$24.88 Bn Drone Service Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, Services, Industries, and Law Enforcement - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 19, 2019 06:17 AM EDT
The "Drone Service Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, Services, Industries, and Law Enforcement" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global drone service market accounted for US$ 629.2 Mn in 2018, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 51.1% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to reach US$ 24,882.2 Mn in 2027.
The demand for drone service is largely influenced by an escalating demand of surveying, mapping & inspection; and supportive government regulations related to the adoption of drone across the world. Furthermore, the governments of the developed economies such as the US, Canada, the UK, and Germany have undertaken different initiatives to propel the growth of drone service market in through implementing new rules and regulation for flying drones across the regions.
However, among the developing countries such as India, China, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and others the adoption of drone across agriculture industry is growing with greater percentage provides a potential opportunity for the drone service market.
The drone service providers are gaining prominence in the commercial sector owing to the fact that the end users are seeking various ways to cut down operational cost in their business. Owning a drone and maintenance of the machine involve significant cost and along with the same, the company has to hire a skilled drone operator which again incurs a huge cost. Instead of owning a drone, various companies operating in the commercial sectors are opting for third-party drone service providers which enable them to cut down cost. This factor is positively impacting on the growth of the drone service market. Industries such as real estate and infrastructure and media & entertainment have adopted the technology heavily, which have facilitated the service providers to increase their annual revenue, and thus fuel the growth of drone service market.
Also, the drone service provider is experiencing significant demand for various services such as surveying, inspection, mapping and aerial photography from several other industries such as law enforcement, agriculture, and industrial among others. Law enforcement agencies across the globe have deployed drones for various activities such as surveying, inspection and securing certain areas.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Research Report Guidance
2. Key Takeaways
3. Drone Service Market Landscape
3.1 Market Overview
3.2 Market Segmentation
3.3 Pest Analysis
4. Drone Service Market - Key Industry Dynamics
4.1 Key Market Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Drone Based Solutions In Agriculture Sector and Media Industry Is Constantly Driving the Market
4.1.2 Rotary Wing Drones Have Influenced the Drone Service Market Over the Years
4.2 Key Market Restraints
4.2.1 Lack of Skilled Drone Operators In Developing Regions To Hamper the Market Growth
4.3 Key Market Opportunities
4.3.1 Rising Adoption of Drone Services In E-Commerce Industry Is Anticipated To Stimulate the Market Growth
4.4 Future Trends
4.4.1 Beyond the Visual Line of Sight (Bvlos) To Accentuate the Demand For Commercial Drone Service
4.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
5. Drone Service Market - Global Analysis|
5.1 Global Drone Service Market Overview
5.2 Global Drone Service Market Forecast and Analysis (US$ Mn)
6. Drone Service Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 - Drone
Type
6.1 Overview
6.2 Global Drone Service Market Breakdown, by Drone Type, 2017 & 2027
6.3 Fixed Wing Drone Market
6.3.1 Overview
6.3.2 Fixed Wing Drone Market Forecasts and Analysis
6.4 Rotary Wing Drone Market
6.4.1 Overview
6.4.2 Rotary Wing Drone Market Forecasts and Analysis
6.5 Hybrid Drone Market
6.5.1 Overview
6.5.2 Hybrid Drone Market Forecasts and Analysis
7. Drone Service Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 - by
Service
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Drone Service Market Breakdown, by Service, 2017 & 2027
7.3 Surveying, Mapping & Inspection Market
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Surveying, Mapping & Inspection Market Forecasts and Analysis
7.4 Delivery Market
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Delivery Market Forecasts and Analysis
7.5 Aerial Photography Market
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 Aerial Photography Market Forecasts and Analysis
7.6 Others Market
7.6.1 Overview
7.6.2 Others Market Forecasts and Analysis
8. Drone Service Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 - by
Industry
8.1 Overview
8.2 Global Drone Service Market Breakdown, by Industry, 2017 & 2027
