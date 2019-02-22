JFrog Recognized as Best DevOps Solution | @DevOpsSUMMIT @JFrog #DevOps #Serverless #CloudNative #Docker #Kubernetes

JFrog, the DevOps technology leader known for enabling liquid software via continuous update flows, was honored today with two prestigious awards as part of DevOps.com's annual DevOps Dozen. The awards recognized both JFrog Artifactory as the "Best DevOps Commercial Solution" and JFrog Co-Founder and CEO, Shlomi Ben Haim, as the "Best DevOps Solution Provider Executive". DevOps.com holds the DevOps Dozen awards annually to recognize the best of the best in the global DevOps marketplace.

JFrog was awarded the "Best DevOps Commercial Solution" for JFrog Artifactory, the Universal Repository Manager, supporting all major packaging formats, build tools, and CI servers. Artifactory had a number of notable achievements in 2018, such as surpassing millions of open-source developers, 5,000 unique clients, including 70% of the Fortune 100. JFrog Artifactory is the only muti-cloud, hybrid solution available as cloud and on-prem. JFrog added dozens of technology integrations, and in 2018 became the first repository on the market to support Go; and served as the back-end of JFrog GoCenter, the first free and open-source registry for Go language modules. JFrog Artifactory had a recognition-filled 2018, also receiving awards as a DevOps Innovator from IDC, a member of the Forbes Cloud 100 and as a 451 Research Firestarter.

"It's been an amazing journey since Artifactory first started as an open source project over a decade ago," said Yoav Landman, Chief Technology Officer and co-founder of JFrog. "To go from such small beginnings to now having Artifactory and the JFrog platform recognized as the top DevOps tool in the world, is both thrilling and extremely motivating. I'm looking forward to keep providing the community with solutions that allow DevOps to release software in an ever-increasing speed."

JFrog's CEO, Shlomi Ben Haim, was recognized by the DevOps Dozen as the "Best DevOps Solution Provider Executive". Together with co-founders Yoav Landman and Fred Simon, Shlomi has guided JFrog from the inception, creating a leading, VC-backed, DevOps company that empowers the DevOps worldwide revolution. With the JFrog Xray and JFrog Enterprise+ platform releases, in the last two years, JFrog continues to push forward towards becoming the global hub of all software updates.

"When you are part of a company that strives to solve developers and community pain, you focus on the community and market need and build the business accordingly," said Shlomi Ben Haim, Co-Founder and CEO of JFrog. "I'm honored and humbled to receive the 2018 DevOps Dozen award. JFrog's mission is to grant our users the ability to update software continuously, as if software was liquid, while ensuring fast secure and smooth binaries distribution with zero downtime. While this may be an individual award, it's an indication that we, as frogs, are achieving our mission. I'm looking forward to further expanding how we empower DevOps through 2019 and beyond."

According to DevOps.com, this year they received thousands of initial nominations from the public, which their team refined to a select a small group of finalists. DevOps Dozen nominations are held each year in the autumn, with ultimate winners - selected by a diverse judging panel - announced every January.

About JFrog - the Liquid Software Company

JFrog is on a mission to enable continuous updates through liquid software, empowering developers to code high-quality applications that securely flow to end-users with zero downtime. JFrog is the creator of Artifactory, the heart of the end-to-end Universal DevOps platform for automating, managing, securing, distributing, and monitoring all type of binaries. JFrog products are available as open-source, on-premise, and on the cloudon AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. As the leading universal, highly available enterprise DevOps Solution, the JFrog platform empowers customers with trusted and expedited software releases from code-to-production. Trusted by more than 5,000 customers, the world's top brands, such as Amazon, Facebook, Google, Netflix, Uber, VMware, and Spotify depend on JFrog to manage their binaries for their mission-critical applications. JFrog is privately held with offices across North America, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at jfrog.com.

As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations.

Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility.



As they do so, IT professionals are also embracing the reality of Serverless architectures, which are critical to developing and operating real-time applications and services. Serverless is particularly important as enterprises of all sizes develop and deploy Internet of Things (IoT) initiatives.

CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, which will take place June 24-26, 2019 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA introduces three full conference tracks examining Cloud-Native and Serverless technologies.

» DevOpsSUMMIT

» ServerlessSUMMIT

» Kubernetes at CloudEXPO

Sponsorship & Exhibit Opportunities ▸ Here

ServerlessSUMMIT at CloudEXPO to Present 50 Rockstar Speakers and 60 Serverless and Kubernetes Sessions in Three Simultaneous Tracks

Register Today and SAVE ▸ Here

Speaking Opportunities ▸ Here

Silicon Valley Faculty ▸ Here

Silicon Valley Schedule ▸ Here

This month @nodexl announced that ServerlessSUMMIT & DevOpsSUMMIT own the world's top three most influential Kubernetes domains which are more influential than LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Medium, Infoworld and Microsoft combined.

NodeXL is a template for Microsoft® Excel® (2007, 2010, 2013 and 2016) on Windows (XP, Vista, 7, 8, 10) that lets you enter a network edge list into a workbook, click a button, see a network graph, and get a detailed summary report, all in the familiar environment of the Excel® spreadsheet application. A collection of network maps and reports created with NodeXL can be seen in the NodeXL Graph Gallery, an archive of data sets uploaded by the NodeXL user community.

NodeXL is brought to you by the Social Media Research Foundation, a group of researchers dedicated to creating open tools, generating and hosting open data, and supporting open scholarship related to social media.

NodeXL development is supported by NodeXL Pro license fees.

ServerlessSUMMIT at CloudEXPO to present 50 rockstar speakers, 60 sessions in three simultaneous tracks. Call for Papers Here.

The three-day event will take place June 24-26, 2019 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, CA and will be colocated with CloudEXPO Silicon Valley!

Today we have announced our first 12 sessions. We are accepting speaking submissions for ServerlessSUMMIT through Friday, February 8th.

Our CloudEXPO Silicon Valley 2019 schedule showcases 200 presentations, including keynotes, technical sessions, general sessions, power panels, and hands-on tutorials presented by 150 rockstar speakers in the 10 hottest conference tracks of 2019. We are excited to add the ServerlessSUMMIT to this lineup!

Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector.

The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential.

As they do so, IT professionals are also embracing the reality of Serverless architectures, which are critical to developing and operating real-time applications and services. Serverless is particularly important as enterprises of all sizes develop and deploy Internet of Things (IoT) initiatives.

Serverless and Kubernetes are great examples of continuous, rapid pace of change in enterprise IT. They also raise a number of critical issues and questions about employee training, development processes, and operational metrics.

The Most Popular 20 Cloud-Native, Serverless and Kubernetes Speakers and Sessions at ServerlessSUMMIT Silicon Valley

Monta Vista Ventures Presentation:

AIOps Disruption for Cloud, IT and SaaS - Muddu Sudhakar

Red Hat Kubernetes Track:

Securing Applications and Pipelines on a Container Platform - Veer Muchandi

Red Hat Kubernetes Track:



Service Mesh with Enhanced Observability and Traceability - Veer Muchandi

Red Hat Kubernetes Track:



Container Technologies - Impact on Enterprises - Veer Muchand

IBM Kubernetes Presentation:

Hybrid Container Serverless Mobile Backend - Marek Sadowski

Rapidvalue Solutions Session:



Serverless Architecture on AWS - Avinash Thakur

Red Hat Kubernetes Track:



Continuous Security with Kubernetes - Chris Van Tuin

Intel Kubernetes Session:



How to Better Manage Your Cloud Infrastructure - Rami Radi

Microsoft Azure Track:



Docker on Azure Hands-On Lab - Docker to Helm - Rags Srinivas

Microsoft Azure Track:



Policy Driven Enterprise Security For Kubernetes - Dave Strebel

jFrog Kubernetes Session:



Building a Kubernetes Powered Central Go Modules Repository - Leon Stigter

Platform9 Kubernetes Session:



Serverless Applications You Can Implement Today: 3 Key Use Cases and Design Patterns - Vamsi Chemitiganti

Data Theorem Session:



Serverless Applications vs Apps Built in Docker Containers - Doug Dooley

SUSE Serverless Track:



OpenStack and Kubernetes Get the Heat Treatment - Cameron Seader

Capgemini Serverless Session:



Microservices Implementation at Scale - Rishi Singh

Red Hat Kubernetes Track:



Containers: Don't Skeu Them Up. Use Microservices Instead - Gordon Haff

WSO2 Kubernetes Session:



Cloud Native Programming with Docker, Kubernetes, and Ballerina - Lakmal Warusawithana

Buoyant Linkerd Session:



Microservice Forensics: Investigating Problems in Production - Thomas Rampelberg

Palo Alto Networks Containers Session:



Shift Left Security In a Containerized World - Gunjan Patel

Palo Alto Networks Containers Session:

Container Security Best Practices - Gunjan Patel

DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO Celebrates Its 12th Event in Six Years

ServerlessSUMMIT and DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.

There's a real need for serious conversations about Serverless and Kubernetes among the people who are doing this work and managing it.



So we are very pleased today to announce the ServerlessSUMMIT at CloudEXPO.

At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throughout enterprises of all sizes.

CloudEXPO Has Been the M&A Capital For Cloud Companies For More Than a Decade

CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.

Our Silicon Valley 2019 schedule will showcase 200 keynotes, sessions, general sessions, power panels, and hands on tutorials presented by 150 rockstar speakers in 10 hottest conference tracks of 2019:

» CloudEXPO

» DevOpsSUMMIT

» ServerlessSUMMIT

» Kubernetes at CloudEXPO

» FinTechEXPO Blockchain

» DXWorldEXPO Digital Transformation

» AI | ML | DL | Artificial Intelligence

» Big Data | Analytics

» IoT | IIoT | Smart Cities

» Mobility | Security

» Enterprise Cloud Hot Topics

Sponsorship and Exhibit Opportunities at CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, CA

CloudEXPO Silicon Valley 2019 Show Prospectus ▸ HERE

Prospectus At-a-Glance ▸ HERE

Attendee Profile ▸ HERE

Keynote Opportunities ▸ HERE

General Session Opportunities ▸ HERE

Diamond Sponsorship Opportunity ▸ HERE

Platinum Sponsorship Opportunity ▸ HERE

Gold and Silver Sponsorship Opportunities ▸ HERE

Bronze Sponsorship and Exhibitor Packages ▸ HERE

Benefits of Exhibiting at CloudEXPO 2019 ▸ HERE

CloudEXPO is the single event where technology buyers and vendors meet to experience and discus cloud computing and all that it entails. For more than a decade, sponsors and exhibitors of CloudEXPO benefit from unmatched branding, profile building and lead generation opportunities through our following unique tools. For more information on sponsorship, exhibit, and keynote opportunities call us at 954 242-0444 or contact us ▸ Here

Featured on-site presentation and ongoing on-demand webcast exposure to a captive audience of industry decision-makers

Showcase exhibition during our new extended dedicated expo hours

Breakout Session Priority scheduling for Sponsors that have been guaranteed a 40-minute technical session

Online advertising on 4,5 million article pages in SYS-CON's leading i-Technology Publications

Capitalize on our Comprehensive Marketing efforts leading up to the show with print mailings, e-newsletters and extensive online media coverage

Unprecedented PR Coverage: Unmatched editorial coverage on Cloud Computing Journal



Tweetup to over 184,000 plus Twitter followers

Press releases sent on major wire services to over 500 industry analysts

About DXWorldEXPO LLC

DXWorldEXPO LLC is a Lighthouse Point, Florida-based trade show company and the creator of DXWorldEXPO - Digital Transformation Conference & Expo. The company produces and presents the world's most influential technology events including CloudEXPO, DevOpsSUMMIT, and FinTechEXPO.