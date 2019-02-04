Cloud-Native Tools and Mobile Compliance | @KubeSUMMIT @Azure #CloudNative #GDPR #Serverless #DevOps #Mobile #Kubernetes

Latest Stories

Policy Driven Enterprise Security For Kubernetes By Yeshim Deniz Every organization has requirements for policy in their environment. Some of these are essential to meet governance, and legal requirements and other are based on learning from past experience and not repeating the same mistakes. These decisions cannot tolerate human response time as they need near a real-time action. Services that are policy enabled to make the organization agile and are essential for long-term success. In this session, we will review Open Policy Agent capabilities and use case... Every organization has requirements for policy in their environment. Some of these are essential to meet governance, and legal requirements and other are based on learning from past experience and not repeating the same mistakes. These decisions cannot tolerate human response time as they need near a real-time action. Services that are policy enabled to make the organization agile and are essential for long-term success. In this session, we will review Open Policy Agent capabilities and use case... Feb. 4, 2019 07:45 AM EST read more & respond »

Knative in the Developer's Serverless Life By Elizabeth White Knative allows developers not only to address the challenges of using managed services, but also they can jump into the serverless world easier without specific expertise of Linux containers, Kubernetes, or cloud infrastructure platform. But what does this really look like if you're, say, a Java developer? What's the full developer experience?In this session, I will walk you through the beauty of Knative, via a live demo, in terms of developing the modern app on Spring Boot, building Linux conta... Knative allows developers not only to address the challenges of using managed services, but also they can jump into the serverless world easier without specific expertise of Linux containers, Kubernetes, or cloud infrastructure platform. But what does this really look like if you're, say, a Java developer? What's the full developer experience?In this session, I will walk you through the beauty of Knative, via a live demo, in terms of developing the modern app on Spring Boot, building Linux conta... Feb. 4, 2019 07:45 AM EST read more & respond »

Cloud-Native: A New Ecosystem for Putting Containers into Production By Yeshim Deniz The standardization of container runtimes and images has sparked the creation of an almost overwhelming number of new open source projects that build on and otherwise work with these specifications. Of course, there's Kubernetes, which orchestrates and manages collections of containers. It was one of the first and best-known examples of projects that make containers truly useful for production use. However, more recently, the container ecosystem has truly exploded. A service mesh like Istio a... The standardization of container runtimes and images has sparked the creation of an almost overwhelming number of new open source projects that build on and otherwise work with these specifications. Of course, there's Kubernetes, which orchestrates and manages collections of containers. It was one of the first and best-known examples of projects that make containers truly useful for production use. However, more recently, the container ecosystem has truly exploded. A service mesh like Istio a... Feb. 4, 2019 07:30 AM EST read more & respond »

DevOps Data Collection: Measuring and Quantifying DevOps Outcomes By Pat Romanski DevOps is a world surrounded by information, starting from a single commit and ending in roll out to production. In this talk, I'll introduce you to the world of Taboola DevOps data collection, to better understand what goes on under the hood. The system we've developed in-house helps us collect and analyse the entire DevOps process from the very first commit all the way to production. It provides us a full clear view with a drill-down toolset that helps keep us away from the dark side. ... DevOps is a world surrounded by information, starting from a single commit and ending in roll out to production. In this talk, I'll introduce you to the world of Taboola DevOps data collection, to better understand what goes on under the hood. The system we've developed in-house helps us collect and analyse the entire DevOps process from the very first commit all the way to production. It provides us a full clear view with a drill-down toolset that helps keep us away from the dark side. ... Feb. 4, 2019 07:00 AM EST read more & respond »

Serverless Applications vs Apps Built in Docker Containers By Pat Romanski In 2017, Docker reached 24% adoption while Lambda reached 23.5% adoption among Amazon Web Services customers. Yet, the adoption rate of serverless and cost savings are dramatically better than what virtual containers can offer. Amazon, Google, and Microsoft are all pushing serverless because it's easier and cheaper for their customers. Also, once apps are built using serverless frameworks, there's a higher switch-over cost to go from one cloud to another. We'll discuss this and also talk about h... In 2017, Docker reached 24% adoption while Lambda reached 23.5% adoption among Amazon Web Services customers. Yet, the adoption rate of serverless and cost savings are dramatically better than what virtual containers can offer. Amazon, Google, and Microsoft are all pushing serverless because it's easier and cheaper for their customers. Also, once apps are built using serverless frameworks, there's a higher switch-over cost to go from one cloud to another. We'll discuss this and also talk about h... Feb. 4, 2019 06:00 AM EST read more & respond »

