Multicloud Integration Will Disrupt Digital Experience | @CloudEXPO @DHinchcliffe #Cloud #CIO #IoT #IIoT #SmartCities #DigitalTransformation

Why Multicloud Integration Will Disrupt Digital Experience and Drive Growth
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
New research shows that delivering on multicloud experience creation both sustainably and cost-effectively at scale is the single most important way to meet this existential challenge that can create rapid business value and sustain relevancy in the market. Yet the majority of organizations have been slow to put the needed delivery capabilities in place.
Using case studies, this strategic keynote will delve into the existential business cases, key success factors, and technical reality of quickly delivering new stakeholder experiences that will drive down backlogs, reduce Shadow IT, and put IT in the driver's seat as the engine of value for the enterprise.
Dion Hinchcliffe is well-known industry thought leader, business strategist, enterprise architect, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and digital transformation consultant.
He is currently VP and Principal Analyst at Silicon Valley-based Constellation Research and is a widely followed ZDNet Contributor. He judges the CIO100 Awards for CIO Magazine every year. Dion works closely with the leadership teams of Fortune 500 and Global 2000 firms to drive successful change with new digital methods including digital transformation, enterprise social media, digital business models, Internet ecosystems, workforce collaboration, and the future of work. Recently, Robert Half Inc. identified Dion as one of the top 20 people globally that IT leaders mention most. He can be found on Twitter at @dhinchcliffe
Today most companies are adopting or evaluating container technology - Docker in particular - to speed up application deployment, drive down cost, ease management and make application delivery more flexible overall. As with most new architectures, this dream takes significant work to become a reality. Even when you do get your application componentized enough and packaged properly, there are still challenges for DevOps teams to making the shift to continuous delivery and achieving that reducti...
Feb. 25, 2019 08:30 AM EST Reads: 5,581
Here to help unpack insights into the new era of using containers to gain ease with multi-cloud deployments are our panelists: Matt Baldwin, Founder and CEO at StackPointCloud, based in Seattle; Nic Jackson, Developer Advocate at HashiCorp, based in San Francisco, and Reynold Harbin, Director of Product Marketing at DigitalOcean, based in New York. The discussion is moderated by Dana Gardner, principal analyst at Interarbor Solutions.
Feb. 25, 2019 08:15 AM EST
In 2014, Amazon announced a new form of compute called Lambda. We didn't know it at the time, but this represented a fundamental shift in what we expect from cloud computing. Now, all of the major cloud computing vendors want to take part in this disruptive technology. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, John Jelinek IV, a web developer at Linux Academy, will discuss why major players like AWS, Microsoft Azure, IBM Bluemix, and Google Cloud Platform are all trying to sidestep VMs and containers...
Feb. 25, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Skeuomorphism usually means retaining existing design cues in something new that doesn’t actually need them. However, the concept of skeuomorphism can be thought of as relating more broadly to applying existing patterns to new technologies that, in fact, cry out for new approaches. In his session at DevOps Summit, Gordon Haff, Senior Cloud Strategy Marketing and Evangelism Manager at Red Hat, discussed why containers should be paired with new architectural practices such as microservices rathe...
Feb. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EST Reads: 3,931
GCP Marketplace is based on a multi-cloud and hybrid-first philosophy, focused on giving Google Cloud partners and enterprise customers flexibility without lock-in. It also helps customers innovate by easily adopting new technologies from ISV partners, such as commercial Kubernetes applications, and allows companies to oversee the full lifecycle of a solution, from discovery through management.
Feb. 25, 2019 05:00 AM EST
Applications with high availability requirements must be deployed to multiple clusters to ensure reliability. Historically, this has been done by pulling nodes from other availability zones into the same cluster. However, if the cluster failed, the application would still become unavailable. Rancher’s support for multi-cluster applications is a significant step forward, solving this problem by allowing users to select the application and the target clusters, providing cluster specific data. Ranc...
Feb. 25, 2019 02:30 AM EST
As Apache Kafka has become increasingly ubiquitous in enterprise environments, it has become the defacto backbone of real-time data infrastructures. But as streaming clusters grow, integrating with various internal and external data sources has become increasingly challenging. Inspection, routing, aggregation, data capture, and management have all become time-consuming, expensive, poorly performing, or all of the above. Elements erases this burden by allowing customers to easily deploy fully man...
Feb. 25, 2019 02:00 AM EST
Using serverless computing has a number of obvious benefits over traditional application infrastructure - you pay only for what you use, scale up or down immediately to match supply with demand, and avoid operating any server infrastructure at all. However, implementing maintainable and scalable applications using serverless computing services like AWS Lambda poses a number of challenges. The absence of long-lived, user-managed servers means that states cannot be maintained by the service. Lo...
Feb. 25, 2019 02:00 AM EST
With the new Kubernetes offering, ClearDATA solves one of the largest challenges in healthcare IT around time-to-deployment. Using ClearDATA's Automated Safeguards for Kubernetes, healthcare organizations have access to the container orchestration to dynamically deploy new containers on demand, monitor the health of each container for threats and seamlessly roll back faulty application updates to a previous version, avoid system-wide downtime and ensure secure continuous access to patient data.
Feb. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EST
Implementation of Container Storage Interface (CSI) for Kubernetes delivers persistent storage for compute running in Kubernetes-managed containers. This future-proofs Kubernetes+Storage deployments. Unlike the Kubernetes Flexvol-based volume plugin, storage is no longer tightly coupled or dependent on Kubernetes releases. This creates greater stability because the storage interface is decoupled entirely from critical Kubernetes components allowing separation of privileges as CSI components do n...
Feb. 24, 2019 11:45 PM EST
StackRox helps enterprises secure their containerized and Kubernetes environments at scale. The StackRox Container Security Platform enables security and DevOps teams to enforce their compliance and security policies across the entire container life cycle, from build to deploy to runtime. StackRox integrates with existing DevOps and security tools, enabling teams to quickly operationalize container and Kubernetes security. StackRox customers span cloud-native startups, Global 2000 enterprises, a...
Feb. 24, 2019 11:15 PM EST
DevOps is under attack because developers don’t want to mess with infrastructure. They will happily own their code into production, but want to use platforms instead of raw automation. That’s changing the landscape that we understand as DevOps with both architecture concepts (CloudNative) and process redefinition (SRE). Rob Hirschfeld’s recent work in Kubernetes operations has led to the conclusion that containers and related platforms have changed the way we should be thinking about DevOps and...
Feb. 24, 2019 08:00 PM EST Reads: 4,489
With the rise of Docker, Kubernetes, and other container technologies, the growth of microservices has skyrocketed among dev teams looking to innovate on a faster release cycle. This has enabled teams to finally realize their DevOps goals to ship and iterate quickly in a continuous delivery model. Why containers are growing in popularity is no surprise — they’re extremely easy to spin up or down, but come with an unforeseen issue. However, without the right foresight, DevOps and IT teams may lo...
Feb. 24, 2019 06:15 PM EST Reads: 6,874
Signs of a shift in the usage of public clouds are everywhere Previously, as organizations outgrew old IT methods, the natural answer was to try the public cloud approach; however, the public platform alone is not a complete solutionThe move to hybrid, custom, and multi-cloud will become more and more prevalent At the heart of this technology trend exists a custom solution to meet the needs and concerns of these organizations, including compliance, security, and cost issues Blending Ser...
Feb. 24, 2019 05:30 PM EST