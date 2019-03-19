Kohler viert de Details van design tijdens Milan Design Week 2019

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 19, 2019 06:33 AM EDT
Kohler, een globaal lifestylemerk, keert terug op de Milan Design Week met een verleidende zintuiglijke ervaring in het historische Palazzo Del Senato (via Senato, 10, 20121 Milaan, Italië). Het grote meeslepende tentoongestelde object demonstreert de gewaagde benadering van Kohler van design en de meest overweldigende producten van het merk door een creatieve combinatie van water, technologie, textuur, en kleur. De installatie is van 9 april tot 13 april dagelijks tussen 10:00 en 19:00 geopend.
Dit persbericht bevat multimedia. Bekijk hier het volledige persbericht: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190319005415/nl/
The large-scale immersive exhibit showcases Kohler’s bold approach to design and the brand’s most stunning products through an artful combination of water, technology, texture, and color. The installations feature global debuts of products from KOHLER, KALLISTA, ANN SACKS and ROBERN. (Photo: Business Wire)
"De Milan Design Week is het ultieme feest van creativiteit en innovatie binnen de globale designgemeenschap," zei Jim Lewis, vicevoorzitter van Kohler Kitchen en Bath Global Marketing. "De energie en de geest van het evenement maken het de perfecte plaats om nieuwe ideeën te onderzoeken en onze meest recente ontwerpen met een geïnspireerd publiek van ontwerpers van overal ter wereld te vieren."
Natuur speelt een centrale rol in de "digitale tuin" bij de ingang van de tentoonstelling evenals een oneindigheidstuin die op speelse wijze met Kohlers Smart Home collectie contrasteert. De ruimte van Kohler heeft ook een bar en lounge voor gasten om te ontspannen en nieuwe energie op te doen.
Bovendien zal Kohler het Palazzo als platform gebruiken voor de lancering van het tweede globale designthema van het bedrijf, Experiential Luxury, een onderzoek van de details en de lagen die rijke en dynamische milieu's creëren.
De producten die bij de tentoonstelling van dit jaar te zien zijn omvatten het nieuwste van Kohler Co. merken KOHLER, KALLISTA, ANN SACKS en ROBERN. Media geïnteresseerd in een rondleiding of deelname aan media events bij de tentoonstelling worden gevraagd om contact op te nemen met het public relations-team van Kohler.
Smart Home
Intelligente toiletten bieden de perfecte combinatie van verfijnd ontwerp en onovertroffen technologie voor perfect persoonlijk comfort en hygiëne. Uitgebreide aanpassing - creëer met sfeerverlichting en draadloze muziek tot temperatuurcontrole een compleet gepersonaliseerde ervaring.
Digitaal douchen transformeert de dagelijkse routine van gebruikers door aanpassing tot in het kleinste detail. Het nodigt gebruikers uit om met nevelervaringen, stoom, muziek en verlichting een gepersonaliseerde ontspanning tot stand te brengen. De portefeuille van Kohler van Smart Room producten helpt met het creëren van 's werelds slimste badkamers.
Kleur, materiaal, afwerking
Met een volledige waaier van kleuren zetten de afwerkingen van Kohler visueel de toon voor het verhaal van een ruimte geven ze uitdrukking aan een unieke persoonlijkheid. De Etch wastafelafwerking – geïntroduceerd in de Components Collection – biedt een mooie, subtiele gradiënt tussen twee afwerkingen met een precies grafisch patroon. Een breed kleurenpalet en grafische details zorgen ervoor dat het een mooie en decoratieve blikvanger blijft.
Ervaren in de Japanse cultuur, vertelt Kensho het verhaal van decoraties bekend als sashiko door in stenen geëtste patronen te gebruiken. Het maakt ook gebruik van de Italiaanse etstechniek acqueforti, waar metalen en marmer worden gecombineerd om een unieke versiering te creëren. De vorm is schitterend, de echte steen voegt textuur en variatie toe, en de decoratieve technieken zijn adembenemend.
Met nauwkeurige afsnijdingen en extra platte oppervlakken, brengt de Parallel Collection van kranen en accessoires elegante stijl in de moderne badkamer door beheerste expressiviteit. De dichotomie van ronde en vierkante vormen wordt verenigd door karakteristieke hoeken die zorgen voor prachtige reflecties en nauwkeurige uitlijning. Kleinere details zorgen voor een origineel karakter en maken de collectie nog geraffineerder.
