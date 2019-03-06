DevOps with Expanded Security | @DevOpsSUMMIT @TripwireInc #CloudNative #DevOps #Serverless #Docker #Kubernetes

|By Elizabeth White
|
March 6, 2019 11:15 AM EST
Tripwire, Inc., a leading global provider of security and compliance solutions for enterprises and industrial organizations, today announced expanded coverage and support for DevOps environments. The new vulnerability scanning and compliance functionality of Tripwire for DevOps includes additional container registries and Amazon Machine Image (AMI) types, and supports more of the tools and processes used by organizations to integrate security into DevOps.
"DevOps environments can look dissimilar from one organization to another, and - depending on organizational requirements or use cases - preferred container registries, tools and workflows can all be different," said Tim Erlin, vice president of product management and strategy at Tripwire. "We've expanded our DevOps security solutions to work with numerous environments in order to help more organizations embed security into their DevOps practices. By building consistent security practices between DevOps environments and the rest of the organization, Tripwire helps incorporate security consistently across the DevOps life cycle - from build to pre-deployment to production."
Tripwire for DevOps has expanded its support to include:
- Google Container Registry.
- Quay.io remote registry.
- Docker Registry HTTP API V2.
- Amazon Elastic Container Registry (ECR).
- Windows and Linux AMIs.
Tripwire for DevOps is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution that provides configuration assessment and vulnerability management in containers across the DevOps life cycle. By fully automating the assessment of container images in the continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipeline and dynamically testing live instances of application containers in an isolated, cloud-based sandbox, Tripwire for DevOps can establish quality gates at each stage that ensure defined security standards are met. It can also be used to simply monitor and assess repositories, providing visibility into potential risks and without interference to the process.
Tripwire solutions extend beyond development stages, offering organizations the ability to assess online, offline, running and non-running containers for vulnerabilities in an effort to drive consistency in security practices across environments.
For more information, please visit: https://www.tripwire.com/products/tripwire-for-devops.
About Tripwire
Tripwire is the trusted leader for establishing a strong cybersecurity foundation. Partnering with Fortune 500 enterprises, industrial organizations and government agencies, Tripwire protects the integrity of mission-critical systems spanning physical, virtual, cloud and DevOps environments. Tripwire's award-winning portfolio delivers top critical security controls, including asset discovery, secure configuration management, vulnerability management and log management. As the pioneers of file integrity monitoring (FIM), Tripwire's expertise is built on a 20+ year history of innovation helping organizations discover, minimize and monitor their attack surfaces.
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector.
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential.
DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike. Recent research has shown that DevOps dramatically reduces development time, the amount of enterprise IT professionals put out fires, and support time generally. Time spent on infrastructure development is significantly increased, and DevOps practitioners report more software releases and higher quality. Sponsors of DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO will benefit from unmatched branding, profile building and lead generation opportunities.
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throughout enterprises of all sizes.
This month @nodexl announced that ServerlessSUMMIT & DevOpsSUMMIT own the world's top three most influential Kubernetes domains which are more influential than LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Medium, Infoworld and Microsoft combined.
ServerlessSUMMIT at CloudEXPO to present 50 rockstar speakers, 60 sessions in three simultaneous tracks. Call for Papers Here.
The three-day event will take place June 24-26, 2019 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, CA and will be colocated with CloudEXPO Silicon Valley!
Today we have announced our first 12 sessions. We are accepting speaking submissions for ServerlessSUMMIT through Friday, February 8th.
Our CloudEXPO Silicon Valley 2019 schedule showcases 200 presentations, including keynotes, technical sessions, general sessions, power panels, and hands-on tutorials presented by 150 rockstar speakers in the 10 hottest conference tracks of 2019. We are excited to add the ServerlessSUMMIT to this lineup!
As they do so, IT professionals are also embracing the reality of Serverless architectures, which are critical to developing and operating real-time applications and services. Serverless is particularly important as enterprises of all sizes develop and deploy Internet of Things (IoT) initiatives.
Serverless and Kubernetes are great examples of continuous, rapid pace of change in enterprise IT. They also raise a number of critical issues and questions about employee training, development processes, and operational metrics.
ServerlessSUMMIT and DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
There's a real need for serious conversations about Serverless and Kubernetes among the people who are doing this work and managing it.
So we are very pleased today to announce the ServerlessSUMMIT at CloudEXPO.
