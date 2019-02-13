Hostway to Present at @CloudEXPO Silicon Valley | @Hostway @ESayegh #CloudNative #Infrastructure #Serverless #DataCenter

The Great Correction: Why Are Some Enterprises Fleeing the Public Cloud?

Signs of a shift in the usage of public clouds are everywhere. Previously, as organizations outgrew old IT methods, the natural answer was to try the public cloud approach; however, the public platform alone is not a complete solution. Complaints include unpredictable/escalating costs and mounting security concerns in the public cloud. Ultimately, public cloud adoption can ultimately mean a shift of IT pains instead of a resolution.



That's why the move to hybrid, custom, and multi-cloud will become more and more prevalent. At the heart of this technology trend exists a custom solution to meet the needs and concerns of enterprise organizations, including compliance, security, and cost issues. The "new normal" of enterprise clients is a world of hybrid and multi-cloud solutions, and it is slowly changing the IT technology landscape. Better tools, better management, and easier adoption are emerging. For instance, such as AWS Outposts and Azure Stack. These are big-time, in-demand technologies in the enterprise space, and as these options evolve, we can expect that additional hybrid solutions and integrations will emerge from the market landscape.

Speaker Bio:

Emil Sayegh is an early pioneer of cloud computing and is recognized as one of the industry's true veterans. A cloud visionary, he is credited with launching and leading the cloud computing and hosting businesses for HP, Rackspace, and Codero. Emil built the Rackspace cloud business while serving as the company's GM of the Cloud Computing Division.



Earlier at Rackspace he served as VP of the Product Group and launched the company's private cloud and hosted exchange services. He later moved on to HP where he served as VP of Cloud Service and initiated the company's public cloud services. In 2012, Emil joined Codero Hosting as Chairman, President, and CEO and led the next generation of cloud computing with the hybrid cloud. In 2015 he led the successful sale of Codero to a consortium of telecom companies.



Emil is the President and CEO at Hostway|HOSTING in Austin, Texas, the company formed by the merger of HOSTING of Denver, CO and Hostway of Austin, TX, the latter of which Emil has led since 2016.

Economics of the Cloud: Don't Aim for the Sky on Everything

Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a significant part of their IT budgets in the very near future. As IoT solutions are growing rapidly, as well as security challenges growing exponentially, without a doubt, the cloud world is about to change for the better. Again.





The audience at CloudEXPO New York gained understanding of the following:



* Economics of the cloud: Should everything move?

* Workload selection: What goes where

* Analysis of how end-users approach various cloud offerings

* What Google, Azure, Amazon provide that is not otherwise available

* Agility of the cloud coupled with tools - enabling the impossible

* Maneuvering through regulatory and compliance challenges

* Decision-making: Security, compliance & consolidation

* Case studies

The Great Migration: Retreat From the Cloud Sacrificing Security?

Blending Service and Deployment Models



Hybrid Cloud the new normal



Benefits require a planned approach and expertise



Organizations risks get amplified as the boundaries grow



Risks unique to Hybrid Cloud require a Hybrid solutions not just addition of tech

What's old is new again



Due diligence and planning before deployment is critical to not only success but is a requirement for compliance



Access management is key and enforcement is more than policy



Data protection become as hybrid as the environment



Data lakes make for poor clouds



Monitoring as a defense of shared infrastructure mean security tools need hybrid ability and technology needs to flex to on prem through the cloud Cloud Security solutions



Don't get burned on the re-entry complications returning from the cloud



Matching your hybrid cloud to the hybrid security includes compliance that spans your environment

Speaker Bio:

With 20 years of Technology, Security and Governance experience, Chris has an extensive record defining technology and managing high performance teams. He is passionate about IT development, security compliance, and has enjoyed framing technology challenges into business opportunities in a variety of industries.



With 20 years of IT, Project, Security and Governance leadership experience, Chris has been responsible for creating and scaling internal technology operations to sustain hyper- growth, building security operations for Managed Security Provider and spearheading numerous certification programs including PCI, HITRUST, SOC, SSAE 16 and ISO 27001 across a variety of industry verticals. Chris compiled an extensive record of defining technology, implementing security and managing high performance teams throughout the world.

CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.

Our Silicon Valley 2019 schedule will showcase 200 keynotes, sessions, general sessions, power panels, and hands on tutorials presented by 150 rockstar speakers in 10 hottest conference tracks of 2019:

» CloudEXPO

» DevOpsSUMMIT

» ServerlessSUMMIT

» Kubernetes at CloudEXPO

» FinTechEXPO Blockchain

» DXWorldEXPO Digital Transformation

» AI | ML | DL | Artificial Intelligence

» Big Data | Analytics

» IoT | IIoT | Smart Cities

» Mobility | Security

» Enterprise Cloud Hot Topics

