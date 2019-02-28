Singtel to Exhibit at @CloudEXPO Silicon Valley | @Singtel @SingtelBusiness #Cloud #AI #IoT #IIoT #Blockchain #Smartcities

|By Elizabeth White
|
Article Rating:
|February 28, 2019 05:45 PM EST
Singtel, in collaboration with Microsoft, announced plans to launch an AI-powered IoT network over Microsoft Azure - a unified and programmable platform that combines intelligent connectivity with the cloud for IoT. Through integrating Singtel's IoT network functions into Microsoft Azure's core cloud capabilities, IoT applications can flexibly migrate from devices, to networks and to clouds seamlessly. This collaboration overcomes traditional constraints, empowering enterprises to lower costs, improve performance, and accelerate digital transformation.
With computing powered by Microsoft Azure, the platform will also tap into Azure's ever-expanding set of cloud services including IoT Hub, IoT Edge and other machine learning and cognitive services to extend cloud intelligence and analytics to devices. With insights-driven AI layered into the network, the platform delivers timely intelligence on the performance of applications and devices to facilitate better business decisions. This simplifies and facilitates the management, development and deployment of IoT devices and solutions in the cloud at scale.
"The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected path for IoT innovators to scale globally, and the smartest path to cross-device synergy in an instrumented, connected world."
"The Internet of Things is all around us. We see some examples of this every day - from smart watches and fitness trackers to voice-activated devices and autonomous cars - and this is giving rise to a new wave of tech innovation called edge computing. Our goal is to empower Singtel by enabling the intelligent edge, with artificial intelligence and our 20+ year heritage in enterprise security, for the next frontier of innovation in Singapore and across the globe," said Mr Alberto Granados, Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Operations at Microsoft Asia Pacific. "Our collaboration provides a unique opportunity to bring together, in a frictionless and integrated fabric, the best of devices and the edge, the network, and a hyper scale cloud in Azure. This will provide a spectrum of offerings to developers, innovators, entrepreneurs and visionaries to quickly develop and deploy IoT applications, and we are proud to be working with Singtel to unlock the opportunity at the intelligent edge."
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throughout enterprises of all sizes.
Register Today and SAVE ▸ Here
Speaking Opportunities ▸ Here
Sponsorship & Exhibit Opportunities ▸ Here
Silicon Valley Faculty ▸ Here
Silicon Valley Schedule ▸ Here
CloudEXPO Has Been the M&A Capital For Cloud Companies
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
Our Silicon Valley 2019 schedule will showcase 200 keynotes, sessions, general sessions, power panels, and hands on tutorials presented by 150 rockstar speakers in 10 hottest conference tracks of 2019:
» CloudEXPO
» DevOpsSUMMIT
» ServerlessSUMMIT
» Kubernetes at CloudEXPO
» FinTechEXPO Blockchain
» DXWorldEXPO Digital Transformation
» AI | ML | DL | Artificial Intelligence
» Big Data | Analytics
» IoT | IIoT | Smart Cities
» Mobility | Security
» Enterprise Cloud Hot Topics
CloudEXPO Silicon Valley 2019 Show Prospectus ▸ HERE
Prospectus At-a-Glance ▸ HERE
Attendee Profile ▸ HERE
Keynote Opportunities ▸ HERE
General Session Opportunities ▸ HERE
Diamond Sponsorship Opportunity ▸ HERE
Platinum Sponsorship Opportunity ▸ HERE
Gold and Silver Sponsorship Opportunities ▸ HERE
Bronze Sponsorship and Exhibitor Packages ▸ HERE
Benefits of Exhibiting at CloudEXPO 2019 ▸ HERE
CloudEXPO is the single event where technology buyers and vendors meet to experience and discus cloud computing and all that it entails. For more than a decade, sponsors and exhibitors of CloudEXPO benefit from unmatched branding, profile building and lead generation opportunities through our following unique tools. For more information on sponsorship, exhibit, and keynote opportunities call us at 954 242-0444 or contact us ▸ Here
- Featured on-site presentation and ongoing on-demand webcast exposure to a captive audience of industry decision-makers
- Showcase exhibition during our new extended dedicated expo hours
- Breakout Session Priority scheduling for Sponsors that have been guaranteed a 40-minute technical session
- Online advertising on 4,5 million article pages in SYS-CON's leading i-Technology Publications
- Capitalize on our Comprehensive Marketing efforts leading up to the show with print mailings, e-newsletters and extensive online media coverage
- Unprecedented PR Coverage: Unmatched editorial coverage on Cloud Computing Journal
- Tweetup to over 184,000 plus Twitter followers
- Press releases sent on major wire services to over 500 industry analysts
FinTech and Blockchain Are Now Part of CloudEXPO 2019 Program
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses.
Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
ServerlessSUMMIT & Kubernetes at CloudEXPO Silicon Valley
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility.
Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility.
As they do so, IT professionals are also embracing the reality of Serverless architectures, which are critical to developing and operating real-time applications and services. Serverless is particularly important as enterprises of all sizes develop and deploy Internet of Things (IoT) initiatives.
Serverless and Kubernetes are great examples of continuous, rapid pace of change in enterprise IT. They also raise a number of critical issues and questions about employee training, development processes, and operational metrics.
DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO Celebrates Its 12th Event in Six Years
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector.
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential.
ServerlessSUMMIT and DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
There's a real need for serious conversations about Serverless and Kubernetes among the people who are doing this work and managing it.
So we are very pleased today to announce the ServerlessSUMMIT at CloudEXPO.
DXWorldEXPO Showcases Cutting-Edge IoT, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Digital Transformation
Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy.
DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.
