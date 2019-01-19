Qatar Science & Technology Park Awards Young 'Techpreneurs' at Finale of the Arab Innovation Academy

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 19, 2019 06:28 AM EST
DOHA, Qatar, January 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Talented young minds introduce innovative solutions to global problems
The second edition of the Arab Innovation Academy (AIA), a collaboration between Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP) - part of Qatar Foundation Research, Development and Innovation (QF RDI) - and the European Innovation Academy (EIA), concluded with a grand pitching and graduation ceremony at QSTP on Tuesday, January 15.
(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/810014/Arab_Innovation_Academy.jpg )
(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/810015/Young_Techpreneurs.jpg )
AIA is the first and largest entrepreneurship program in the region, aimed at equipping entrepreneurs in Qatar, the MENA region, and the global community with the skillset to build their start-up in just 10 days. The accelerated mode of experiential learning introduced participants to cutting-edge methods and tools in entrepreneurship, from team formation and idea creation to pitching to venture capitalists and angel investors. During the competition, participants developed and launched new tech ventures in a real marketplace, with genuine customer feedback.
The program, which began on January 2, brought together world-renowned technology collaborators; more than 160 participants selected from a pool of over 900 applicants; 25 speakers; and 37 mentors and investors, representing 30 different nationalities. The second edition of AIA also witnessed even greater participation in the program from Arab women.
Commenting on the success of the event, Yosouf Abdulrahman Saleh, Executive Director, QSTP, said: "I'm very proud of what we've achieved in the second edition of AIA, with the majority of the teams completing their projects throughout their journey with us.
"Arab Innovation Academy is one of QSTP's flagship initiatives, by which we follow through on our commitment to support tech-based entrepreneurship ventures in Qatar - through incubation, funding, training, mentorship, and connections to regional and global tech innovation ecosystems. We believe that this program contributes enormously to expanding the economic diversity of Qatar, and in developing its human capital.
"We look forward to educating the public and raising further awareness about the substantial benefits of the AIA program, while encouraging greater participation from the youth of Qatar and the region in our third edition of AIA next year.
Alar Kolk, President, EIA, said: "All of us at the Arab Innovation Academy are proud to have run the second edition of the program, in cooperation with QSTP and Qatar Foundation. This year, we have welcomed a record number of participants from all corners of the MENA region.
"Here, students develop the skills and confidence needed to develop start-ups from scratch, and learn to create unique value in the world of entrepreneurship and innovation.
"This unique, world-changing program is only possible through the vision and leadership of Qatar Foundation and QSTP. Our collaboration promises to empower young people to further the development of essential skills needed to transform the long-term prospects of the region."
The start-up ideas produced by the participating teams addressed many global problems - from retaining children's interest in reading and re-utilizing industrial wastes, to simplifying the search for blood donors - and spanned several industries, including health, education, construction, real estate, and tourism.
Two days before the graduation ceremony, the techpreneurs presented their start-up ideas to other participants, mentors, and visitors in a public Startup Expo, answering questions about their products, services, and business concepts. The expo served as a dry run for the teams ahead of the final grand pitching day, where the top 10 teams presented their start-up ideas to investors, received valuable input from the attendees, and were directed toward areas where their business concepts should be further developed.
AIA 2019 first place winner was team 'Salamat-e', who developed a mobile app that serves as a 'health passport'. The app is connected to GPS, and contains information about epidemic diseases in the region of a particular travel destination, as well as prevention methods and necessary vaccinations. The team is composed of Bashar Shawar from Palestine Polytechnic University; Chaimae El Mahdaoui from Mohammed VI University of Health Sciences, Morocco; Polina Ladchenko from Higher School of Economics, Russia; Tareq Osman Babiker from Al Neelain University, Sudan; and Yafa Abd AlRahim from Birzeit University, Palestine.
The second place award went to team 'Fly Stories', who created a platform that provides children with an interactive reading experience, and authors with an outlet to publish their stories. Members of the team include Aboubakr Aqle, Ghadeer Abuoda, and Omer Abad from Hamad Bin Khalifa University, a member of Qatar Foundation, Qatar; Jalila Rashid Al Sharqi from Sultan Qaboos University, Oman; and Tasneem Ismail from Doha Institute for Graduate Studies, Qatar.
Teams 'EyeTalk' and 'WheelsOnClick' tied in third place. 'EyeTalk' presented a concept of a software-hardware system that can help people with disabilities communicate using just their eyes, by blinking. Team members include Abdelkader Keddar and Samia Cherifi from the University of Abou Bakr Belkaïd, Algeria; Abdullah Abdulwakil and Doğukan Aksu from Istanbul University, Turkey; and Shaikha Alsubaey from Qatar University, Qatar.
'WheelsOnClick' created a platform that connects owners of underutilized cars with people in need of cars for a short period. The platform follows the popular Airbnb concept, which users can use to look for, or list cars, for rent. Members of the team include Abhimanyu Saini from Indian Institute of Science, India; Fathalrhman Adam from Al Neelain University, Sudan; Garima Natani from Indian Institute of Technology, India; Omaiyma Hilal Alkathiri from Ibri College of Technology, Oman; and Wisal Ahmed Khatir Bakhat from Alzaiem Alazhari University, Sudan.
Speaking about her AIA experience, winning team member Mahdaoui said: "This opportunity is a life-changing experience for us. It was amazing to meet mentors and people who will support and work with us.
"Even if we just met each other, our harmony was amazing, and I think it's what helped us win first place. We are now a team of entrepreneurs who will work on one project, develop, grow it, and make an impact in our respective countries."
