WSO2 to Present at ServerlessSUMMIT at @CloudEXPO | @wso2 @lakwarus #CloudNative #Serverless #DevOps #Docker #Kubernetes #Ballerina

Serverless Applications vs Apps Built in Docker Containers By Pat Romanski In 2017, Docker reached 24% adoption while Lambda reached 23.5% adoption among Amazon Web Services customers. Yet, the adoption rate of serverless and cost savings are dramatically better than what virtual containers can offer. Amazon, Google, and Microsoft are all pushing serverless because it's easier and cheaper for their customers. Also, once apps are built using serverless frameworks, there's a higher switch-over cost to go from one cloud to another. We'll discuss this and also talk about h... Feb. 7, 2019 11:15 PM EST

IBM to Present Digital Transformation at CloudEXPO Silicon Valley By Pat Romanski Only the most exceptional IBMers are appointed with the rare distinction of IBM Fellow, the highest technical honor in the company. Shankar has also received the prestigious Outstanding Technical Achievement Award three times - an accomplishment befitting only the most innovative thinkers. Shankar Kalyana is among the most respected strategists in the global technology industry. As CTO, with over 32 years of IT experience, Mr. Kalyana has architected, designed, developed, and implemented custom ... Feb. 7, 2019 06:15 PM EST

Maintainable, Observable Applications on Serverless Architecture By Liz McMillan Using serverless computing has a number of obvious benefits over traditional application infrastructure - you pay only for what you use, scale up or down immediately to match supply with demand, and avoid operating any server infrastructure at all. However, implementing maintainable and scalable applications using serverless computing services like AWS Lambda poses a number of challenges. The absence of long-lived, user-managed servers means that states cannot be maintained by the service. Lo... Feb. 7, 2019 05:30 PM EST

Introducing ServerlessSUMMIT at CloudEXPO Silicon Valley By Roger Strukhoff As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr... Feb. 7, 2019 05:00 PM EST

Policy Driven Enterprise Security For Kubernetes By Yeshim Deniz Every organization has requirements for policy in their environment. Some of these are essential to meet governance, and legal requirements and other are based on learning from past experience and not repeating the same mistakes. These decisions cannot tolerate human response time as they need near a real-time action. Services that are policy enabled to make the organization agile and are essential for long-term success. In this session, we will review Open Policy Agent capabilities and use case... Feb. 7, 2019 04:00 PM EST

Risk Management When Migrating into a Public Cloud Provider By Liz McMillan Risk Management When Migrating into a Public Cloud Provider Feb. 7, 2019 03:00 PM EST

Leveraging AI for Video Summarization By Yeshim Deniz With digital video content creation going viral and assuming the bulk of Internet traffic, how can the deluge of video content be analyzed effectively to derive insights and ROI? After all, video is not only huge in size, but it is complex given various visual, audio and temporal elements. Video summarization (a mechanism for generating a short video summary via key frame analysis or video skimming) has become a popular research topic industry-wide and across academia. Video thumbnail generation... Feb. 7, 2019 03:00 PM EST

Sponsorship and Speaking Opportunities at CloudEXPO Silicon Valley By Zakia Bouachraoui At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug... Feb. 7, 2019 03:00 PM EST

A Culture of Continuous Improvement in Your Service Org By Elizabeth White Even if your IT and support staff are well versed in agility and cloud technologies, it can be an uphill battle to establish a DevOps style culture - one where continuous improvement of both products and service delivery is expected and respected and all departments work together throughout a client or service engagement. As a service-oriented provider of cloud and data center technology, Green House Data sought to create more of a culture of innovation and continuous improvement, from our helpd... Feb. 7, 2019 02:30 PM EST

Cloud Native Programming with Docker, Kubernetes, and Ballerina By Zakia Bouachraoui Docker and Kubernetes are key elements of modern cloud native deployment automations. After building your microservices, common practice is to create docker images and create YAML files to automate the deployment with Docker and Kubernetes. Writing these YAMLs, Dockerfile descriptors are really painful and error prone.Ballerina is a new cloud-native programing language which understands the architecture around it - the compiler is environment aware of microservices directly deployable into infra... Feb. 7, 2019 02:15 PM EST

Microservices Implementation at Scale By Zakia Bouachraoui We at Capgemini have developed a cloud-native PaaS Solution called "Apollo". Apollo is built on top of following open source components. - Apache Mesos for cluster management, scheduling & resource isolation - Marathon or Kubernetes for Container orchestration - Docker for application container runtime, - Consul for service discovery via DNS - Weave for networking of Docker Containers - Traefik for application container load balancing Feb. 7, 2019 02:15 PM EST

Transforming Computing and the Way People Work By Elizabeth White Today's workforce is trading their cubicles and corporate desktops in favor of an any-location, any-device work style. And as digital natives make up more and more of the modern workforce, the appetite for user-friendly, cloud-based services grows. The center of work is shifting to the user and to the cloud. But managing a proliferation of SaaS, web, and mobile apps running on any number of clouds and devices is unwieldy and increases security risks. Steve Wilson, Citrix Vice President of Cloud,... Feb. 7, 2019 02:15 PM EST

ServerlessSUMMIT First Kubernetes Speakers Announced By Zakia Bouachraoui At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug... Feb. 7, 2019 02:00 PM EST

Top 10 DevOps Influencers By Yeshim Deniz The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this... Feb. 7, 2019 02:00 PM EST