Red Hat to Present at @KubeSUMMIT | @IBMcloud @RedHat @GHaff @DanielOh30 @VeerMuchandi @ChrisVanTuin #DevOps #Serverless #Docker #Kubernetes

Gordon Haff, Daniel Oh, Veer Muchandi, and Chris Van Tuin from Red Hat will present seven Kubernetes sessions at the upcoming CloudEXPO Silicon Valley which will take place June 24-26, 2019 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, CA.

Cloud-Native: A New Ecosystem for Putting Containers into Production

The standardization of container runtimes and images has sparked the creation of an almost overwhelming number of new open source projects that build on and otherwise work with these specifications.





Of course, there's Kubernetes, which orchestrates and manages collections of containers. It was one of the first and best-known examples of projects that make containers truly useful for production use. However, more recently, the container ecosystem has truly exploded. A service mesh like Istio addresses many of the challenges faced by developers and operators as monolithic applications transition towards a distributed microservice architecture. A tracing tool like Jaeger analyzes what's happening as a transaction moves through a distributed system. Monitoring software like Prometheus captures time-series events for real-time alerting and other uses. Grafeas and Kritis provide security policy attestation and enforcement. And there are many more.





In short, there's an entire new cloud-native ecosystem growing up around containers. Come to this talk by Red Hat technology evangelist Gordon Haff and learn all about it.

Speaker Bio:

Gordon Haff is senior cloud strategy marketing and evangelism manager at Red Hat. Prior to Red Hat, he wrote hundreds of research notes and was frequently quoted in publications like The New York Times on a wide range of IT topics, as well as advising clients on product and marketing strategies. He also has many years of hands-on experience with both IT software and hardware.

Knative in the Developer's Serverless Life

Knative allows developers not only to address the challenges of using managed services, but also they can jump into the serverless world easier without specific expertise of Linux containers, Kubernetes, or cloud infrastructure platform. But what does this really look like if you're, say, a Java developer? What's the full developer experience?In this session, I will walk you through the beauty of Knative, via a live demo, in terms of developing the modern app on Spring Boot, building Linux containers, deploying it superfast, and scaling down to zero automatically along with workloads. In the end, you will feel better how cool Knative is for developers to make it more comfortable, easier, and quicker to run serverless cloud-native apps.

Speaker Bio:

Daniel Oh is DevOps Evangelist at Red Hat and CNCF ambassador as well. He's well recognized in cloud-native app development practitioner, container geek, the agile coach using many open source projects. He'd also love to talk about the way to transform modern application architecture with practical guideline via technical workshop, brown bag session, hackathon, hand on labs across regions at international conferences like Open Source Summit, ApacheCon, Red Hat Summit, muCon, DevOps Enterprise Summit, DevConf.CZ and so on for audiences who are living in the cloud-native world.

Securing Applications and Pipelines on a Container Platform

Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table? In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked questions that every enterprise trying to adopt an Enterprise Kubernetes Platform needs to know so that they can make informed decisions.

Service Mesh with Enhanced Observability and Traceability

This is an introductory session with demos where you will understand:



- What is a service mesh?

- Reasons for service mesh on Kubernetes and the problems it addresses

- Demo of a Istio as a service mesh on an enterprise Kubernetes cluster

- Adding observability to your Istio cluster with Kiali and trace-ability with JaegerIf you are new to service mesh and want to understand how the service mesh technology is shaping up for enterprise consumption with additional tools and technologies, this session is for you.

Container Technologies - Impact on Enterprises

Container Strategy is on every CTO's agenda. You may be already using containers or just starting off your journey in your enterprise. This session provides you an executive level understanding of how the technologies are evolving in the Container Landscape.



Will walk step by step through container technologies:



- At the Operating System level

- Container Orchestration

- Building Containerized Applications

- Managing your containerized microservices

- Service Mesh

- Serverless with Containers and more..



Will cover the use cases for these technologies, and when to think about applying these technologies in your enterprise. We will also understand how the cloud providers are approaching these areas, the available open source options and the reasons to make such choices.



All in all, if you are a CxO, an IT Executive, an IT Manager or someone who wants to have paint a picture of container technology landscape in your mind, you must attend this session.

Speaker Bio:

Veer Muchandi is a Container and PaaS evangelist. As a Principal Architect with Red Hat, he helps enterprises with Container Strategy, DevOps, Microservices strategy. He conducts strategy sessions, workshops and education sessions and drive the change. Veer is a well known speaker and blogger. He also runs OpenShift Meetup groups in Atlanta and Jacksonville and presents at several forums.

A DevOps State of Mind: Microservices and Databases with Kubernetes

Rapid innovation, changing business landscapes, and new IT demands force businesses to make changes quickly. In the eyes of many, DevOps + Microservices + Containers are at the brink of becoming pervasive in IT to accelerate business innovation. In this presentation, you'll learn about managing containerized Microservices + Databases at scale:



* Best practices for immutable and secure container images

* Deployment strategies for Microservices including Recreate, Rolling, Blue/Green, A/B testing with Canaries

* Managing Database migrations in a CI/CD pipeline

Continuous Security with Kubernetes

When it comes to adopting containers in the enterprise, Security is the highest adoption barrier. Is your organization ready to address the security risks with containers for your DevOps environment? In this presentation, you'll learn about best practices for:



- Addressing the top container security risks in a container environment including images, builds, registry, deployment, hosts, network, storage, APIs, monitoring & logging, and federation.



- Integrating continuous security for containers in the CI/CD pipeline



- Deployment strategies for deploying container security updates including recreate, rolling, blue/green, canary and a/b testing.

Speaker Bio:

Chris Van Tuin, Chief Technologist, NA West at Red Hat, has over 20 years of experience in IT and Software. Since joining Red Hat in 2005, Chris has been architecting solutions for strategic customers and partners and is a frequent speaker on DevOps, Security, and Containers. He started his career at Intel in IT and Managed Hosting followed by leadership roles in services and sales engineering at Loudcloud and Linux startups. Chris holds a Bachelors of Electrical Engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology.

As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations.



Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility.



As they do so, IT professionals are also embracing the reality of Serverless architectures, which are critical to developing and operating real-time applications and services. Serverless is particularly important as enterprises of all sizes develop and deploy Internet of Things (IoT) initiatives.

Serverless and Kubernetes are great examples of continuous, rapid pace of change in enterprise IT. They also raise a number of critical issues and questions about employee training, development processes, and operational metrics.

There's a real need for serious conversations about Serverless and Kubernetes among the people who are doing this work and managing it.

Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector.

The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential.

