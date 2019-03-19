IBBI names Garmin® its 2018 Supplier of the Year

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 19, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN), today announced that it received the prestigious Supplier of the Year distinction from the Independent Boat Builders, Inc. (IBBI), the industry’s largest purchasing cooperative comprised of a 19-member network of leading boat brands that collectively build nearly 25% of all boats sold in the U.S. The IBBI Supplier of the Year award recognizes one company’s outstanding service and dedication to its member network. Garmin has been a supplier of choice for the IBBI since 2014, and last year, was named its exclusive marine electronics supplier. The IBBI presented the Supplier of the Year honor to Garmin at its Annual Meeting, March 4-6, 2019.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190319005103/en/
Garmin received the prestigious 2018 Supplier of the Year distinction from the Independent Boat Builders, Inc. (IBBI), the industry’s largest purchasing cooperative comprised of a 19-member network of leading boat brands that collectively build nearly 25% of all boats sold in the U.S. (Photo: Business Wire)
“It’s truly an honor to work with the IBBI and to be named its Supplier of the Year among so many notable suppliers to the group,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Garmin team, and we look forward to continuing to provide this group of boat builders, whose partnerships we highly value and respect, with best-in-class products and service for many years to come.”
“The members of IBBI are well-known boat brands and are leaders in their market segments. Adding Garmin to our supplier list has further enhanced our members’ options to consumers. Over the last five years, we have been impressed not only with the product innovations from Garmin, but also by their level of top-notch customer service,” said Tom Broy, IBBI president. “We look forward to a long strategic relationships where our members can continue to bring these innovations to the consumers.”
As its exclusive marine electronics supplier, IBBI members benefit from Garmin’s extensive product portfolio that includes some of the industry’s most sophisticated chartplotters and touchscreen multifunction displays, sonar technology, high-definition radar, autopilots, high-resolution mapping, and other products and services that are known for innovation, reliability, and ease-of-use.
Garmin is the world’s leading marine electronics manufacturer1 and was recently named Manufacturer of the Year for the fourth consecutive year by the NMEA, an honor given to the most recognized marine electronics company for support of products in the field. Other Garmin marine brands include FUSION® Entertainment, Navionics–a premier supplier of electronic charts, and EmpirBus™.
For decades, Garmin has pioneered new GPS navigation and wireless devices and applications that are designed for people who live an active lifestyle. Garmin serves five primary markets, including automotive, aviation, fitness, marine, and outdoor recreation. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, twitter.com/garmin, instagram.com/garmin or youtube.com/garmin.
1Based on 2017 reported sales.
About Garmin International Inc.
Garmin International Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin, FUSION and Navionics are registered trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.
All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
Notice on Forward-Looking Statements
This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 29, 2018, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at https://www.garmin.com/en-US/company/investors. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190319005103/en/
Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. It even comes with Prometheus to store the metrics for you and pre-built Grafana dashboards to show exactly what is important for your services - success rate, latency, and throughput. In this session, we'll explain what Linkerd provides for you, demo the installation of Linkerd on Kubernetes and debug a real world problem. We will also dig into what functionality you can build on ...
Mar. 21, 2019 01:15 AM EDT
If you are part of the cloud development community, you certainly know about “serverless computing,” almost a misnomer. Because it implies there are no servers which is untrue. However the servers are hidden from the developers. This model eliminates operational complexity and increases developer productivity. We came from monolithic computing to client-server to services to microservices to the serverless model. In other words, our systems have slowly “dissolved” from monolithic to function-...
Mar. 21, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is a non-profit organization that provides business support services to companies expanding to Japan. With the support of JETRO's dedicated staff, clients can incorporate their business; receive visa, immigration, and HR support; find dedicated office space; identify local government subsidies; get tailored market studies; and more.
Mar. 21, 2019 12:30 AM EDT
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Mar. 21, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 20, 2019 11:45 PM EDT
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
Mar. 20, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Mar. 20, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 20, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Mike Johnston, an infrastructure engineer at Supergiant.io, will discuss how to use Kubernetes to setup a SaaS infrastructure for your business. Mike Johnston is an infrastructure engineer at Supergiant.io with over 12 years of experience designing, deploying, and maintaining server and workstation infrastructure at all scales. He has experience with brick and mortar data centers as well as cloud providers like Digital Ocean, Amazon Web Services, and Rackspace....
Mar. 20, 2019 08:30 PM EDT Reads: 6,132
Containerized software is riding a wave of growth, according to latest RightScale survey. At Sematext we see this growth trend via our Docker monitoring adoption and via Sematext Docker Agent popularity on Docker Hub, where it crossed 1M+ pulls line. This rapid rise of containers now makes Docker the top DevOps tool among those included in RightScale survey. Overall Docker adoption surged to 35 percent, while Kubernetes adoption doubled, going from 7% in 2016 to 14% percent.
Mar. 20, 2019 08:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,128
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 20, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
Today, Kubernetes is the defacto standard if you want to run container workloads in a production environment. As we set out to build our next generation of products, and run them smoothly in the cloud, we needed to move to Kubernetes too! In the process of building tools like KubeXray and GoCenter we learned a whole bunch. Join this talk to learn how to get started with Kubernetes and how we got started at JFrog building our new tools. After the session you will know: How we got to Kuberne...
Mar. 20, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility.
Mar. 20, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Mar. 20, 2019 06:00 PM EDT
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 20, 2019 05:30 PM EDT