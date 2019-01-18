FLIR Systems assina contrato de US$ 89 milhões com as Forças Armadas Francesas para fornecer sistema de reconhecimento pessoal Black Hornet

|By Business Wire
A FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) anunciou hoje a assinatura de um contrato com a Agência de Aquisição de Defesa (DGA, Defense Procurement Agency) Francesa para apoiar o programa Operational Pocket Drone (DrOP) da França. O contrato tem um valor máximo de US$ 89 milhões para o fornecimento do nanoveículo aéreo não tripulado (UAV, unmanned aerial vehicle) Black Hornet® 3 e o sistema de reconhecimento pessoal (PRS, Personal Reconnaissance System) da FLIR para oferecer suporte às operações das Forças Armadas Francesas.
Este comunicado de imprensa inclui multimédia. Veja o comunicado completo aqui: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190118005555/pt/
The French Armed Forces awarded FLIR Systems a contract to deliver the Black Hornet Personal Reconnaissance System for military operations.
O PRS Black Hornet é o menor nanossistema aéreo não tripulado (UAS, Unmanned Aerial System) do mundo, com eficácia comprovada em combates, utilizado atualmente em mais de 30 países. O Black Hornet permite que os combatentes mantenham a consciência situacional, detecção de ameaça e vigilância, não importa onde a missão os leve. Equipado com sensores infravermelhos/eletro-ópticos e com a capacidade de voar por até 25 minutos, o Black Hornet fecha a lacuna entre sensores aéreos e terrestres e oferece as mesmas capacidades de consciência situacional e detecção de ameaças como veículos terrestres e aéreos não tripulados maiores.
"Estamos honrados por apoiar a missão das Forças Armadas Francesas através do fornecimento do PRS Black Hornet e serviços relacionados", disse Jim Cannon, presidente e CEO da FLIR Systems. "Esse contrato fortalece a nossa parceria com as Forças Armadas Francesas e a nossa ênfase na tecnologia não tripulada, uma área emergente estrategicamente essencial para o negócio da FLIR."
Esse programa oferece a capacidade ampliada do Black Hornet 3 para as Forças Armadas Francesas. O contrato será administrado e executado pela FLIR em Hvalstad, Noruega.
Para obter mais informações sobre o VRS Black Hornet, acesse www.flir.com/blackhornet.
Sobre a FLIR Systems, Inc.
Fundada em 1978, a FLIR Systems é uma empresa de tecnologia industrial líder mundial centrada em soluções de sensoriamento inteligente para aplicações de defesa, industriais e comerciais. A FLIR Systems tem como visão ser "O sexto sentido do mundo", criando tecnologias para ajudar os profissionais a tomar decisões mais informadas que salvam vidas e meios de subsistência. Para consultar mais informações, acesse www.flir.com e siga @flir.
Declarações prospectivas
As declarações de Jim Cannon e outras declarações constantes deste comunicado sobre o contrato e o pedido descrito acima são declarações prospectivas, de acordo com o significado a elas atribuído pela Lei de Reforma de Litígio de Títulos Mobiliários (Private Securities Litigation Reform Act) dos Estados Unidos de 1995. Essas declarações se baseiam em expectativas, estimativas e projeções atuais sobre os negócios da FLIR, fundamentadas parcialmente em pressuposições da administração. Tais declarações não constituem garantia de desempenho futuro e envolvem riscos e incertezas de difícil previsão. Portanto, os resultados reais podem divergir substancialmente do que é expresso ou previsto em tais declarações prospectivas devido a diversos fatores, entre eles: a capacidade de fabricar e entregar os sistemas mencionados no presente comunicado, mudanças nos preços dos produtos FLIR alteração da demanda pelos produtos FLIR , mix de produtos, impacto dos produtos e preços competitivos, restrições ao fornecimento de componentes essenciais, excesso ou escassez de capacidade de produção, a capacidade da FLIR de fabricar e entregar produtos em tempo hábil, manutenção da conformidade da FLIR com as leis e normas de controle de exportação dos Estados Unidos além de outros riscos discutidos periodicamente nos registros e relatórios da FLIR’s protocolados na Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC) dos Estados Unidos . Além disso, tais declarações podem ser afetadas pelas condições gerais e as taxas de crescimento da indústria e do mercado, e pelas condições econômicas domésticas e internacionais. Essas declarações prospectivas tratam unicamente de dados disponíveis no momento em que são feitas, e a FLIR não assume nenhuma obrigação de atualizá-las para refletir eventos ou circunstâncias posteriores à data deste comunicado, ou por alterações adicionadas a este documento por serviços de comunicação ou provedores de serviços de internet.
