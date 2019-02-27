ScaleMP to Exhibit at @CloudEXPO Silicon Valley | @ScaleMP #Cloud #CIO #SMP #VirtualSMP #SDN #SDDC #Serverless #Kubernetes

|By Pat Romanski
ScaleMP is the leader in virtualization for in-memory high-end computing, providing higher performance and lower total cost of ownership as compared with traditional shared-memory systems. The company's innovative Versatile SMP (vSMP) architecture aggregates multiple x86 systems into a single virtual x86 system, delivering an industry-standard, high-end shared-memory computer. Using software to replace custom hardware and components, ScaleMP offers a new, revolutionary computing paradigm. vSMP Foundation is a software-only solution that reduces overall system (CAPEX) and management complexities (OPEX) costs. vSMP Foundation aggregates up to 128 x86 systems to create a single system with up to 32,768 cpus and up to 2 PB of shared memory.
With installations in more than 30 countries around the world, solutions based on vSMP Foundation provide superior performance for database, analytics and simulation applications in commercial, government and public sectors. These solutions conserve the advantages of the traditional shared-memory systems operating model (ease of installation and management as well as large memory), while leveraging the cost structure of x86-based servers and providing access to a broad applications portfolio.
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throughout enterprises of all sizes.
CloudEXPO Has Been the M&A Capital For Cloud Companies
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
Our Silicon Valley 2019 schedule will showcase 200 keynotes, sessions, general sessions, power panels, and hands on tutorials presented by 150 rockstar speakers in 10 hottest conference tracks of 2019:
CloudEXPO is the single event where technology buyers and vendors meet to experience and discus cloud computing and all that it entails. For more than a decade, sponsors and exhibitors of CloudEXPO benefit from unmatched branding, profile building and lead generation opportunities through our following unique tools. For more information on sponsorship, exhibit, and keynote opportunities call us at 954 242-0444 or contact us ▸ Here
FinTech and Blockchain Are Now Part of CloudEXPO 2019 Program
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses.
Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
ServerlessSUMMIT & Kubernetes at CloudEXPO Silicon Valley
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility.
Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility.
As they do so, IT professionals are also embracing the reality of Serverless architectures, which are critical to developing and operating real-time applications and services. Serverless is particularly important as enterprises of all sizes develop and deploy Internet of Things (IoT) initiatives.
Serverless and Kubernetes are great examples of continuous, rapid pace of change in enterprise IT. They also raise a number of critical issues and questions about employee training, development processes, and operational metrics.
DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO Celebrates Its 12th Event in Six Years
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector.
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential.
ServerlessSUMMIT and DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
There's a real need for serious conversations about Serverless and Kubernetes among the people who are doing this work and managing it.
So we are very pleased today to announce the ServerlessSUMMIT at CloudEXPO.
DXWorldEXPO Showcases Cutting-Edge IoT, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Digital Transformation
Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy.
DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.
DXWorldEXPO® has three major themes on its conference agenda:
Technology - The Revolution Continues
Economy - The 21st Century Emerges
Society - The Big Issues
Global 2000 companies have more than US$40 trillion in annual revenue - more than 50% of the world's entire GDP. The Global 2000 spends a total of US$2.4 trillion annually on enterprise IT. The average Global 2000 company has US$11 billion in annual revenue. The average Global 2000 company spends more than $600 million annually on enterprise IT. Governments throughout the world spend another US$500 billion on IT - much of it dedicated to new Smart City initiatives.
For the past 10 years CloudEXPO® helped drive the migration to modern enterprise IT infrastructures, built upon the foundation of cloud computing. Today's hybrid, multiple cloud IT infrastructures integrate Big Data, analytics, blockchain, the IoT, mobile devices, and the latest in cryptography and enterprise-grade security.
Digital Transformation is the key issue driving the global enterprise IT business. DX is most prominent among Global 2000 enterprises and government institutions.
About DXWorldEXPO LLC
DXWorldEXPO LLC is a Lighthouse Point, Florida-based trade show company and the creator of DXWorldEXPO - Digital Transformation Conference & Expo. The company produces and presents the world's most influential technology events including CloudEXPO, DevOpsSUMMIT, and FinTechEXPO.