DXWorldEXPO® has three major themes on its conference agenda:
Technology - The Revolution Continues
Economy - The 21st Century Emerges
Society - The Big Issues
Global 2000 companies have more than US$40 trillion in annual revenue - more than 50% of the world's entire GDP. The Global 2000 spends a total of US$2.4 trillion annually on enterprise IT. The average Global 2000 company has US$11 billion in annual revenue. The average Global 2000 company spends more than $600 million annually on enterprise IT. Governments throughout the world spend another US$500 billion on IT - much of it dedicated to new Smart City initiatives.
For the past 10 years CloudEXPO® helped drive the migration to modern enterprise IT infrastructures, built upon the foundation of cloud computing. Today's hybrid, multiple cloud IT infrastructures integrate Big Data, analytics, blockchain, the IoT, mobile devices, and the latest in cryptography and enterprise-grade security.
Digital Transformation is the key issue driving the global enterprise IT business. DX is most prominent among Global 2000 enterprises and government institutions.
About DXWorldEXPO LLC
DXWorldEXPO LLC is a Lighthouse Point, Florida-based trade show company and the creator of DXWorldEXPO - Digital Transformation Conference & Expo. The company produces and presents the world's most influential technology events including CloudEXPO, DevOpsSUMMIT, and FinTechEXPO.
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Feb. 28, 2019 05:45 PM EST
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Feb. 28, 2019 05:45 PM EST
ScaleMP is the leader in virtualization for in-memory high-end computing, providing higher performance and lower total cost of ownership as compared with traditional shared-memory systems. The company's innovative Versatile SMP (vSMP) architecture aggregates multiple x86 systems into a single virtual x86 system, delivering an industry-standard, high-end shared-memory computer. Using software to replace custom hardware and components, ScaleMP offers a new, revolutionary computing paradigm. vSMP F...
Feb. 28, 2019 05:30 PM EST
CoreOS extends CoreOS Tectonic, the enterprise Kubernetes solution, from AWS and bare metal to more environments, including preview availability for Microsoft Azure and OpenStack. CoreOS has also extended its container image registry, Quay, so that it can manage and store complete Kubernetes applications, which are composed of images along with configuration files. Quay now delivers a first-of-its-kind Kubernetes Application Registry that with this release is also integrated with Kubernetes Helm...
Feb. 28, 2019 05:00 PM EST
With container technologies widely recognized as the cloud-era standard for workload scaling and application mobility, organizations are increasingly seeking to support container-based workflows. In particular, the desire to containerize a diverse spectrum of enterprise applications has highlighted the need for reliable, container-friendly, persistent storage. However, to effectively complement today's cloud-centric container orchestration platforms, persistent storage solutions must blend relia...
Feb. 28, 2019 04:30 PM EST
The KCSP program is a pre-qualified tier of vetted service providers that offer Kubernetes support, consulting, professional services and training for organizations embarking on their Kubernetes journey. The KCSP program ensures that enterprises get the support they're looking for to roll out new applications more quickly and more efficiently than before, while feeling secure that there's a trusted and vetted partner that's available to support their production and operational needs.
Feb. 28, 2019 04:00 PM EST Reads: 107
With the rise of Docker, Kubernetes, and other container technologies, the growth of microservices has skyrocketed among dev teams looking to innovate on a faster release cycle. This has enabled teams to finally realize their DevOps goals to ship and iterate quickly in a continuous delivery model. Why containers are growing in popularity is no surprise — they’re extremely easy to spin up or down, but come with an unforeseen issue. However, without the right foresight, DevOps and IT teams may lo...
Feb. 28, 2019 03:15 PM EST Reads: 6,874
Eggplant, the customer experience optimization specialist, announced the latest enhancements to its Digital Automation Intelligence (DAI) Suite. The new capabilities augment Eggplant’s continuous intelligent automation by making it simple and quick for teams to test the performance and usability of their products as well as basic functionality, delivering a better user experience that drives business outcomes.
Feb. 28, 2019 03:00 PM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Feb. 28, 2019 02:30 PM EST
IT professionals are also embracing the reality of Serverless architectures, which are critical to developing and operating real-time applications and services. Serverless is particularly important as enterprises of all sizes develop and deploy Internet of Things (IoT) initiatives. Serverless and Kubernetes are great examples of continuous, rapid pace of change in enterprise IT. They also raise a number of critical issues and questions about employee training, development processes, and opera...
Feb. 28, 2019 02:00 PM EST
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Feb. 28, 2019 02:00 PM EST
Conor Delanbanque has been involved with building & scaling teams in the DevOps space globally. He is the Head of DevOps Practice at MThree Consulting, a global technology consultancy. Conor founded the Future of DevOps Thought Leaders Debate. He regularly supports and sponsors Meetup groups such as DevOpsNYC and DockerNYC.
Feb. 28, 2019 01:30 PM EST
This month @nodexl announced that ServerlessSUMMIT & DevOpsSUMMIT own the world's top three most influential Kubernetes domains which are more influential than LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Medium, Infoworld and Microsoft combined. NodeXL is a template for Microsoft® Excel® (2007, 2010, 2013 and 2016) on Windows (XP, Vista, 7, 8, 10) that lets you enter a network edge list into a workbook, click a button, see a network graph, and get a detailed summary report, all in the familiar environment of...
Feb. 28, 2019 01:15 PM EST
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Feb. 28, 2019 01:15 PM EST
Atlantix Global Systems, a division of CXtec Inc., is one of the largest resellers of enterprise-class, secondary market equipment in the world. Atlantix Global provides a specialized, responsible method of streamlining the ITAD process that saves time, reduces expenses and ensures a secure solution, from start to finish. Atlantix Global has achieved certifications for ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 9001:2015 for asset recovery, OHSAS 18001:2007 for safety and R2:7/2013 for electronics recycling. Atlant...
Feb. 28, 2019 12:30 PM EST