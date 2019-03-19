Sysdig Joins the Linux Foundation’s New Foundation to Support Continuous Delivery Collaboration

|By Business Wire
Sysdig, Inc., the cloud-native intelligence company, today announced that the company has joined the Continuous Delivery Foundation (CDF), a new foundation for the diverse continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD) space, as one of the first members. The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, announced the CDF on March 12 at the Open Source Leadership Summit. The CDF was founded with the purpose of being a neutral organization that grows and sustains an open continuous delivery ecosystem. By joining the CDF, Sysdig further commits to providing cloud-native visibility and security throughout the entire container lifecycle -- build, run and respond -- which includes the development, production, and troubleshooting phases. The company also commits to continue contributing to the open source community.
“Currently, the CI/CD landscape is highly fragmented. As companies migrate to the cloud and modernize their infrastructure, tooling decisions become increasingly complicated and difficult. DevOps practitioners constantly seek guidance on software delivery best practices and how to secure their software supply chains but gathering this information can be difficult,” said Chris Aniszczyk, VP of developer relations, The Linux Foundation. “At a foundation level, the CDF will help make CI/CD tooling more consumable by working closely with open source communities and industry leaders to build portability layers.”
The CDF’s mission is to support DevOps practitioners by creating a hub for software delivery best practices, training materials, and industry guidelines focusing on portability. The foundation will work to define the practices and guidelines that, together with tooling, will help application developers everywhere deliver better and more secure software at speed. The CDF is currently the home for Tekton, Jenkins, Jenkins X and Spinnaker, and the foundation is accepting applications for more technologies.
Sysdig is committed to providing open source security and visibility into modern environments that pose new challenges around security and compliance. By joining and supporting the CDF, Sysdig hopes to continue to contribute to open source technologies and best practices.
Sysdig launched in 2013 with sysdig, the company’s open source monitoring technology. Since then, beyond the company’s visibility and security platform, Sysdig has launched additional open source projects, including Falco, the open source runtime security project from Sysdig. In October, Sysdig announced that Falco had joined the Cloud Native Computing Foundation®, a sister foundation to the CDF, as a Cloud Native Sandbox project. Earlier this month, Sysdig announced the leveraging of extended Berkeley Packet Filter (eBPF) and the company’s contribution of more than a dozen enhancements to the eBPF project over the last several years.
“Sysdig and the CDF have many of the same values and goals. We believe in the power of continuous delivery to empower DevOps teams to produce reliable, secure software more quickly. We also value what open source technologies and collaboration bring to modern architectures,” said Loris Degioanni, chief technology officer and founder at Sysdig. “We look forward to working with the CD Foundation and helping to grow the community.”
About Sysdig
Sysdig (Twitter: @sysdig) is the cloud-native intelligence company. Enterprises depend on Sysdig to deliver reliable, secure containerized applications. We have created the only unified platform to deliver container security, monitoring, and forensics in a microservices-friendly architecture. Our open source technologies have attracted a community of over a million developers, administrators, and other IT professionals looking for deep visibility into applications and containers. Our cloud-native intelligence platform monitors and secures millions of containers across hundreds of enterprises, including Fortune 500 companies and web-scale properties. Learn more at www.sysdig.com.
