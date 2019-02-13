Japan DX Pavilion at @CloudEXPO Silicon Valley | @JETROUSA @IDE_JETRO #Cloud #CIO #IoT #DevOps #Blockchain #SmartCities

Latest Stories

Japan DX Pavilion at @CloudEXPO Silicon Valley By Zakia Bouachraoui The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is a non-profit organization that provides business support services to companies expanding to Japan. With the support of JETRO's dedicated staff, clients can incorporate their business; receive visa, immigration, and HR support; find dedicated office space; identify local government subsidies; get tailored market studies; and more. Feb. 13, 2019 02:45 PM EST

Hostway to Present Hybrid Cloud Sessions at CloudEXPO Silicon Valley By Liz McMillan Emil Sayegh is an early pioneer of cloud computing and is recognized as one of the industry's true veterans. A cloud visionary, he is credited with launching and leading the cloud computing and hosting businesses for HP, Rackspace, and Codero. Emil built the Rackspace cloud business while serving as the company's GM of the Cloud Computing Division. Earlier at Rackspace he served as VP of the Product Group and launched the company's private cloud and hosted exchange services. He later moved o... Feb. 13, 2019 02:45 PM EST

CloudBlue to Exhibit at CloudEXPO Silicon Valley By Liz McMillan After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo... Feb. 13, 2019 02:15 PM EST

Steadfast to Exhibit at CloudEXPO and KubeSUMMIT Silicon Valley By Yeshim Deniz While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity. Feb. 13, 2019 02:15 PM EST

Sponsorship Opportunities at DevOpsSUMMIT Silicon Valley By Zakia Bouachraoui Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro... Feb. 13, 2019 01:45 PM EST

Intel Named "Technology Sponsor" of CloudEXPO Silicon Valley By Liz McMillan Intel is an American multinational corporation and technology company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, in the Silicon Valley. It is the world's second largest and second highest valued semiconductor chip maker based on revenue after being overtaken by Samsung, and is the inventor of the x86 series of microprocessors, the processors found in most personal computers (PCs). Intel supplies processors for computer system manufacturers such as Apple, Lenovo, HP, and Dell. Intel also manufactu... Feb. 13, 2019 01:45 PM EST

Not Your Mother's Cloud: Best Practices for Enterprise Hybrid Cloud By Zakia Bouachraoui To enable their developers, ensure SLAs and increase IT efficiency, Enterprise IT is moving towards a unified, centralized approach for managing their hybrid infrastructure. As if the journey to the cloud - private and public - was not difficult enough, the need to support modern technologies such as Containers and Serverless applications further complicates matters. This talk covers key patterns and lessons learned from large organizations for architecting your hybrid cloud in a way that: Su... Feb. 13, 2019 01:15 PM EST

David Linthicum's On-Demand Serverless Keynote at CloudEXPO By Zakia Bouachraoui In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th... Feb. 13, 2019 12:30 PM EST

Cloud Native Programming with Docker, Kubernetes, and Ballerina By Zakia Bouachraoui Docker and Kubernetes are key elements of modern cloud native deployment automations. After building your microservices, common practice is to create docker images and create YAML files to automate the deployment with Docker and Kubernetes. Writing these YAMLs, Dockerfile descriptors are really painful and error prone.Ballerina is a new cloud-native programing language which understands the architecture around it - the compiler is environment aware of microservices directly deployable into infra... Feb. 13, 2019 12:00 PM EST

xMatters Named "Technology Sponsor" of CloudEXPO Silicon Valley By Liz McMillan xMatters helps enterprises prevent, manage and resolve IT incidents. xMatters industry-leading Service Availability platform prevents IT issues from becoming big business problems. Large enterprises, small workgroups, and innovative DevOps teams rely on its proactive issue resolution service to maintain operational visibility and control in today's highly-fragmented IT environment. xMatters provides toolchain integrations to hundreds of IT management, security and DevOps tools. xMatters is the ... Feb. 13, 2019 12:00 PM EST

Red Hat to Present Full Serverless Track at CloudEXPO Silicon Valley By Liz McMillan Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ... Feb. 13, 2019 11:30 AM EST

Serverless Architecture on AWS at KubeSUMMIT Silicon Valley By Yeshim Deniz Serverless Architecture is the new paradigm shift in cloud application development. It has potential to take the fundamental benefit of cloud platform leverage to another level. "Focus on your application code, not the infrastructure" All the leading cloud platform provide services to implement Serverless architecture : AWS Lambda, Azure Functions, Google Cloud Functions, IBM Openwhisk, Oracle Fn Project. Feb. 13, 2019 10:30 AM EST

Why the Cloud is Perfect for Data Protection By Pat Romanski While more companies are now leveraging the cloud to increase their level of data protection and management, there are still many wondering "why?" The answer: the cloud actually brings substantial advancements to the data protection and management table that simply aren't possible without it. The easiest advantage to envision? Unlimited scalability. If a data protection tool is properly designed, the capacity should automatically expand to meet any customer's needs. The second advantage: the ... Feb. 13, 2019 09:45 AM EST

The Great Migration: Retreat From the Cloud Sacrificing Security? By Elizabeth White Signs of a shift in the usage of public clouds are everywhere Previously, as organizations outgrew old IT methods, the natural answer was to try the public cloud approach; however, the public platform alone is not a complete solutionThe move to hybrid, custom, and multi-cloud will become more and more prevalent At the heart of this technology trend exists a custom solution to meet the needs and concerns of these organizations, including compliance, security, and cost issues Blending Ser... Feb. 13, 2019 09:15 AM EST