8.3 Real Estate/Infrastructure Market
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Real Estate/Infrastructure Market Forecasts and Analysis
8.4 Media & Enterainment Market
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Media & Entertainment Market Forecasts and Analysis
8.5 Agriculture Market
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 Agriculture Market Forecasts and Analysis
8.6 Industrial Market
8.6.1 Overview
8.6.2 Industrial Market Forecasts and Analysis
8.7 Law Enforcement Market
8.7.1 Overview
8.7.2 Law Enforcement Market Forecasts and Analysis
8.8 Others Market
8.8.1 Overview
8.8.2 Others Market Forecasts and Analysis
9. Drone Service Market - Geographical Analysis
10. Industry Landscape
10.1 Market Initiative
10.2 Merger and Acquisition
10.3 New Development
11. Competitive Landscape
11.1 Competitive Service Mapping
11.2 Market Positioning - Global Top 5 Players Ranking
12. Drone Service, Key Company Profiles
- CyberHawk Innovations Limited
- Terra Drone Corporation
- Sky-Futures
- Measure
- Aerodyne Group
- Skyspecs
- Airinov
- Zipline
- Drone Volt
- Flirtey
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/84bgrl/24_88_bn_drone?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190319005411/en/
Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. It even comes with Prometheus to store the metrics for you and pre-built Grafana dashboards to show exactly what is important for your services - success rate, latency, and throughput. In this session, we'll explain what Linkerd provides for you, demo the installation of Linkerd on Kubernetes and debug a real world problem. We will also dig into what functionality you can build on ...
Mar. 21, 2019 01:15 AM EDT
If you are part of the cloud development community, you certainly know about “serverless computing,” almost a misnomer. Because it implies there are no servers which is untrue. However the servers are hidden from the developers. This model eliminates operational complexity and increases developer productivity. We came from monolithic computing to client-server to services to microservices to the serverless model. In other words, our systems have slowly “dissolved” from monolithic to function-...
Mar. 21, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is a non-profit organization that provides business support services to companies expanding to Japan. With the support of JETRO's dedicated staff, clients can incorporate their business; receive visa, immigration, and HR support; find dedicated office space; identify local government subsidies; get tailored market studies; and more.
Mar. 21, 2019 12:30 AM EDT
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Mar. 21, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 20, 2019 11:45 PM EDT
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
Mar. 20, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Mar. 20, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 20, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Mike Johnston, an infrastructure engineer at Supergiant.io, will discuss how to use Kubernetes to setup a SaaS infrastructure for your business. Mike Johnston is an infrastructure engineer at Supergiant.io with over 12 years of experience designing, deploying, and maintaining server and workstation infrastructure at all scales. He has experience with brick and mortar data centers as well as cloud providers like Digital Ocean, Amazon Web Services, and Rackspace....
Mar. 20, 2019 08:30 PM EDT Reads: 6,132
Containerized software is riding a wave of growth, according to latest RightScale survey. At Sematext we see this growth trend via our Docker monitoring adoption and via Sematext Docker Agent popularity on Docker Hub, where it crossed 1M+ pulls line. This rapid rise of containers now makes Docker the top DevOps tool among those included in RightScale survey. Overall Docker adoption surged to 35 percent, while Kubernetes adoption doubled, going from 7% in 2016 to 14% percent.
Mar. 20, 2019 08:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,128
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 20, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
Today, Kubernetes is the defacto standard if you want to run container workloads in a production environment. As we set out to build our next generation of products, and run them smoothly in the cloud, we needed to move to Kubernetes too! In the process of building tools like KubeXray and GoCenter we learned a whole bunch. Join this talk to learn how to get started with Kubernetes and how we got started at JFrog building our new tools. After the session you will know: How we got to Kuberne...
Mar. 20, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility.
Mar. 20, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Mar. 20, 2019 06:00 PM EDT
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 20, 2019 05:30 PM EDT