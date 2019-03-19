NTT DATA nomina FlytBase vincitrice della nona edizione dell’Open Innovation Contest

|By Business Wire
NTT DATA, fornitore leader di servizi IT, oggi ha annunciato di aver selezionato FlytBase, con sede a Pune, in India, come vincitrice del concorso Open Innovation Contest 9.0 per lo sviluppo della prima piattaforma Internet of Drones (IoD) al mondo per l'implementazione semplice di droni intelligenti connessi con applicazioni aziendali basate su Cloud. La proposta vincente è stata scelta durante la finale del concorso nella sede di NTT DATA a Tokyo il 13 e 14 marzo. In futuro NTT DATA collaborerà con FlytBase per sviluppare un business plan concreto.
FlytBase fornisce livelli software Edge e Cloud per implementare flotte di droni completamente automatizzati e collegati al Cloud su larga scala. Compatibile con tutti i principali droni e piattaforme hardware, la soluzione può essere sfruttata per una maggiore efficienza in diversi campi, come agricoltura, allevamento degli animali (aziende agricole), salvataggio, monitoraggio dei parcheggi, gestione dell'inventario dei magazzini, monitoraggio ambientale e conformità. Nel concorso, è stato giudicato il miglior servizio IT a valore aggiunto per i clienti NTT DATA, che includono enti pubblici, settore privato e privati.
Il concorso annuale di NTT DATA invita startup ad elevata tecnologia a presentare proposte su argomenti importanti nella società in tutto il mondo. Le proposte sono giudicate da un panel costituito da personale NTT DATA ed esperti esterni.
NTT DATA ha ricevuto oltre 450 proposte interessanti da tutto il mondo a cominciare dallo scorso settembre. I concorsi regionali si sono svolti in 20 città (18 paesi) in quattro continenti tra dicembre 2018 e febbraio 2019. Ogni concorso regionale ha selezionato un vincitore da presentare al Gran Finale di Tokyo. Le proposte finali coprivano sette categorie: Healthcare & Life Sciences, Financial Services, Insurance & Payments, Automotive & IoT, RPA & Back Office, Storefront & Digital Marketing, Data Distribution e Disruptive Social Innovation.
Oltre al primo premio, l'SDG Spotlight Winner Award è stato consegnato a TNH Health (San Paolo), l’Audience Award è stato assegnato a Innoviz Technologies (Tel Aviv) e il Judge Award è stato assegnato a Iotium (San Francisco).
Alla competizione internazionale ha partecipato anche la vincitrice dell’edizione italiana, HeartWatch oggi TeiaCare, startup che ha sviluppato una soluzione per il monitoraggio video dei dati vitali, della postura e dei movimenti dei pazienti, destinata alle strutture sanitarie.
Nitin Gupta, fondatore e CEO di FlytBase, ha dichiarato: "Questo è un grande onore. NTT DATA è uno dei più grandi integratori di sistemi ed è considerato affidabile da clienti molto grandi, quindi speriamo di espandere il nostro mercato in modo rapido ed efficiente. Fin dall'inizio, NTT DATA si è concentrata molto sulla creazione di un business collaborativo e sull'utilizzo della nostra tecnologia per sviluppare nuove opportunità di business. Non vediamo l'ora di creare ottimi prodotti per i nostri clienti. "
Kotaro Zamma, a capo di Open Innovation and Business Incubation di NTT DATA, ha detto: “Quest’anno abbiamo ricevuto molte soluzioni che affrontavano questioni relative ai Sustainable Development Goals delle Nazioni Unite, specie nei paesi in via di sviluppo. È emozionante apprendere nuove e diverse attività che offrono soluzioni promettenti per il settore delle infrastrutture. Saremo lieti di collaborare con FlytBase per creare insieme un nuovo business innovativo.”
L’Open Innovation Contest di NTT DATA porta alla creazione di nuovi business pratici. Social Coin, il vincitore nel 2017, ha collaborato con NTT DATA per sviluppare una soluzione commerciale, Citibeats, che permette alle aziende pubbliche e private in tutto il mondo di sfruttare l’AI per identificare le preoccupazioni della comunità e rispondere con efficienza e programmi pratici. Inoltre, il vincitore dello scorso anno, Gestoos, sta implementando un’iniziativa proof-of-concept insieme a clienti di NTT DATA. NTT DATA Italia ha firmato una lettera di intenti con GiPStech, il vincitore di Milano dello scorso anno, e prosegue la collaborazione gli altri finalisti.
Ogni concorso regionale è stato organizzato in collaborazione con una o più aziende del gruppo NTT DATA o partner regionali: NTT DATA UK e Innovate Finance (UK), NTT DATA Italy (Italia), Everis (Spagna, Brasile, Portogallo, Cile, Perù e Messico), Dimension Data (Sud Africa), NTT DATA Services (U.S.A.), MaRS Discovery District (Canada), Business Finland (Finlandia), Agorize (Francia), Deloitte Israel (Israele), TiE (India) e Startupbootcamp e Rainmaking Innovation (Cina e Vietnam).
L'Open Innovation Contest del prossimo anno si svolgerà di nuovo in sedi in tutto il mondo come una proposta vincente per le startup, NTT DATA, i suoi clienti enterprise e la società globale.
Informazioni su NTT DATA Corporation
NTT DATA è un fornitore di servizi IT leader e partner di innovazione mondiale con sede a Tokyo ed attività in oltre 50 paesi. L’impegno a lungo termine è la nostra mission, unendo portata mondiale e presenza sul territorio, per fornire servizi professionali di eccellenza dalla consulenza allo sviluppo di sistemi ed outsourcing. Per ulteriori informazioni visitare www.nttdata.com.
Lista dei concorrenti
Concorrenti presenti alla finale
|Città
Azienda
|Barcellona
|Boston
|Città del Capo
|Espoo
|Ho Chi Minh
|Lima
|Lisbona
|Londra
|Madrid
|Città del Messico
|Milano
|Parigi
|Pune
|San Francisco
|San Tiago
|São Paulo
|Shanghai
|Tel Aviv
|Tokyo
|Toronto
