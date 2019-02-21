Fully Managed Apache Kafka and Apache Flink | @KubeSUMMIT @EventadorLabs #Kafka #Apache #Serverless #Kubernetes

|By Elizabeth White
|
February 21, 2019 11:30 AM EST
Eventador.io, providing the only enterprise-grade fully managed Apache Kafka and enterprise stream processing platforms with 24x7x365 hands-on support, today announced the launch of Eventador ElementsTM, an initial library of curated and fully managed plug-ins that provides connectors, sources, sinks, and other add-ons that unlock the potential of your streaming data infrastructure.
As Apache Kafka has become increasingly ubiquitous in enterprise environments, it has become the defacto backbone of real-time data infrastructures. But as streaming clusters grow, integrating with various internal and external data sources has become increasingly challenging. Inspection, routing, aggregation, data capture, and management have all become time-consuming, expensive, poorly performing, or all of the above. Elements erases this burden by allowing customers to easily deploy fully managed discrete plug-ins that make streaming infrastructures a true hub for democratizing data across the enterprise. Eventador Elements provides unprecedented simplicity with the ability to eliminate any worry about the underlying infrastructure, configuration or management-it is all handled and managed by Eventador in a true cloud-native fashion.
"This is only the start to a whole ecosystem of powerful additions that build on Apache Kafka and Apache Flink," said Kenny Gorman, co-founder and CEO of Eventador.io. "Under the covers, Eventador Elements uses Kubernetes® to deploy and scale components that connect, enhance, and ultimately help make Apache Kafka into a true enterprise-wide data bus. We've developed our own add-ons and interfaces, all with fully managed support to make using these plug-ins a snap."
Elements initially includes interfaces for popular uses cases including change data capture, data audit, data backup, and schema management-all fully managed and deployed right into the users' Eventador account. This simple, fast, and secure way of enabling these powerful features augments Eventador's suite of fully managed stream processing solutions and leaves customers more time and resources to focus on accelerating developing and deploying the real-time data applications that consume streaming data.
Schema Manager-Having easy and powerful schema management is critical for maximizing data quality in your stream processing ecosystems. The Eventador Schema Manager allows users to deploy and manage a fully featured interface to Hortonworks Schema Registry while also enabling full versioning and easy editing of AVRO-based schemas. This simplifies new schema creation, versioning, and schema validation with a full editor interface.
Kafka Connect: Debezium-Having a high performance and simple mechanism to detect, process and send database changes as a source of streaming data is a common need. With Elements, users can deploy turnkey, fully managed Debezium change data capture via Kafka Connect to stream database changes to Apache Kafka topics directly within Eventador-all with a single click in the Eventador Console.
Amazon S3-Being able to stream changes to a file system sink like Amazon S3 is critical for many enterprises. Elements provides a simple interface for users to create simple file system storage endpoints for streaming data. With a single click in the Eventador control plane, the S3 bucket receives changes and automatically manages chunking files allowing users a simple backup, a new source, or a point in time view for auditing purposes.
Eventador Elements Availability
Elements is available now to new and existing Fully Managed Apache Kafka enterprise plan and Enterprise Streaming Platform customers. To learn more about pricing or to get started with a deployment contact us to discuss the Eventador stream processing stacks enhanced with Elements.
About Eventador.io
Eventador.io is a fully managed, enterprise-grade Stream Processing as a Service platform-built on Apache Kafka and Apache Flink-based in Austin, TX. Whether customers are just getting started with Apache Kafka or they have built their business on streaming data, Eventador unlocks the ability to quickly and easily deploy streaming data-driven applications by handling the complexity of the underlying infrastructure with high-quality software and amazing support.
