Metatron Announces Second Mobile Game App with Krave and a New Keto Diet App

|March 19, 2019 05:30 AM EDT
Metatron (OTC: MRNJ), a mobile and web technology pioneer having developed over 2,000 apps on iTunes and Google Play, is pleased to announce another collaboration with Krave Games which has already lead to the successful release of their first game Holoball for the iPhone. A second mobile arcade game will be released shortly along with a brand new fitness app based on the very popular Keto diet and intermittent fasting trend.
Krave brings to the table its mobile game development expertise and has access to networks of millions of Instagram and social media followers. The two companies plan to conduct a shared rollout of multiple mobile applications geared towards gaming, entertainment, and lifestyle categories.
The global ketogenic diet food market was valued at USD 9.08 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 12.35 billion in 2024, at an estimated CAGR of 5.3%, during the forecast period according to Mordor Intelligence. The global fitness app market is anticipated to grow at 23% CAGR through the forecast period.
With gaming and diet apps continuing to grow in popularity, Krave and Metatron are thrilled to bring the freshest games to the iTunes Store, something that people Krave– “It’s addictingly good and now even healthy.”
Metatron apps:
http://bit.ly/meditationnow (number one meditation app)
iTunes: http://bit.ly/MRNJapps
Google Play: http://bit.ly/1O64fX9
Social Media:
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/metatroninc
Twitter: http://twitter.com/metatroninc
News: https://metatroninc.com/blog
kravegames.com
Forward-Looking Statements: Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements, as such term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company’s operations generally, to differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company’s need for additional financing, which is not assured and which may result in dilution of shareholders, the company’s status as a small company with a limited operating history, dependence on third parties and the continuing popularity of the iOS operating system, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, receipt of revenues, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Moreover, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of such statements, and we disclaim any obligation to update information contained in any forward looking statement. Metatron retained Global Discovery Group Inc. for $3,500 for consulting services, $50,000 with Digital Agency, Inc for social media services along with CSC Partners for $1,500, Bas1 for $2501 and the company retained Pacific Equity Alliance LLC by issuing Integrative Business Alliance LLC 100m rule 144 for 1 year consulting services. Metatron does not grow, sell or distribute any substances that violate United States Law or the controlled substance act. CBD has not been evaluated by the food and drug administration (FDA). CBD products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
