Announcing @KubeSUMMIT at @CloudEXPO Silicon Valley | #CloudNative #Serverless #DevOps #DataCenter #Monitoring #Docker #Kubernetes

Sheng Liang is a co-founder and CEO of Rancher Labs. Prior to starting Rancher, he was CTO of the Cloud Platforms group at Citrix Systems after their acquisition of Cloud.com, where he was co-founder and CEO. He has more than 15 years of experience building innovative technology. He was a co-founder at Teros, which was acquired by Citrix in 2005 and led large engineering teams at SEVEN Networks, and Openwave Systems.

In his keynote, David Linthicum, Chief Cloud Strategy Officer at Deloitte Consulting discussed how serverless changes everything when it comes to using public clouds.

Securing Applications and Pipelines on a Container Platform

Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked questions that every enterprise trying to adopt an Enterprise Kubernetes Platform needs to know so that they can make informed decisions.

Service Mesh with Enhanced Observability and Traceability

This is an introductory session with demos where you will understand:

What is a service mesh?

Reasons for service mesh on Kubernetes and the problems it addresses

Demo of a Istio as a service mesh on an enterprise Kubernetes cluster

Adding observability to your Istio cluster with Kiali and trace-ability with JaegerIf you are new to service mesh and want to understand how the service mesh technology is shaping up for enterprise consumption with additional tools and technologies, this session is for you.

Container Technologies - Impact on Enterprises

Container Strategy is on every CTO's agenda. You may be already using containers or just starting off your journey in your enterprise. This session provides you an executive level understanding of how the technologies are evolving in the Container Landscape.



Will walk step by step through container technologies:

At the Operating System level

Container Orchestration

Building Containerized Applications

Managing your containerized microservices

Service Mesh

Serverless with Containers and more..

Will cover the use cases for these technologies, and when to think about applying these technologies in your enterprise. We will also understand how the cloud providers are approaching these areas, the available open source options and the reasons to make such choices.



All in all, if you are a CxO, an IT Executive, an IT Manager or someone who wants to have paint a picture of container technology landscape in your mind, you must attend this session.

Speaker Bio:

Veer Muchandi is a Container and PaaS evangelist. As a Principal Architect with Red Hat, he helps enterprises with Container Strategy, DevOps, Microservices strategy. He conducts strategy sessions, workshops and education sessions and drive the change. Veer is a well known speaker and blogger. He also runs OpenShift Meetup groups in Atlanta and Jacksonville and presents at several forums.

A DevOps State of Mind: Microservices and Databases with Kubernetes

Rapid innovation, changing business landscapes, and new IT demands force businesses to make changes quickly. In the eyes of many, DevOps + Microservices + Containers are at the brink of becoming pervasive in IT to accelerate business innovation. In this presentation, you'll learn about managing containerized Microservices + Databases at scale:

Best practices for immutable and secure container images

Deployment strategies for Microservices including Recreate, Rolling, Blue/Green, A/B testing with Canaries

Managing Database migrations in a CI/CD pipeline

Continuous Security with Kubernetes

When it comes to adopting containers in the enterprise, Security is the highest adoption barrier. Is your organization ready to address the security risks with containers for your DevOps environment? In this presentation, you'll learn about best practices for:

Addressing the top container security risks in a container environment including images, builds, registry, deployment, hosts, network, storage, APIs, monitoring & logging, and federation.

Integrating continuous security for containers in the CI/CD pipeline

Deployment strategies for deploying container security updates including recreate, rolling, blue/green, canary and a/b testing.

Speaker Bio:

Chris Van Tuin, Chief Technologist, NA West at Red Hat, has over 20 years of experience in IT and Software. Since joining Red Hat in 2005, Chris has been architecting solutions for strategic customers and partners and is a frequent speaker on DevOps, Security, and Containers. He started his career at Intel in IT and Managed Hosting followed by leadership roles in services and sales engineering at Loudcloud and Linux startups. Chris holds a Bachelors of Electrical Engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology.

Hybrid Container Serverless Mobile Backend

So you've been hearing a lot of buzz about Serverless tech in conjunction with Containers and Mobile, but what exactly is the serverless or cloud functions in reference to containers? Come find out at this session. Serverless has become the new style of coding, and it might be perfect to offload your mobile apps, and container based systems without incurring unnecessary costs.



Get an intro into serverless/function-as-a-service/cloud native technologies in the Mobile-Backend-as-a-Service (MBaaS) context and learn why startups and enterprises are so excited about using it. We will be demoing Serverless and containers in Swift and iOS, and in Java for Android, and covering the following:

Who are the players in the serverless ecosystem

What are some use cases for serverless and container based solutions - with MBaaS as one of them

Best practices for the serverless with the container system architecture for MBaaS

If going serverless is really faster, better, cheaper for developers and organizations

Live coding examples using Swift and Java

Speaker Bio:

Marek Sadowski is a full stack developer advocate, a robotics startup founder and an entrepreneur. He has about 20 year experience in consulting largest enterprises in USA, Europe, Middle East and Africa. As a graduate from the International Space University Marek pioneered in a research on VR goggles for the virtual reality system to control robots on Mars in NASA Ames. He founded a startup to deliver robotics solutions and services for industries. Marek moved to Silicon Valley to promote IoT, robotics, serverless, and container solutions driven by AI, APIs, and Cloud Native.