Sponsorship and Speaking Opportunities at CloudEXPO Silicon Valley By Zakia Bouachraoui At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug... At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug... Feb. 4, 2019 05:15 AM EST read more & respond »

Using Artificial Intelligence for Evil By Yeshim Deniz Artificial intelligence is positively affecting our world in previously unimaginable ways across many different industries. The use of AI is particularly interesting in the cybersecurity industry because of its unique ability to scale and prevent previously unseen zero-day attacks and for automating complicated analysis and processes at machine speed. But just in the way drug cartels built their own submarines and cellphone towers to evade law enforcement, so too will cyber-criminals build their... Artificial intelligence is positively affecting our world in previously unimaginable ways across many different industries. The use of AI is particularly interesting in the cybersecurity industry because of its unique ability to scale and prevent previously unseen zero-day attacks and for automating complicated analysis and processes at machine speed. But just in the way drug cartels built their own submarines and cellphone towers to evade law enforcement, so too will cyber-criminals build their... Feb. 4, 2019 05:00 AM EST read more & respond »

Cloud-Native Tools to Maintain Compliance Across Mobile Enterprise By Elizabeth White Enterprise computing environments are increasingly complex with employees taking full advantage of mobile and cloud applications to work from a wide range of network environments and physical settings. Cloud-native tools within Azure and other platforms, including familiar faces like SCCM and Intune, can be used to keep your enterprise application stack updated and compliant to industry regulations like PCI-DSS or GDPR. Learn how to implement and automate the tools available within your cloud pl... Enterprise computing environments are increasingly complex with employees taking full advantage of mobile and cloud applications to work from a wide range of network environments and physical settings. Cloud-native tools within Azure and other platforms, including familiar faces like SCCM and Intune, can be used to keep your enterprise application stack updated and compliant to industry regulations like PCI-DSS or GDPR. Learn how to implement and automate the tools available within your cloud pl... Feb. 4, 2019 04:45 AM EST read more & respond »

Building & Structuring Teams for Successful DevOps Adoption By Pat Romanski You want to start your DevOps journey but where do you begin? Do you say DevOps loudly 5 times while looking in the mirror and it suddenly appears? Do you hire someone? Do you upskill your existing team? Here are some tips to help support your DevOps transformation. You want to start your DevOps journey but where do you begin? Do you say DevOps loudly 5 times while looking in the mirror and it suddenly appears? Do you hire someone? Do you upskill your existing team? Here are some tips to help support your DevOps transformation. Feb. 4, 2019 04:15 AM EST read more & respond »

Top 10 Attack Areas in a Containerized Environment in the Cloud By Pat Romanski There has been a movement recently about finding security-related issues earlier in the development and deployment pipeline. It's about catching security issues before things hit the fan. :)In this talk, we will talk about what it means to shift left from the container security point of view. Financial benefits and ROI of the shift left security model. We will also discuss some practical examples and best practices to shift security further left for Kubernetes/containerized environment. As th... There has been a movement recently about finding security-related issues earlier in the development and deployment pipeline. It's about catching security issues before things hit the fan. :)In this talk, we will talk about what it means to shift left from the container security point of view. Financial benefits and ROI of the shift left security model. We will also discuss some practical examples and best practices to shift security further left for Kubernetes/containerized environment. As th... Feb. 4, 2019 03:45 AM EST read more & respond »

On-Demand Keynote of SUSE CTO Brent Schroeder at CloudEXPO New York By Yeshim Deniz Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history. Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history. Feb. 4, 2019 03:30 AM EST read more & respond »

Dion Hinchcliffe On-Demand Keynote at DXWorldEXPO New York By Elizabeth White Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e... Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e... Feb. 4, 2019 02:00 AM EST read more & respond »

Steadfast to Exhibit June 24-26 at CloudEXPO Silicon Valley By Liz McMillan While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity. While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity. Feb. 4, 2019 01:45 AM EST read more & respond »

Microservices Implementation at Scale By Zakia Bouachraoui We at Capgemini have developed a cloud-native PaaS Solution called "Apollo". Apollo is built on top of following open source components. - Apache Mesos for cluster management, scheduling & resource isolation - Marathon or Kubernetes for Container orchestration - Docker for application container runtime, - Consul for service discovery via DNS - Weave for networking of Docker Containers - Traefik for application container load balancing We at Capgemini have developed a cloud-native PaaS Solution called "Apollo". Apollo is built on top of following open source components. - Apache Mesos for cluster management, scheduling & resource isolation - Marathon or Kubernetes for Container orchestration - Docker for application container runtime, - Consul for service discovery via DNS - Weave for networking of Docker Containers - Traefik for application container load balancing Feb. 3, 2019 10:00 PM EST read more & respond »