beqom, führt die ersten dynamischen Plug-and-Play Total Rewards Statements ein

|March 19, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
beqom, ein cloud-basierter Vergütungssoftware-Anbieter, hat die ersten dynamischen Plug-and-Play Total Rewards Statements eingeführt. Mit der branchenführenden beqom-Lösung lassen sich ab sofort kosteneffiziente Berichte erstellen, mit deren Hilfe Mitarbeiter ihren Wert innerhalb der Wertschöpfungskette direkt einsehen können. Dies trägt entscheidend zur Bindung als auch zur Identifikation mit dem Unternehmen bei. Dafür müssen lediglich entsprechende Daten aus der bestehenden HRIT-Umgebung ins System hochgeladen werden, ohne jeglichen Mehraufwand für die IT bzw. aktuelle Prozesse oder Verfahren zu unterbrechen. Innerhalb von wenigen Stunden lässt sich ein individuell angepasster dynamischer Bericht erstellen.
Mitarbeitermotivation und Geschäftserfolg sind zwei Faktoren, die eng miteinander verknüpft sind. Dabei ist die Wahrnehmung eines Mitarbeiters bezüglich Wertschätzung und Anerkennung und entsprechender leistungsgerechter und fairer Bezahlung entscheidend. Wie Untersuchungen zeigen, sind in der Regel nur zwei von fünf Arbeitnehmern der Auffassung, dass ihnen der Arbeitgeber ein ausgewogenes und attraktives Arbeitsverhältnis bietet. Das Gefühl mangelnder Wertschätzung für das eigene Engagement und den Einsatz für das Unternehmen sind häufig die Ursache für Bindungsprobleme – insbesondere bei leistungsstarken, zuverlässigen Talenten. Um langfristiges Engagement, Bindung und Leistungsoptimierung zu erreichen, sollten Unternehmen für eine überdurchschnittlich gute Mitarbeitererfahrung sorgen und darüber eine solide Basis für mehr Wirtschaftlichkeit und Erfolg zu erreichen. Durch entsprechende Aufrüstung ihrer bestehenden HR-Systeme und die Möglichkeit einer standardmäßigen Bereitstellung dynamischer Mitarbeitervergütungsberichte für jeden Mitarbeiter sind HR-Manager jetzt in der Lage, die direkte Auswirkung des Mitarbeiterengagements messbar nachzuvollziehen. Höheres Mitarbeiterengagement führt zu einer stärkeren Positionierung als zuverlässiger und fairer Arbeitgeber, erhöht Wettbewerbschancen und einen verbesserten ROI.
„Wenn Sie Ihren Mitarbeitern sämtliche Möglichkeiten aufzeigen, wie Sie sie vergüten, kann dies erfolgreich zur Intensivierung der Mitarbeiterbindung beitragen. Und im Gegensatz zu anderen unternehmensweiten Systemen, die über Jahre eingeführt werden müssen, lassen sich mit der beqom-Lösung jetzt einfach und zeitnah Gesamtvergütungsberichte erstellen. Innerhalb von nur wenigen Tagen kann so die Zufriedenheit von Mitarbeitern exorbitant gesteigert werden und zwar durch Berichte, die bei 0,17 USD je Mitarbeiter pro Monat beginnen“, so Tanya Jansen, CMO bei beqom.
Die Einführung des ersten dynamischen Plug-and-Play-Vergütungssystems bestätigt wiederholt das Know How und die berechtigte Marktführerschaft von beqom im Bereich Total Compensation Management. Durch die Erstellung von Gesamtvergütungsberichten sind Unternehmen jetzt in die Lage, die Effizienz ihrer HR-Teams durch eine leistungsstarke Automatisierung zu stützen und zu steigern. Sie sorgen für optimale Vergütungstransparenz, die sich Mitarbeiter als eine abrufbare, ständig verfügbare Erfahrung wünschen.
Die Total Compensation Solution von beqom unterstützt Unternehmen wie Capgemini, BNP Paribas, McDonald's, Pepsico und Yellow Page dabei, ihren Mitarbeitern eine globale Vision aller Elemente in Verbindung mit Vergütungsmanagement und Umsatzentwicklung an die Hand zu geben. Über die beqom-Plattform wird aktuell ein Vergütungsvolumen von 300 Milliarden US-Dollar für über drei Millionen Nutzer in 160 Ländern verwaltet.
Über beqom:
Zufriedenheit ist der Motor für Erfolg.
Unser Ziel ist es, die Mitarbeiter unserer Kunden glücklich zu machen. beqom fördert Zufriedenheit, indem Business-Manager die Möglichkeit erhalten, Mitarbeiter und Partner zu führen, zu koordinieren und zu motivieren. Die Cloud-basierte Total Compensation Plattform von beqom kommt weltweit in sämtlichen Branchen in über 100 Großunternehmen, wie z.B. Microsoft und Vodafone, zum Einsatz. Sie trägt allen Leistungs- und Vergütungsaspekten, wie z.B. Gehaltsüberprüfung, Bonuszahlungen, langfristige Anreize, Provisionen, bargeldlose Leistungen, sowie sämtlichen entscheidenden Faktoren in Bezug auf Mitarbeiterleistungs- und Vertriebsleistungsmanagement Rechnung. Human Resources, Vertriebs- und Finanzorganisationen nutzen unsere Plattform, um Leistungen und die Erhaltung des Leistungsvermögens sowie Kostenoptimierung und Zufriedenheit unter den Mitarbeitern voranzubringen. beqom – für zufriedene Mitarbeiter.
Erfahren Sie mehr unter www.beqom.com.
