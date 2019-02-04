Policy Driven Enterprise Security For Kubernetes | @CloudEXPO @Azure @Dave_Strebel #Serverless #DevOps #Docker #Kubernetes

|By Yeshim Deniz
|
February 4, 2019 07:45 AM EST
Policy Driven Enterprise Security For Kubernetes
Every organization has requirements for policy in their environment. Some of these are essential to meet governance, and legal requirements and other are based on learning from past experience and not repeating the same mistakes. These decisions cannot tolerate human response time as they need near a real-time action. Services that are policy enabled to make the organization agile and are essential for long-term success.
In this session, we will review Open Policy Agent capabilities and use cases for extending Kubernetes security. We will also demonstrate real-world customer use cases that attendees can implement coming away from this session with the Kubernetes Policy Controller .Attendees will leave understanding why policy driven security is needed for their enterprise Kubernetes deployments . They will also learn about real world actionable use cases to provide enterprise grade security policies.
Speaker Bio:
Dave Strebel is a Global Open Source Architect on the Microsoft Global Black Belt team. Dave focuses on containers, microservices, DevOps, and cloud-native applications in the Azure cloud platform. Dave has been working in technology for over 15 years and has a mixed background across application development to infrastructure. Dave is based in Minneapolis, MN and in his free time organizes the Minneapolis Cloud Native and works on the Kubernetes Release team.
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throughout enterprises of all sizes.
CloudEXPO Has Been the M&A Capital For Cloud Companies
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
Our Silicon Valley 2019 schedule will showcase 200 keynotes, sessions, general sessions, power panels, and hands on tutorials presented by 150 rockstar speakers in 10 hottest conference tracks of 2019:
» CloudEXPO Enterprise Cloud
» DevOpsSUMMIT Enterprise DevOps
» FinTechEXPO Enterprise Blockchain
» DXWorldEXPO - Digital Transformation
» AI | ML | DL | Artificial Intelligence
» Serverless | Cloud-Native | Monitoring
» Big Data | Analytics
» IoT | IIoT | Smart Cities
» Mobility | Security
» Enterprise Cloud Hot Topics
FinTech Is Now Part of CloudEXPO Silicon Valley 2019 Program
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
ServerlessSUMMIT & DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO Silicon Valley
Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility.
As they do so, IT professionals are also embracing the reality of Serverless architectures, which are critical to developing and operating real-time applications and services. Serverless is particularly important as enterprises of all sizes develop and deploy Internet of Things (IoT) initiatives.
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector.
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential.
ServerlessSUMMIT and DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy.
DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.
DXWorldEXPO® has three major themes on its conference agenda:
Technology - The Revolution Continues
Economy - The 21st Century Emerges
Society - The Big Issues
Global 2000 companies have more than US$40 trillion in annual revenue - more than 50% of the world's entire GDP. The Global 2000 spends a total of US$2.4 trillion annually on enterprise IT. The average Global 2000 company has US$11 billion in annual revenue. The average Global 2000 company spends more than $600 million annually on enterprise IT. Governments throughout the world spend another US$500 billion on IT - much of it dedicated to new Smart City initiatives.
For the past 10 years CloudEXPO® helped drive the migration to modern enterprise IT infrastructures, built upon the foundation of cloud computing. Today's hybrid, multiple cloud IT infrastructures integrate Big Data, analytics, blockchain, the IoT, mobile devices, and the latest in cryptography and enterprise-grade security.
Digital Transformation is the key issue driving the global enterprise IT business. DX is most prominent among Global 2000 enterprises and government institutions.
About DXWorldEXPO LLC
DXWorldEXPO LLC is a Lighthouse Point, Florida-based trade show company and the creator of DXWorldEXPO - Digital Transformation Conference & Expo. The company produces and presents the world's most influential technology events including CloudEXPO, DevOpsSUMMIT, and FinTechEXPO.