Serverless Architecture on AWS

Serverless Architecture is the new paradigm shift in cloud application development. It has potential to take the fundamental benefit of cloud platform leverage to another level.



"Focus on your application code, not the infrastructure"



All the leading cloud platform provide services to implement Serverless architecture : AWS Lambda, Azure Functions, Google Cloud Functions, IBM Openwhisk, Oracle Fn Project.



This session will cover following points:

What is Serverless architecture ?

Serverless architecture essential features and benefits

Pros and Cons, criteria for selection

Serverless Archtiecture design patterns

How to design Serverless backend APIs for mobile and web applications on the AWS

Contributing technologies : UI, API gateway , Databases, Workflows, Security

Speaker Bio:

Avinash Thakur heads the digital business consulting practice at RapidValue. With over 19 years of experience in delivering cutting-edge IT solutions, Avinash has competencies across Digital Strategy and Transformation Consulting, IT Application Maintenance & Support (AMS), Solution Architect, Account Delivery Manager, Architecture and Development.

Winning with Cloud Machine Learning (ML)

The vast majority of organizations today are in the earliest stages of AI initiatives and this shift will be dramatic as more enterprises move forward in the AI journey. Although companies are at different stages of this journey, most agree that finding or developing analytic talent is a key concern and bottleneck for doing more. What if your business could take advantage of the most advanced ML/AI models without the huge upfront time and investment inherent in building an internal ML/AI data scientist team?



In this presentation, I will introduce the pros and cons of three pathways: 1. Utilize prepackage ML APIs, 2. Customizable AutoML, 3. Training your your ML models specifically tailored to your business needs. To win with Cloud ML, you will need to know how to choose a right approach in a quicker time frame and without significant investment.



TAKEAWAYS

Understand what is Machine Learning

Identify what are the challenges on current ML process.

Know the pros and cons of three pathways for implementing ML: ML infrastructure Prepackge ML API AutoML

Learn from customers ML use cases.

Understand how are you going to adopt ML today by choosing the right tool.

Serverless on Cloud From Code to Insight

When a company wants to develop an application, it must worry about many aspects: selecting the infrastructure, building the technical stack, defining the storage strategy, configuring networks, setting up monitoring and logging, and on top of that, the company needs to worry about high availability, flexibility, scalability, data processing, machine learning, etc. Going to the cloud infrastructure can help you solving these problems to a level, but what if we have a better way to do things.



As a pioneer in serverless notion, Google Cloud offers a complete platform for each of those necessities letting users to just write code, send messages, assign jobs, build models, and gain insights without deploying a single machine. So cloud compute on its own is not enough, we need to think about all of the pieces we need to move architecture from the bottom, up towards the top of the stack. With the serverless tools, companies can focus on the most productive task: application development.



TAKEAWAYS

Identify what are the challenges on current cloud architecture.

Learn from our customers about why they think serverless is important.

Know what are the key benefits for using serverless tools.

Introduce Google serverless platform: Compute (App Engine, Cloud Functions, Kubernetes Engine), Data (Dataflow, BigQuery), and ML (Cloud AI, AutoML).5. Understand how are you going to adopt serverless today by choosing the right tool based on use cases.

Speaker Bio:

As the technical advisor of Google for key enterprise cloud customers, Elliott Ning is passionate about analyzing and solving technological problems in cloud infrastructure, data analytics, and machine learning to bring business opportunity into reality.



Elliott has worked with some of the world-class corporations by developing solutions and strategies on digital and cloud transformation. He offers diverse professional background in cloud architecture, datacenter infrastructure, software development, and project management at leading technology companies including Google, Oracle, Huawei, and innovative startups.



Elliott holds Master of Software Engineering and Master of Manufacturing Management degrees from universities in the US and UK, who is also certified cloud professional by Google, Amazon Web Service (AWS), Oracle, and Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA).

OpenStack and Kubernetes Get the Heat Treatment

Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to?



Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking.



This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenStack clusters and I will share the benefits, bumps along the way and the lessons learned.



These Heat templates will deploy a cluster of Nova instances running Kubernetes from the Kubic project.



The cluster uses Flannel to provide an overlay network connecting pods deployed on different nodes. You can determine the initial size of the cluster via a configuration parameter when you deploy it, and the cluster will scale dynamically (up to a specified maximum size) due to CPU load on the Kubernetes nodes.

