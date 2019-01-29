Building & Structuring Teams for Successful DevOps Adoption | @DevOpsSUMMIT @MThreeC @ConorDevOps #DevOps #Monitoring

Latest Stories

Improve SD-WAN Application Performance in Three Simple Steps By Zakia Bouachraoui Yesterday, applications resided in the data center, while users resided in an office and enterprises relied on carriers for their WAN transport architecture. With this legacy approach, applications resided in centralized data centers with MPLS networks. Today, IT is moving to the cloud and users are mobile with the public internet being an increasingly critical component of the enterprise WAN and application performance. However, as applications move to the cloud, enterprises are struggling with... Jan. 29, 2019 03:45 PM EST

Announcing Atmosera Technology Sponsor of CloudEXPO Silicon Valley By Yeshim Deniz Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha... Jan. 29, 2019 03:45 PM EST

FinTech 2.0 Blockchain and COMIT By Elizabeth White FinTech is a disruptive innovation that denotes the adoption of technologies that have changed how traditional financial services work. While FinTech is now embedded deeply into the financial services ecosystem, the rise of digital age has paved way to FinTech 2.0 - which is rolling out innovative solutions through emerging technologies at a disruptive pace while maintaining the tenets of security and compliances. Blockchain as a technology has started seeing pilot adoption in FinTech around ... Jan. 29, 2019 03:45 PM EST

CFP Deadline For DXWorldEXPO Silicon Valley January 31 By Zakia Bouachraoui Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy. DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers. Jan. 29, 2019 03:30 PM EST

A Kubernetes Cluster with Ansible By Liz McMillan Kubernetes is a new and revolutionary open-sourced system for managing containers across multiple hosts in a cluster. Ansible is a simple IT automation tool for just about any requirement for reproducible environments. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 18th Cloud Expo, Patrick Galbraith, a principal engineer at HPE, will discuss how to build a fully functional Kubernetes cluster on a number of virtual machines or bare-metal hosts. Also included will be a brief demonstration of running a Galer... Jan. 29, 2019 03:15 PM EST Reads: 6,792

DevOps in a Mainframe World: Easier Than You Think By Elizabeth White DevOps with IBMz? You heard right. Maybe you're wondering what a developer can do to speed up the entire development cycle--coding, testing, source code management, and deployment-? In this session you will learn about how to integrate z application assets into a DevOps pipeline using familiar tools like Jenkins and UrbanCode Deploy, plus z/OSMF workflows, all of which can increase deployment speeds while simultaneously improving reliability. You will also learn how to provision mainframe syste... Jan. 29, 2019 03:00 PM EST

On-Demand Presentation of Alan Hase Keynote at CloudEXPO New York By Yeshim Deniz For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d... Jan. 29, 2019 02:45 PM EST

CloudEXPO New York Recap: Three Highlights from the Conference By Liz McMillan The term "digital transformation" (DX) is being used by everyone for just about any company initiative that involves technology, the web, ecommerce, software, or even customer experience. While the term has certainly turned into a buzzword with a lot of hype, the transition to a more connected, digital world is real and comes with real challenges. In his opening keynote, Four Essentials To Become DX Hero Status Now, Jonathan Hoppe, Co-Founder and CTO of Total Uptime Technologies, shared that ... Jan. 29, 2019 02:30 PM EST

PJ Hough to Present Citrix Session at CloudEXPO Silicon Valley By Elizabeth White Today's workforce is trading their cubicles and corporate desktops in favor of an any-location, any-device work style. And as digital natives make up more and more of the modern workforce, the appetite for user-friendly, cloud-based services grows. The center of work is shifting to the user and to the cloud. But managing a proliferation of SaaS, web, and mobile apps running on any number of clouds and devices is unwieldy and increases security risks. PJ Hough, Citrix Executive Vice President and... Jan. 29, 2019 02:30 PM EST

A Small Change That Can Revolutionize Cryptocurrency Mining By Zakia Bouachraoui Never mind that we might not know what the future holds for cryptocurrencies and how much values will fluctuate or even how the process of mining a coin could cost as much as the value of the coin itself - cryptocurrency mining is a hot industry and shows no signs of slowing down. However, energy consumption to mine cryptocurrency is one of the biggest issues facing this industry. Burning huge amounts of electricity isn't incidental to cryptocurrency, it's basically embedded in the core of "mini... Jan. 29, 2019 02:15 PM EST

Power Panel: Women in Blockchain By Yeshim Deniz Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu... Jan. 29, 2019 02:15 PM EST

Is Hybrid the Missing Link to Cloud? By Elizabeth White Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr... Jan. 29, 2019 02:00 PM EST

Andrew Keys Blockchain Keynote at FinTechEXPO New York By Zakia Bouachraoui Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum. Jan. 29, 2019 01:45 PM EST

Building & Structuring Teams for Successful DevOps Adoption By Pat Romanski You want to start your DevOps journey but where do you begin? Do you say DevOps loudly 5 times while looking in the mirror and it suddenly appears? Do you hire someone? Do you upskill your existing team? Here are some tips to help support your DevOps transformation. Jan. 29, 2019 01:30 PM EST