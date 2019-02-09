How to Sponsor @CloudEXPO Silicon Valley | #Cloud #IoT #Blockchain #Serverless #DevOps #Monitoring #Docker #Kubernetes

Latest Stories

Using Artificial Intelligence for Evil By Yeshim Deniz Artificial intelligence is positively affecting our world in previously unimaginable ways across many different industries. The use of AI is particularly interesting in the cybersecurity industry because of its unique ability to scale and prevent previously unseen zero-day attacks and for automating complicated analysis and processes at machine speed. But just in the way drug cartels built their own submarines and cellphone towers to evade law enforcement, so too will cyber-criminals build their... Feb. 9, 2019 06:15 AM EST

Sponsorship and Speaking Opportunities at CloudEXPO Silicon Valley By Yeshim Deniz At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug... Feb. 9, 2019 06:00 AM EST

ServerlessSUMMIT and Kubernetes Faculty Members at CloudEXPO By Roger Strukhoff As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. Feb. 9, 2019 06:00 AM EST

Application Portability with Kubernetes By Zakia Bouachraoui Containers and Kubernetes allow for code portability across on-premise VMs, bare metal, or multiple cloud provider environments. Yet, despite this portability promise, developers may include configuration and application definitions that constrain or even eliminate application portability. In this session we'll describe best practices for "configuration as code" in a Kubernetes environment. We will demonstrate how a properly constructed containerized app can be deployed to both Amazon and Azure ... Feb. 9, 2019 05:45 AM EST

Why the Cloud is Perfect for Data Protection By Pat Romanski While more companies are now leveraging the cloud to increase their level of data protection and management, there are still many wondering "why?" The answer: the cloud actually brings substantial advancements to the data protection and management table that simply aren't possible without it. The easiest advantage to envision? Unlimited scalability. If a data protection tool is properly designed, the capacity should automatically expand to meet any customer's needs. The second advantage: the ... Feb. 9, 2019 05:30 AM EST

Building a Kubernetes Powered Central Go Modules Repository By Yeshim Deniz Today, Kubernetes is the defacto standard if you want to run container workloads in a production environment. As we set out to build our next generation of products, and run them smoothly in the cloud, we needed to move to Kubernetes too! In the process of building tools like KubeXray and GoCenter we learned a whole bunch. Join this talk to learn how to get started with Kubernetes and how we got started at JFrog building our new tools. After the session you will know: How we got to Kubernete... Feb. 9, 2019 05:30 AM EST

Druva Named Technology Sponsor of CloudEXPO Silicon Valley By Elizabeth White Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's... Feb. 9, 2019 05:00 AM EST

DevOps Data Collection: Measuring and Quantifying DevOps Outcomes By Pat Romanski DevOps is a world surrounded by information, starting from a single commit and ending in roll out to production. In this talk, I'll introduce you to the world of Taboola DevOps data collection, to better understand what goes on under the hood. The system we've developed in-house helps us collect and analyse the entire DevOps process from the very first commit all the way to production. It provides us a full clear view with a drill-down toolset that helps keep us away from the dark side. ... Feb. 9, 2019 03:45 AM EST

Top 10 Attack Areas in a Containerized Environment in the Cloud By Pat Romanski There has been a movement recently about finding security-related issues earlier in the development and deployment pipeline. It's about catching security issues before things hit the fan. :)In this talk, we will talk about what it means to shift left from the container security point of view. Financial benefits and ROI of the shift left security model. We will also discuss some practical examples and best practices to shift security further left for Kubernetes/containerized environment. As th... Feb. 9, 2019 03:00 AM EST

Google Cloud to Present Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence By Elizabeth White Cloud computing, big data and AI provide a new impetus and urgency to traditional enterprises to become digitally transformed businesses as they face disruption from new players who leverage technology to foster new business models. Traditionally, enterprises focused on digitizing processes and transactions. The incumbents can also be disruptors by leveraging AI for data-driven insights and innovate at scale on Cloud platform. They need to uncover the power of ERP/SAP using Cloud, AI and Big dat... Feb. 9, 2019 02:45 AM EST

Hybrid Container Serverless Mobile Backend By Yeshim Deniz So you've been hearing a lot of buzz about Serverless tech in conjunction with Containers and Mobile, but what exactly is the serverless or cloud functions in reference to containers? Come find out at this session. Serverless has become the new style of coding, and it might be perfect to offload your mobile apps, and container based systems without incurring unnecessary costs. Get an intro into serverless/function-as-a-service/cloud native technologies in the Mobile-Backend-as-a-Service (MBaa... Feb. 9, 2019 02:30 AM EST

Addressing Critical Shortcomings of ETL Tools for Better Data Analyt By Liz McMillan Poor data quality and analytics drive down business value. In fact, Gartner estimated that the average financial impact of poor data quality on organizations is $9.7 million per year. But bad data is much more than a cost center. By eroding trust in information, analytics and the business decisions based on these, it is a serious impediment to digital transformation. Extract, transform and load (ETL) tools like AWC Glue bring much needed functionality. This tool enables new approaches to pull... Feb. 9, 2019 12:45 AM EST

The Role of Fast Data in Continuous Hybrid Cloud By Liz McMillan When Enterprises started adopting Hadoop-based Big Data environments over the last ten years, they were mainly on-premise deployments. Organizations would spin up and manage large Hadoop clusters, where they would funnel exabytes or petabytes of unstructured data.However, over the last few years the economics of maintaining this enormous infrastructure compared with the elastic scalability of viable cloud options has changed this equation. The growth of cloud storage, cloud-managed big data e... Feb. 8, 2019 11:45 PM EST