StackRox to Highlight Kubernetes Security | @KubeSUMMIT @StackRox #CloudNative #Serverless #DevOps #Docker #Kubernetes #Security

|By Yeshim Deniz
|
Article Rating:
|February 21, 2019 10:45 AM EST
StackRox, the leader in security for containerized cloud-native applications, is gearing up for the cybersecurity community's premier week of conferences in San Francisco:
- RSA Conference 2019, March 4-7, Moscone Center
- BSides San Francisco, March 3-4, City View at Metreon
Throughout the week, the StackRox team will meet with customers and partners, brief attending analysts and media and engage with the wider community about improving the security of container and Kubernetes environments. For a full list of scheduled events, click here.
During RSAC 2019:
Visit StackRox at booth #4607 (North Hall) for live demos of the StackRox Container Security Platform. Experience firsthand how StackRox provides security and compliance for CIS, NIST, PCI, and HIPAA regulations for the full container life cycle. Attendees interested in an in-booth demo can click here to schedule.
StackRox is also hosting an after-hours cocktail reception and Fireside Chat: Security in a DevOps World on Monday, March 4th from 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm with Alex Watson, GM for Macie at AWS, Adam Brown, co-founder of Mux, and other special guests. This event is invitation only. To request an invitation, please click here.
Media and analysts who would like to attend the fireside chat or schedule one-on-one briefings and demos with StackRox executives can email [email protected].
At BSides San Francisco:
Join StackRox's Connor Gilbert, Sr. Product Manager, as he discusses how to leverage containers and Kubernetes to operationalize fine-grained security controls in his session, Containers: Your Ally in Improving Security. This talk will be held on Monday, March 4 from 2:50pm - 3:20pm.
Media or analysts in attendance that would like to speak with Connor about his session can also email [email protected] to set up an on-site meeting.
Mayhem at the Mint:
StackRox is joining Bugcrowd, Akamai, Adaptiva, Secure Code Warrior, SCYTHE, and Inky in hosting RSAC's premier social event and after-party, Mayhem at the Mint, on Tuesday, March 5 from 8:00pm - 12:00am. For more information and to RSVP, please click here.
"As the global cybersecurity community descends on San Francisco, we're showcasing the hard work and dedication of our team delivering the industry's best security for the cloud-native stack," said Kamal Shah, StackRox CEO. "Starting with our recognition as a finalist in RSAC's Innovation Sandbox in 2018, the last year has been a landmark year for StackRox making cloud-native environments more secure and compliant."
About StackRox
StackRox helps enterprises secure their containerized and Kubernetes environments at scale. The StackRox Container Security Platform enables security and DevOps teams to enforce their compliance and security policies across the entire container life cycle, from build to deploy to runtime. StackRox integrates with existing DevOps and security tools, enabling teams to quickly operationalize container and Kubernetes security. StackRox customers span cloud-native startups, Global 2000 enterprises, and government agencies. StackRox is privately held and headquartered in Mountain View, California. To learn more, visit www.stackrox.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations.
Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility.
As they do so, IT professionals are also embracing the reality of Serverless architectures, which are critical to developing and operating real-time applications and services. Serverless is particularly important as enterprises of all sizes develop and deploy Internet of Things (IoT) initiatives.
CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, which will take place June 24-26, 2019 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA introduces three full conference tracks examining Cloud-Native and Serverless technologies.
» DevOpsSUMMIT
» ServerlessSUMMIT
» Kubernetes at CloudEXPO
ServerlessSUMMIT at CloudEXPO to Present 50 Rockstar Speakers and 60 Serverless and Kubernetes Sessions in Three Simultaneous Tracks
This month @nodexl announced that ServerlessSUMMIT & DevOpsSUMMIT own the world's top three most influential Kubernetes domains which are more influential than LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Medium, Infoworld and Microsoft combined.
NodeXL is a template for Microsoft® Excel® (2007, 2010, 2013 and 2016) on Windows (XP, Vista, 7, 8, 10) that lets you enter a network edge list into a workbook, click a button, see a network graph, and get a detailed summary report, all in the familiar environment of the Excel® spreadsheet application. A collection of network maps and reports created with NodeXL can be seen in the NodeXL Graph Gallery, an archive of data sets uploaded by the NodeXL user community.
NodeXL is brought to you by the Social Media Research Foundation, a group of researchers dedicated to creating open tools, generating and hosting open data, and supporting open scholarship related to social media.
NodeXL development is supported by NodeXL Pro license fees.
ServerlessSUMMIT at CloudEXPO to present 50 rockstar speakers, 60 sessions in three simultaneous tracks. Call for Papers Here.
The three-day event will take place June 24-26, 2019 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, CA and will be colocated with CloudEXPO Silicon Valley!
Today we have announced our first 12 sessions. We are accepting speaking submissions for ServerlessSUMMIT through Friday, February 8th.
Our CloudEXPO Silicon Valley 2019 schedule showcases 200 presentations, including keynotes, technical sessions, general sessions, power panels, and hands-on tutorials presented by 150 rockstar speakers in the 10 hottest conference tracks of 2019. We are excited to add the ServerlessSUMMIT to this lineup!
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector.
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential.
As they do so, IT professionals are also embracing the reality of Serverless architectures, which are critical to developing and operating real-time applications and services. Serverless is particularly important as enterprises of all sizes develop and deploy Internet of Things (IoT) initiatives.
Serverless and Kubernetes are great examples of continuous, rapid pace of change in enterprise IT. They also raise a number of critical issues and questions about employee training, development processes, and operational metrics.
DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO Celebrates Its 12th Event in Six Years
ServerlessSUMMIT and DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
There's a real need for serious conversations about Serverless and Kubernetes among the people who are doing this work and managing it.
So we are very pleased today to announce the ServerlessSUMMIT at CloudEXPO.
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throughout enterprises of all sizes.
CloudEXPO Has Been the M&A Capital For Cloud Companies For More Than a Decade
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
About DXWorldEXPO LLC
DXWorldEXPO LLC is a Lighthouse Point, Florida-based trade show company and the creator of DXWorldEXPO - Digital Transformation Conference & Expo. The company produces and presents the world's most influential technology events including CloudEXPO, DevOpsSUMMIT, and FinTechEXPO.
