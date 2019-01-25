How to Improve SD-WAN App Performance | @CloudEXPO @Apcela #Cloud #CIO #API #Serverless #DataCenter

Improve SD-WAN Application Performance in Three Simple Steps

Yesterday, applications resided in the data center, while users resided in an office and enterprises relied on carriers for their WAN transport architecture. With this legacy approach, applications resided in centralized data centers with MPLS networks. Today, IT is moving to the cloud and users are mobile with the public internet being an increasingly critical component of the enterprise WAN and application performance. However, as applications move to the cloud, enterprises are struggling with increased application performance issues. Some of these include:

Slow response times

Poor app performance

Internet dependency

Increased cyber risk

Poor voice quality

Video pixilation

Poor app visibilityEnter the cloud-ready WAN architecture to better leverage SD-WAN. This shift in architecture from the enterprise premises-based data center to communications hubs help hybrid enterprises span the legacy and cloud environments with SD-WAN.



Because SD-WAN is just a technology, it cannot deliver the application performance users need. So to deliver the best application performance, SD-WAN needs to be combined with optimized network routes, communications/applications hubs (racks of switching equipment and or application services deployed in carrier-neutral data centers) and internet peering. But where do you start? Mark Casey, Founder and CEO of Apcela will discuss three simple steps to enable enterprises to get the most out of their SD-WAN technology.



Step 1: Map Your App



Where are your users? Where are your applications? What is the flow between your users and applications?



To ensure high performance with your apps, you need understand where you are going and how to get there. As applications move out of the data center, we don't know exactly where they are, so it is necessary to map your apps. Once you know where your users and applications are, you can strategically deploy your communications/applications hubs to optimize performance between your users and their cloud environments.



Step 2: Leverage Distributed Communications/Applications Hubs



Communications hubs are global, carrier-neutral, colocation data centers with robust marketplaces of services that provide high performance, low latency, low cost with internet peering and direct interconnects to the cloud. They are the best way to optimize connectivity to multiple cloud providers through a single peering point. From them, you can deploy distributed compute and distributed security.



Step 3: Deploy SD-WAN Overlays



Once the communications/applications hubs are strategically deployed, you can apply an SD-WAN overlay and have something powerful by fully leveraging SD-WAN's capabilities including:

Application aware routing: Route traffic based on application and/or user for better performance

Enhanced analytics: Because SD-WAN works with a single API, you can tap into that API and pull the data (on the network underlay and overlay) outside the interface and analyze that data. This can help with issues like faster remediation to look at multiple systems to find the root cause of network and application performance issues.

Dynamic security policies: Extend your SD-WAN security policies for a more flexible approach. For example, this can be from an AWS instance to O365. Use the SD-WAN to bypass the full firewall and only route trusted traffic to a trusted cloud application - still fully encrypted and with full security.

Programmable network: Once you have the programmable network, you can develop algorithms off your analytics to monitor and analyze current issues and prevent future ones.



These simple steps get the hybrid side of the WAN synced up with the cloud.

Speaker Bio:

Mark Casey, Apcela's Founder and CEO is a leader intensely focused on leveraging emerging technologies and deep knowledge of the global telecom and IT delivering results for clients, associates and stakeholders.His experience and reputation is built on a successful track record of over 25 years in the communications industry delivering results for AT&T and Verizon. Mark then joined railroad operator CSX in 2001 to lead CSX Fiber Networks supporting large carriers with complex network optimization. In 2005, Mark led the acquisition of FiberSource® the core intellectual property among other assets of CSXFN to form CFN Services. Since then, CFN has evolved into Apcela.

Leading Apcela, one of the fastest growing technology firms in North America, Mark and his team develop high-performance solutions for globally distributed, real-time, mission-critical applications. Under his leadership, Apcela pioneered the development of the Alpha Platform, an award-winning, high-performance private cloud for global, low-latency electronic securities trading.