Knative allows developers not only to address the challenges of using managed services, but also they can jump into the serverless world easier without specific expertise of Linux containers, Kubernetes, or cloud infrastructure platform. But what does this really look like if you're, say, a Java developer? What's the full developer experience?In this session, I will walk you through the beauty of Knative, via a live demo, in terms of developing the modern app on Spring Boot, building Linux conta...
Feb. 4, 2019 07:45 AM EST
The standardization of container runtimes and images has sparked the creation of an almost overwhelming number of new open source projects that build on and otherwise work with these specifications. Of course, there's Kubernetes, which orchestrates and manages collections of containers. It was one of the first and best-known examples of projects that make containers truly useful for production use. However, more recently, the container ecosystem has truly exploded. A service mesh like Istio a...
Feb. 4, 2019 07:30 AM EST
DevOps is a world surrounded by information, starting from a single commit and ending in roll out to production. In this talk, I'll introduce you to the world of Taboola DevOps data collection, to better understand what goes on under the hood. The system we've developed in-house helps us collect and analyse the entire DevOps process from the very first commit all the way to production. It provides us a full clear view with a drill-down toolset that helps keep us away from the dark side. ...
Feb. 4, 2019 07:00 AM EST
In 2017, Docker reached 24% adoption while Lambda reached 23.5% adoption among Amazon Web Services customers. Yet, the adoption rate of serverless and cost savings are dramatically better than what virtual containers can offer. Amazon, Google, and Microsoft are all pushing serverless because it's easier and cheaper for their customers. Also, once apps are built using serverless frameworks, there's a higher switch-over cost to go from one cloud to another. We'll discuss this and also talk about h...
Feb. 4, 2019 06:00 AM EST
Artificial intelligence is positively affecting our world in previously unimaginable ways across many different industries. The use of AI is particularly interesting in the cybersecurity industry because of its unique ability to scale and prevent previously unseen zero-day attacks and for automating complicated analysis and processes at machine speed. But just in the way drug cartels built their own submarines and cellphone towers to evade law enforcement, so too will cyber-criminals build their...
Feb. 4, 2019 05:00 AM EST
Enterprise computing environments are increasingly complex with employees taking full advantage of mobile and cloud applications to work from a wide range of network environments and physical settings. Cloud-native tools within Azure and other platforms, including familiar faces like SCCM and Intune, can be used to keep your enterprise application stack updated and compliant to industry regulations like PCI-DSS or GDPR. Learn how to implement and automate the tools available within your cloud pl...
Feb. 4, 2019 04:45 AM EST
You want to start your DevOps journey but where do you begin? Do you say DevOps loudly 5 times while looking in the mirror and it suddenly appears? Do you hire someone? Do you upskill your existing team? Here are some tips to help support your DevOps transformation.
Feb. 4, 2019 04:15 AM EST
There has been a movement recently about finding security-related issues earlier in the development and deployment pipeline. It's about catching security issues before things hit the fan. :)In this talk, we will talk about what it means to shift left from the container security point of view. Financial benefits and ROI of the shift left security model. We will also discuss some practical examples and best practices to shift security further left for Kubernetes/containerized environment. As th...
Feb. 4, 2019 03:45 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Feb. 4, 2019 03:30 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Feb. 4, 2019 02:00 AM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Feb. 4, 2019 01:45 AM EST
We at Capgemini have developed a cloud-native PaaS Solution called "Apollo". Apollo is built on top of following open source components. - Apache Mesos for cluster management, scheduling & resource isolation - Marathon or Kubernetes for Container orchestration - Docker for application container runtime, - Consul for service discovery via DNS - Weave for networking of Docker Containers - Traefik for application container load balancing
Feb. 3, 2019 10:00 PM EST
As software becomes more and more complex, we, as software developers, have been splitting up our code into smaller and smaller components. This is also true for the environment in which we run our code: going from bare metal, to VMs to the modern-day Cloud Native world of containers, schedulers and micro services. While we have figured out how to run containerized applications in the cloud using schedulers, we've yet to come up with a good solution to bridge the gap between getting your contain...
Feb. 3, 2019 10:00 PM EST Reads: 15,591