In samenwerking met het moederbedrijf, Kohler Co., introduceert ANN SACKS The Crackle Collection by Kohler WasteLAB, een innovatieve tegelserie die de ongebakken keramiek van Kohler als medium gebruikt en het afval omzet in een unieke tegel. Met de hand gemaakt in het WasteLAB in de emaillefabriek in Kohler, Wisconsin, was de op maat gemaakte collectie een van de initiatieven van het Kohler Innovation for Good programma. Milaan dient als de wereldwijde lancering van deze collectie en als primeur van een geheel nieuwe kleurstelling.
Over Kohler Co.
Kohler Co., opgericht in 1873 en gevestigd in Kohler, Wisconsin, is een van Amerika's oudste en grootste ondernemingen in private handen, en heeft bijna 37.000 medewerkers. Met meer dan 50 productielocaties wereldwijd is Kohler een globale leider in het design, innovatie en fabricage van keuken en badkamerproducten; motoren en energiesystemen; luxe kasten en tegels; en eigenaar/exploitant van twee van 's werelds meest mooiste vijfsterrenhotels en golfresorts in Kohler, Wisconsin en St. Andrews, Schotland. Kohler’s Whistling Straits golfbaan zal de 2020 Ryder Cup hosten. Bezoek voor meer details kohlercompany.com.
Deze bekendmaking is officieel geldend in de originele brontaal. Vertalingen zijn slechts als leeshulp bedoeld en moeten worden vergeleken met de tekst in de brontaal, die als enige rechtsgeldig is.
Bekijk het oorspronkelijke bericht op businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190319005415/nl/
Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. It even comes with Prometheus to store the metrics for you and pre-built Grafana dashboards to show exactly what is important for your services - success rate, latency, and throughput. In this session, we'll explain what Linkerd provides for you, demo the installation of Linkerd on Kubernetes and debug a real world problem. We will also dig into what functionality you can build on ...
Mar. 21, 2019 01:15 AM EDT
If you are part of the cloud development community, you certainly know about “serverless computing,” almost a misnomer. Because it implies there are no servers which is untrue. However the servers are hidden from the developers. This model eliminates operational complexity and increases developer productivity. We came from monolithic computing to client-server to services to microservices to the serverless model. In other words, our systems have slowly “dissolved” from monolithic to function-...
Mar. 21, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is a non-profit organization that provides business support services to companies expanding to Japan. With the support of JETRO's dedicated staff, clients can incorporate their business; receive visa, immigration, and HR support; find dedicated office space; identify local government subsidies; get tailored market studies; and more.
Mar. 21, 2019 12:30 AM EDT
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Mar. 21, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 20, 2019 11:45 PM EDT
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Mar. 20, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
Mar. 20, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 20, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Mike Johnston, an infrastructure engineer at Supergiant.io, will discuss how to use Kubernetes to setup a SaaS infrastructure for your business. Mike Johnston is an infrastructure engineer at Supergiant.io with over 12 years of experience designing, deploying, and maintaining server and workstation infrastructure at all scales. He has experience with brick and mortar data centers as well as cloud providers like Digital Ocean, Amazon Web Services, and Rackspace....
Mar. 20, 2019 08:30 PM EDT Reads: 6,132
Containerized software is riding a wave of growth, according to latest RightScale survey. At Sematext we see this growth trend via our Docker monitoring adoption and via Sematext Docker Agent popularity on Docker Hub, where it crossed 1M+ pulls line. This rapid rise of containers now makes Docker the top DevOps tool among those included in RightScale survey. Overall Docker adoption surged to 35 percent, while Kubernetes adoption doubled, going from 7% in 2016 to 14% percent.
Mar. 20, 2019 08:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,128
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 20, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility.
Mar. 20, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
Today, Kubernetes is the defacto standard if you want to run container workloads in a production environment. As we set out to build our next generation of products, and run them smoothly in the cloud, we needed to move to Kubernetes too! In the process of building tools like KubeXray and GoCenter we learned a whole bunch. Join this talk to learn how to get started with Kubernetes and how we got started at JFrog building our new tools. After the session you will know: How we got to Kuberne...
Mar. 20, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Mar. 20, 2019 06:00 PM EDT
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 20, 2019 05:30 PM EDT