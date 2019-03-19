AGCO gibt strategische Partnerschaft mit Solinftec bekannt

|By Business Wire
March 19, 2019 06:35 AM EDT
Die AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO), ein weltweit führender Hersteller und Anbieter von landwirtschaftlichen Gerätelösungen, gibt eine geschäftliche und technologische Partnerschaft mit Solinftec bekannt, einem weltweit führenden Entwickler und Anbieter digitaler Lösungen für die Landwirtschaft. Diese Partnerschaft wird AGCOs Kunden direkten Zugang zu Solinftecs Lösungsportfolio eröffnen, darunter Bordcomputer, Wetterstationen, Bodensensoren, Telemetrie-Netzwerke, selbst entwickelte Algorithmen und die Echtzeit-Erstellung von praktisch umsetzbaren Erkenntnissen, wodurch betriebliche und landwirtschaftliche Effizienz erzielt werden. In Brasilien werden die neuen Lösungen ab den ersten Monaten 2019 für Anbauer von Zuckerrohr, Sojabohnen, Mais und Baumwolle eingeführt und in den USA für den Anbauzyklus 2020 der Mais- und Sojabohnenbauern. Solinftecs Angebote werden die Lösungen für Fahrzeugbestände und Ackerbau ergänzen, die bereits im Portfolio für intelligenten Ackerbau - Fuse® - von AGCO verfügbar sind.
Seit 11 Jahren liefert Solinftec seinen Kunden Lösungen, die Daten in Echtzeit und online erfassen und verarbeiten und sich dabei auf die Optimierung des umfangreichen betrieblichen Ökosystems von Landwirtschaftsbetrieben konzentrieren. Solinftec-Lösungen bestehen aus verschiedenen Ebenen von Hardware, Telekommunikation und Software, die in allen Regionen und für alle Arten von Kulturpflanzen gebräuchlich sind. Als oberste Ebene entwickelte Solinftec eine umfassende Software-Suite und algorithmische Lösungen von Problemen, die wichtig für jede spezifische Region und Kulturpflanzenart sind. Diese Lösungen haben die betriebliche Effizienz wesentlich verbessert und Solinftec 60 Prozent des Zuckerrohrmarktes in Brasilien gesichert.
Renato Hersz, Leiter für Strategy und Corporate Development bei Solinftec kommentiert: „Wir fühlen uns zutiefst geehrt und sind begeistert von der Möglichkeit, mit AGCO zusammenarbeiten zu können. Gemeinsam können wir die Nahrungsmittelproduktion auf globaler Ebene positiv beeinflussen. Mittels Technologie können wir eindeutig mit weniger Aufwand mehr erreichen – in wirtschaftlicher, ökologischer und sozialer Hinsicht.“
AGCOs Partnerschaft mit Solinftec entspricht dem offenen Ansatz für intelligenten Ackerbau von Fuse, der ein transparentes Partnerschaftsmodell umfasst, das den Landwirten Entscheidungsfreiheit und Flexibilität hinsichtlich ihres Maschinenparks, ihrer Software für Ackerbaumanagement und der entsprechenden Dienstleistungsanbieter ermöglicht. „Wir sind hocherfreut, unserem globalen Fuse-Netzwerk einen derart bewährten Innovator hinzufügen und den Landwirten weiterhin Möglichkeiten zur Effizienzoptimierung ihrer Betriebe bieten zu können. Diese Quelle wird insbesondere unseren südamerikanischen Kunden sofortigen Nutzen einbringen, wir planen jedoch auch, künftig mit ihnen in den kommenden Jahre in andere Weltregionen zu expandieren“, so Chris Rhodes, Leiter für Business Development, Global Fuse, einem Teil der AGCO Corporation. Zudem werden AGCO und Solinftec über Möglichkeiten diskutieren, das Portfolio von Solinftec in Südamerikas kürzlich eingeführtes Programm Farm Solutions zu integrieren sowie eventuelle Integrationen und APIs mit anderen Fuse-Produkten.
Weitere Informationen über AGCOs Fuse-Partnerschaftsmodell und seinen offenen Ansatz für intelligente Landwirtschaft finden Sie unter www.AGCOcorp.com/Fuse.
Mehr über Solinftec erfahren Sie auf http://solinftec.com/en/.
Über AGCO
AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) ist weltweit führend, wenn es um das Design, die Herstellung und den Vertrieb von Agrarlösungen geht, und bietet mit seiner kompletten Palette von Maschinen und zugehörigen Dienstleistungen Hightech-Lösungen für die Landwirte, die unsere Welt ernähren. Die Produkte von AGCO werden unter den fünf Kernmarken Challenger®, Fendt®, GSI ®, Massey Ferguson® und Valtra® verkauft, unterstützt durch die intelligenten Landwirtschaftslösungen von Fuse®. Das im Jahr 1990 gegründete Unternehmen AGCO hat seinen Hauptsitz in Duluth, Georgia, USA, und verzeichnete 2018 einen Nettoumsatz von 9,4 Milliarden USD. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter http://www.AGCOcorp.com. Von Nachrichten, Informationen und Veranstaltungen des Unternehmens erfahren Sie auf Twitter: @AGCOCorp. Für Finanznachrichten auf Twitter folgen Sie bitte dem Hashtag #AGCOIR.
Über Solinftec
Solinftec ist ein weltweit führendes Unternehmen für digitale Landwirtschaft und liefert Landwirten praktisch umsetzbare Erkenntnisse. Wir bieten betriebliche und landwirtschaftliche Effizienz, indem wir die besten verfügbaren Technologien aus den Bereichen IoT (Internet der Dinge), Telekommunikation (Satelliten, Mobiltechnik, vermaschte Netze, Niedrigenergieweitverkehrnetzwerk (Low Power Wide Area), Datenverarbeitung (Cloud und Edge) und Datenwissenschaften (lineare Algorithmen und künstliche Intelligenz oder K. I.) entwickeln und nutzen. Die Solinftec-Plattform ist skalierbar und bietet Lösungen für die Hauptengpässe in der landwirtschaftlichen Produktion in zehn Ländern und für zahlreiche Kulturpflanzen. Die Plattform sammelt und verarbeitet in Echtzeit granulare Sensordaten von mehr als 72.800 Quadratkilometern (18 Millionen Acres) sowie über 30.000 landwirtschaftlichen Maschinen und integriert aus der Ferne erfasste Sensormessungen wie auch externe Datenquellen. Wir liefern unsere automatisch erstellten Empfehlungen über Mobilgeräte, Bordcomputer sowie eine Web-Plattform. Solinftec zielt stets darauf ab, Landwirten dabei zu helfen, mit weniger Aufwand mehr Erfolg zu erzielen sowie das Richtige zu tun. Um weitere Informationen über Solinftec zu erhalten, besuchen Sie bitte www.solinftec.com.br
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190319005416/de/
