StackRox Enhances Kubernetes Security | @KubeSUMMIT @StackRox #CloudNative #Serverless #DevOps #Docker #Kubernetes

StackRox, the leader in security for containers and Kubernetes, has introduced new compliance capabilities to the StackRox Kubernetes Security Platform, enabling organizations to verify and provide evidence for compliance with NIST SP 800-190, PCI DSS 3.2 and HIPAA standards.

The StackRox Kubernetes Security Platform enables companies to automatically and instantly check for compliance, identify gaps or non-compliance with controls, obtain clear and detailed remediation information, and provide evidence of compliance ahead of audits. Pre-built reports and drill-down capabilities provide the flexibility to meet the various requirements of audit, compliance and security teams.

"Containers have enabled a new level of productivity and compliance," said Chris Mutzel, chief architect at Stratus Medicine, an organization that helps health systems to integrate third-party software vendors who require access to sensitive health system data. "In our sensitive and risk-adverse industry, we have to maintain highly secure and resilient infrastructure, but we also want to allow innovation using cloud-native technologies. Container environments allow us to more quickly deploy apps that back patient care and administrative efficiency while increasing security and compliance at the same time. StackRox gives us the ability to demonstrate our adherence to HIPAA at all times, helping us avoid audit-induced anxieties. The platform also provides peace of mind to our partner institutions that they can onboard new vendors without introducing security vulnerabilities."

The StackRox platform provides a consistent set of features across each compliance standard:

Dashboard - delivers an at-a-glance view of overall compliance showing violations of the relevant standard's controls

Reports - offers tailored PDF reports that can be exported to provide an overview of the organization's adherence to a given standard or specification

Evidence - provides the ability to export CSV files that auditors can use to document each specific control described in a standard

Customizable Environment Views - enables users the flexibility to review compliance details at the cluster, node or namespace level

Data Drill Down - delivers the capability to explore detailed information on areas of non-compliance with specific controls

The StackRox Kubernetes Security Platform includes an augmented compliance framework that provides automated checks and ongoing monitoring of controls, configurations and policies for:

National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) SP 800-190 - StackRox is the only container security solution that has received investment and support from In-Q-Tel.

Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) 3.2 - StackRox has also published PCI Compliance in Container Environments: A Definitive Guide .

. Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) - StackRox helps entities demonstrate compliance with HIPAA, including data segregation.

"It's a challenge to ensure that container and Kubernetes deployments comply with key security specifications because the environments are vast and the knowledge base isn't there yet among many DevOps and security teams," said Mark Bouchard, Vice President of Research and COO, CyberEdge Group. "As organizations subject to industry regulations continue to adopt Kubernetes, they need solutions that help them both improve their security posture and simplify the work associated with passing audits and demonstrating compliance."

The StackRox Kubernetes Security Platform simplifies the compliance process with a series of continuous and on-demand checks. The additional capabilities for NIST, PCI, and HIPAA augment existing support for Center for Internet Security (CIS) benchmarks for containers and Kubernetes. The platform provides the greatest breadth of automated checks and enforcement capabilities via native infrastructure for the strongest container and Kubernetes compliance controls on the market.

"Integration with Kubernetes is critical to delivering such a powerful and efficient compliance solution," said Wei Lien Dang, StackRox Vice President of Product. "The StackRox approach is embedded directly in the infrastructure and integrated with Kubernetes-specific configurations, which means security and DevOps speak the same language and share a common view of the compliance controls in their environments."

These new compliance capabilities are available in the current release of the StackRox Kubernetes Security Platform.

About StackRox

StackRox helps enterprises secure their Kubernetes environments at scale. The StackRox Kubernetes Security Platform enables security and DevOps teams to enforce their compliance and security policies across the entire container life cycle, from build to deploy to runtime. StackRox integrates with existing DevOps and security tools, enabling teams to quickly operationalize container and Kubernetes security. StackRox customers span cloud-native startups, Global 2000 enterprises, and government agencies. StackRox is privately held and headquartered in Mountain View, California. To learn more, visit www.stackrox.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda.

Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector.

The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential.

As they do so, IT professionals are also embracing the reality of Serverless architectures, which are critical to developing and operating real-time applications and services. Serverless is particularly important as enterprises of all sizes develop and deploy Internet of Things (IoT) initiatives.

Serverless and Kubernetes are great examples of continuous, rapid pace of change in enterprise IT. They also raise a number of critical issues and questions about employee training, development processes, and operational metrics.

At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throughout enterprises of all sizes.

