarations faites dans ce communiqué par Jim Cannon, ainsi que les autres déclarations de ce communiqué concernant le contrat et la commande décrits ci-dessus constituent des déclarations prévisionnelles au sens de la loi Private Securities Litigation Reform Act de 1995. Ces déclarations sont basées sur nos attentes, estimations et projections actuelles concernant l’activité de FLIR , reposant en partie sur les hypothèses formulées par la direction. Ces déclarations ne constituent pas une garantie de la performance future, et impliquent des risques et incertitudes qui sont difficiles à prédire. Par conséquent, les issues et résultats réels pourront varier sensiblement de ce qui est exprimé ou prévu dans ces déclarations prévisionnelles en réponse à de nombreux facteurs parmi lesquels : la capacité à fabriquer et livrer les systèmes décrits dans ce communiqué, les changements des prix des produits de FLIR , la demande changeante pour les produits de FLIR , le mix de produits, l’impact des produits et des prix compétitifs, les contraintes en termes de fournitures de composants essentiels, l’excès ou le manque de capacité de production, la capacité de FLIR à fabriquer et expédier ses produits en temps opportun, la conformité continue de FLIR aux lois et règlements de contrôle des exportations des États-Unis , ainsi que d’autres risques discutés de temps à autre dans les rapports et les documents déposés par FLIR auprès de la Securities and Exchange Commission. En outre, ces déclarations peuvent être affectées par la conjoncture générale et les taux de croissance de l’industrie et du marché, ainsi que les conditions économiques nationales et internationales générales. Ces déclarations prévisionnelles ne sont valables qu’à la date où elles sont formulées, et FLIR décline toute obligation de mise à jour d’une déclaration prévisionnelle quelconque pour refléter des circonstances ou des événements ultérieurs à la date du présent communiqué, ou pour des modifications apportées à ce document par des services de dépêches ou des prestataires de services Internet .
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190118005554/fr/