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
JFrog, the DevOps technology leader known for enabling liquid software via continuous update flows, was honored today with two prestigious awards as part of DevOps.com's annual DevOps Dozen. The awards recognized both JFrog Artifactory as the "Best DevOps Commercial Solution" and JFrog Co-Founder and CEO, Shlomi Ben Haim, as the "Best DevOps Solution Provider Executive". DevOps.com holds the DevOps Dozen awards annually to recognize the best of the best in the global DevOps marketplace.
Applications with high availability requirements must be deployed to multiple clusters to ensure reliability. Historically, this has been done by pulling nodes from other availability zones into the same cluster. However, if the cluster failed, the application would still become unavailable. Rancher’s support for multi-cluster applications is a significant step forward, solving this problem by allowing users to select the application and the target clusters, providing cluster specific data. Ranc...
As Apache Kafka has become increasingly ubiquitous in enterprise environments, it has become the defacto backbone of real-time data infrastructures. But as streaming clusters grow, integrating with various internal and external data sources has become increasingly challenging. Inspection, routing, aggregation, data capture, and management have all become time-consuming, expensive, poorly performing, or all of the above. Elements erases this burden by allowing customers to easily deploy fully man...
With the new Kubernetes offering, ClearDATA solves one of the largest challenges in healthcare IT around time-to-deployment. Using ClearDATA's Automated Safeguards for Kubernetes, healthcare organizations have access to the container orchestration to dynamically deploy new containers on demand, monitor the health of each container for threats and seamlessly roll back faulty application updates to a previous version, avoid system-wide downtime and ensure secure continuous access to patient data.
History of how we got here. What IoT devices are most vulnerable? This presentation will demonstrate where hacks are most successful, through hardware, software, firmware or the radio connected to the network. The hacking of IoT devices and systems explained in 6 basic steps. On the other side, protecting devices continue to be a challenging effort. Product vendors/developers and customers are all responsible for improving IoT device security. The top 10 vulnerabilities will be presented a...
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Edge networking is on the rise, driven by the growth of mobile, IoT and 5G. Success requires taking a fresh look at network architecture and strategies. It is not easy to go from a monolithic approach to a virtualized, cloud-native, and software-driven network that connects headquarters to multiple branches and deploys new services such as SD-WAN, Virtualized Customer Premises Equipment (vCPE), and IoT devices. Companies need to manage distributed applications and data and deploy all this, from ...
StackRox helps enterprises secure their containerized and Kubernetes environments at scale. The StackRox Container Security Platform enables security and DevOps teams to enforce their compliance and security policies across the entire container life cycle, from build to deploy to runtime. StackRox integrates with existing DevOps and security tools, enabling teams to quickly operationalize container and Kubernetes security. StackRox customers span cloud-native startups, Global 2000 enterprises, a...
Implementation of Container Storage Interface (CSI) for Kubernetes delivers persistent storage for compute running in Kubernetes-managed containers. This future-proofs Kubernetes+Storage deployments. Unlike the Kubernetes Flexvol-based volume plugin, storage is no longer tightly coupled or dependent on Kubernetes releases. This creates greater stability because the storage interface is decoupled entirely from critical Kubernetes components allowing separation of privileges as CSI components do n...
To enable their developers, ensure SLAs and increase IT efficiency, Enterprise IT is moving towards a unified, centralized approach for managing their hybrid infrastructure. As if the journey to the cloud - private and public - was not difficult enough, the need to support modern technologies such as Containers and Serverless applications further complicates matters. This talk covers key patterns and lessons learned from large organizations for architecting your hybrid cloud in a way that: Su...
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Platform9, the open-source-as-a-service company making cloud infrastructure easy, today announced the general availability of its Managed Kubernetes service, the industry's first infrastructure-agnostic, SaaS-managed offering. Unlike legacy software distribution models, Managed Kubernetes is deployed and managed entirely as a SaaS solution, across on-premises and public cloud infrastructure. The company also introduced Fission, a new, open source, serverless framework built on Kubernetes. These ...
With the rise of Docker, Kubernetes, and other container technologies, the growth of microservices has skyrocketed among dev teams looking to innovate on a faster release cycle. This has enabled teams to finally realize their DevOps goals to ship and iterate quickly in a continuous delivery model. Why containers are growing in popularity is no surprise — they’re extremely easy to spin up or down, but come with an unforeseen issue. However, without the right foresight, DevOps and IT teams may lo...
Feb. 26, 2019 04:30 PM EST