Know More About Your Ceph Cluster with ELK Stack

Ceph generates quite a few logs which you can use to transform into alerts and do proper analysis of the data. If you tune things right you just might catch a problem before it occurs. Maybe you did have a problem already and you want to analyze it so that it doesn't happen again. We will explore how to enable GELF logging in Ceph and utilizing that with the ELK Stack. Another use we can tie into the ELK stack is the Object storage (RGW). With the use of elasic search we can now search our metadata and sort through important information being stored as objects. This metadata can also be customized with your own fields in RGW. I'll demonstrate live some analysis of a running Ceph cluster with both the logging and RGW metadata search abilities.

Get Behind Your OpenStack and Transform Your Adoption

When it comes to OpenStack adoption you might need to think of some more ways in which you can successfully adopt it in your organization. As I have been operating OpenStack for several years there have been some key objectives which will help increase your adoption.



I'll go over a few of these objectives from workload migration including P2V,V2V,C2C,H2H to Workload transformation. I will talk about the process, requirements, tools, and leave you with all you need to press forward with greater OpenStack adoption.



I will provide a demonstration of some of the tools in action so you can see how you can successfully inspect a workload, prepare it, and build it for running on OpenStack all in an automated fashion with little to few steps required. The goal is to leave you with the confidence that this has been done before and you can accomplish it too.

Speaker Bio:

Cameron Seader is currently a Senior Technology Strategist working closely on Enterprise Cloud Computing environments; has a diverse background that includes solutions architecture, consulting, engineering and technical sales. With over fifteen plus years of experience at companies such as Hewlett Packard, Micron, Interland (now Web.com) and Idaho Power, he excels in specific areas of data center design, specializing in system solutions on mainframes to high performance clusters. Cameron has also authored and published documentation and guides for several leading products and emerging technology concepts. Cameron is a trusted adviser to SUSE's most strategic customers.

At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throughout enterprises of all sizes.

CloudEXPO Has Been the M&A Capital For Cloud Companies

CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.

Our Silicon Valley 2019 schedule will showcase 200 keynotes, sessions, general sessions, power panels, and hands on tutorials presented by 150 rockstar speakers in 10 hottest conference tracks of 2019:

» CloudEXPO Enterprise Cloud

» DevOpsSUMMIT Enterprise DevOps

» FinTechEXPO Enterprise Blockchain

» DXWorldEXPO - Digital Transformation

» AI | ML | DL | Artificial Intelligence

» Serverless | Cloud-Native | Monitoring

» Big Data | Analytics

» IoT | IIoT | Smart Cities

» Mobility | Security

» Enterprise Cloud Hot Topics

CloudEXPO is the single event where technology buyers and vendors meet to experience and discus cloud computing and all that it entails. For more than a decade, sponsors and exhibitors of CloudEXPO benefit from unmatched branding, profile building and lead generation opportunities through our following unique tools. For more information on sponsorship, exhibit, and keynote opportunities call us at 954 242-0444 or contact us ▸ Here

Featured on-site presentation and ongoing on-demand webcast exposure to a captive audience of industry decision-makers

Showcase exhibition during our new extended dedicated expo hours

Breakout Session Priority scheduling for Sponsors that have been guaranteed a 40-minute technical session

Online advertising on 4,5 million article pages in SYS-CON's leading i-Technology Publications

Capitalize on our Comprehensive Marketing efforts leading up to the show with print mailings, e-newsletters and extensive online media coverage

Unprecedented PR Coverage: Unmatched editorial coverage on Cloud Computing Journal



Tweetup to over 184,000 plus Twitter followers

Press releases sent on major wire services to over 500 industry analysts

FinTech Is Now Part of CloudEXPO Silicon Valley 2019 Program

Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.

DevOpsSUMMIT, Cloud-Native, and Serverless Computing Tracks at CloudEXPO Silicon Valley 2019

Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector.

The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential.

DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.

Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy.

DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.

DXWorldEXPO® has three major themes on its conference agenda:

Technology - The Revolution Continues

Economy - The 21st Century Emerges

Society - The Big Issues

Global 2000 companies have more than US$40 trillion in annual revenue - more than 50% of the world's entire GDP. The Global 2000 spends a total of US$2.4 trillion annually on enterprise IT. The average Global 2000 company has US$11 billion in annual revenue. The average Global 2000 company spends more than $600 million annually on enterprise IT. Governments throughout the world spend another US$500 billion on IT - much of it dedicated to new Smart City initiatives.

For the past 10 years CloudEXPO® helped drive the migration to modern enterprise IT infrastructures, built upon the foundation of cloud computing. Today's hybrid, multiple cloud IT infrastructures integrate Big Data, analytics, blockchain, the IoT, mobile devices, and the latest in cryptography and enterprise-grade security.

Digital Transformation is the key issue driving the global enterprise IT business. DX is most prominent among Global 2000 enterprises and government institutions.

About DXWorldEXPO LLC

DXWorldEXPO LLC is a Lighthouse Point, Florida-based trade show company and the creator of DXWorldEXPO - Digital Transformation Conference & Expo. The company produces and presents the world's most influential technology events including CloudEXPO, DevOpsSUMMIT, and FinTechEXPO.