One of the investors, Sander van der Blonk, Venture Partner at Heywood & Sons, commented: "I have great respect for the people who came here as individuals and, after two weeks, came out as members of a team, and have thought through some very interesting and difficult issues, developing solutions and cultivating the beginnings of a start-up. I think the presentations that they gave were fascinating and, if this is what these teams are capable of, then this region has seen nothing yet. There's much more to expect for the future."
Mentors also expressed gratitude for the opportunity to participate in AIA. Ali Al Sahli, a Senior Assistant Engineer involved in software development at Qatar Petroleum, said: "I enjoyed interacting with the participants, from different backgrounds and with different ideologies. The chance to help them improve and seeing their progress were very rewarding."
For more information about the Arab Innovation Academy and a complete list of winners, please visit: aia.inacademy.eu
Qatar Science & Technology Park
Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP), part of Qatar Foundation Research, Development and Innovation (QF RDI), is a Free Zone, accelerator, and incubator for tech-product development in Qatar. The park fosters an innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem in Qatar that works to accelerate commercialization of market-ready technologies to realize Qatar's national diversification drive.
QSTP's focus ranges across four overarching themes, comprising Energy, Environment, Health Sciences, and Information & Communication Technologies, in line with the Qatar National Research Strategy announced in 2012.
Located in Qatar Foundation's Education City, QSTP has access to the vital resources of a cluster of leading research universities. Members of QSTP's Free Zone include SMEs, international corporations, and research institutions. They are collectively committed to investing in new technology development programs, creating intellectual property, enhancing technology management skills, and developing innovative new products.
QSTP supports QF RDI's economic and human development objectives for Qatar and is increasingly recognized as an international hub for applied research, innovation, incubation, and entrepreneurship.
For more information, please visit the QSTP website at http://www.qstp.org.qa
Qatar Foundation Research, Development and Innovation (QF RDI)
The Qatar Foundation Research, Development, and Innovation (QF RDI) division's role is to play an integral part in identifying and addressing challenges and opportunities across ICT, energy, environment, healthcare, and agribusiness, in alignment with Qatar's national RDI strategy and priorities. QF RDI is at the forefront of Qatar's innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem, accelerating economic development through supporting the commercialization of market-ready technologies and facilitating the creation of new high-tech products and services.
QF RDI is responsible for translating Qatar's national RDI strategy into specific initiatives and actions for Qatar Foundation's (QF) RDI entities. It also directs their efforts in relation to economic value creation, knowledge transfer, and the establishment of mutually-beneficial national and international RDI partnerships. To ensure these efforts deliver maximum impact, the QF Vice President for Research, Development, and Innovation plans, coordinates, and oversees all RDI-related activities across QF.
Qatar Foundation - Unlocking Human Potential
Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF) is a non-profit organization that supports Qatar on its journey to becoming a diversified and sustainable economy. QF strives to serve the people of Qatar and beyond by providing specialized programs across its innovation-focused ecosystem of education, research and development, and community development.
QF was founded in 1995 by His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Father Amir, and Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, who shared the vision to provide Qatar with quality education. Today, QF's world-class education system offers lifelong learning opportunities to community members as young as six months through to doctoral level, enabling graduates to thrive in a global environment and contribute to the nation's development.
QF is also creating a multidisciplinary innovation hub in Qatar, where homegrown researchers are working to address local and global challenges. By promoting a culture of lifelong learning and fostering social engagement through programs that embody Qatari culture, QF is committed to empowering the local community and contributing to a better world for all.
For a complete list of QF's initiatives and projects, please visit: http://www.qf.org.qa
For any media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]
European Innovation Academy
The European Innovation Academy is a non-profit educational institution recognized for excellence in tech entrepreneurship and methodology designed and developed together with the representatives of the Silicon Valley universities and companies UC Berkeley, Stanford University, Google and Amadeus. For further information visit http://www.inacademy.eu
SOURCE Qatar Science & Technology Park
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Jan. 19, 2019 07:00 AM EST
Cloud Storage 2.0 has brought many innovations, including the availability of cloud storage services that are less expensive and much faster than previous generations of cloud storage. Cloud Storage 2.0 has also delivered new and faster methods for migrating your premises storage environment to the cloud and the concept of multi-cloud. This session will provide technical details on Cloud Storage 2.0 and the methods used to efficiently migrate from premises-to-cloud storage. This session will als...
Jan. 19, 2019 06:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Jan. 19, 2019 06:45 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 19, 2019 06:30 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 19, 2019 06:00 AM EST
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 19, 2019 05:00 AM EST
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Jan. 19, 2019 03:30 AM EST
The level of trust we have with individuals, businesses, and technology affects our lives daily. This is important to remember when discussing new technologies. For example, our level of trust is a critical factor when evaluating a new technology as a potential solution for providing business value. Given the importance of trust, imagine one's reaction upon hearing that blockchain is a "trustless trust" system. On the surface, that does sound like an oxymoron. This paper discusses how "trustless...
Jan. 19, 2019 01:45 AM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 19, 2019 01:15 AM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 19, 2019 01:15 AM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 18, 2019 11:45 PM EST
Most modern computer languages embed a lot of metadata in their application. We show how this goldmine of data from a runtime environment like production or staging can be used to increase profits. Adi conceptualized the Crosscode platform after spending over 25 years working for large enterprise companies like HP, Cisco, IBM, UHG and personally experiencing the challenges that prevent companies from quickly making changes to their technology, due to the complexity of their enterprise. An accomp...
Jan. 18, 2019 08:00 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 18, 2019 05:45 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 18, 2019 05:45 PM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 18, 2019 05:45 PM EST