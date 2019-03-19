Marketing Evolution Announces $26.1 Million in Growth Funding Round Led by Energy Impact Partners

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 19, 2019 07:01 AM EDT
Marketing Evolution, provider of powerful marketing measurement and optimization solutions, today announced $26.1 million in growth financing. The round was led by Energy Impact Partners (EIP), a leading utility-backed energy investment and innovation firm, with continued participation from existing investors Insight Venture Partners and Zetta Venture Partners. This round brings the total invested to date to $50.7 million. In addition, Lindsay Luger, partner at EIP, will join Marketing Evolution’s Board of Directors.
Marketing Evolution was named a Leader in "The Forrester Wave: Marketing Measurement And Optimization Solutions, Q2 2018.” This funding supports continued innovation, specifically around its Marketing Measurement and Attribution Platform, which announced expanded features in February, empowering marketers with an automated data pipeline. The company’s focus on a new automated data pipeline process directly addresses findings from Forrester Consulting that 65 percent of marketers are concerned about the quality of their data, and other industry research that found more than 60 percent of marketers identified ‘improving marketing data quality’ as a strategic priority, and 44 percent said improving marketing data quality is a struggle to achieve.
Additionally, the funding will be used to scale Marketing Evolution’s international growth and to continue to focus on customer success. Working with EIP, Marketing Evolution will also extend its solutions to marketers within the utilities and energy industry, arming them with tools to leverage massive amounts of data to drive key business decisions and better understand their customers.
“We proved that person-level marketing optimization with Artificial Intelligence (AI) will increase a marketer’s return on investment by 30 percent. The key is a fully automated data pipeline that can integrate a diverse set of data in real-time. We’ve deployed our experience working with over 75 of the world’s leading brands and $25 million of invested capital to build the world’s leading fully automated data pipeline,” said Rex Briggs, founder and CEO of Marketing Evolution. “With this additional round of $26 million in capital, we will deepen the use cases for marketing and business optimization to make it faster and easier to on-board and truly connect with customers in the most profitable ways.”
The growing issue of bad data quality in marketing is a leading contributor to wasted media spend. Marketing Evolution developed the first marketing measurement solution to incorporate an extensive process for assessing and validating data quality into its standard product, from data arrival to ingestion and consumption, covering representativeness analysis and anomaly detection. Data quality assurance is one of the core pillars in Marketing Evolution’s product design and development.
“In the energy market, every citizen is a customer. Utilities are constantly seeking ways to drive better engagement and enhance the customer experience,” said Lindsay Luger, partner at EIP. “Marketing Evolution's platform, which has been proven across several consumer-facing industries, is a perfect solution to help utilities optimize their outreach and offer a better energy experience for all of us.”
About Marketing Evolution
Marketing Evolution provides the most powerful marketing measurement and optimization solutions that increase campaign performance, sales, and engagement. Leveraging patented technology and data from hundreds of sources, our breakthrough person-centric approach provides marketers with actionable insights to prospectively recommend media, message, and budget allocation. Forward-looking brands rely on Marketing Evolution to deliver accurate unified marketing measurement across both online and offline channels, while maximizing their media spend, marketing Return on Investment (ROI), and brand impact. To learn more, please visit https://www.marketingevolution.com/.
About Energy Impact Partners
Energy Impact Partners is a strategic private equity firm established in 2015 that invests in innovative technologies, services, and products throughout the energy supply chain from generation to consumption. It provides its strategic partners with critical information helping them plot a path into the future. Through close collaboration with its investor base, EIP seeks to bring the best companies, buying power, and vision in the industry to capitalize on the emerging energy landscape. EIP’s utility partners include Southern Company, National Grid, Xcel Energy, Ameren, Great Plains Energy, Fortis Inc., AGL, Avista, MGE Energy Inc., TEPCO, PTT Public Company Limited, OGE Energy Corp., TransCanada, and Alliant Energy. For more information, visit www.energyimpactpartners.com.
About Insight Venture Partners
Insight Venture Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. Founded in 1995, Insight currently has over $20 billion of assets under management and has cumulatively invested in more than 300 companies worldwide. Our mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on growth expertise to foster long-term success. Across our people and our portfolio, we encourage a culture around a core belief: growth equals opportunity. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit www.insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners.
About Zetta Venture Partners
Founded in 2013, Zetta Venture Partners is the first early stage fund focused on AI for business - companies with both a technology and data advantage - and has $185 million under management. Current representative portfolio companies include Clearbit, Domo, Domino Data Lab, Focal Systems, InsideSales, Invenia, Teem, and Tractable. Past portfolio companies - bebop and Kaggle - were acquired by Google.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190319005178/en/
Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. It even comes with Prometheus to store the metrics for you and pre-built Grafana dashboards to show exactly what is important for your services - success rate, latency, and throughput. In this session, we'll explain what Linkerd provides for you, demo the installation of Linkerd on Kubernetes and debug a real world problem. We will also dig into what functionality you can build on ...
Mar. 21, 2019 01:15 AM EDT
If you are part of the cloud development community, you certainly know about “serverless computing,” almost a misnomer. Because it implies there are no servers which is untrue. However the servers are hidden from the developers. This model eliminates operational complexity and increases developer productivity. We came from monolithic computing to client-server to services to microservices to the serverless model. In other words, our systems have slowly “dissolved” from monolithic to function-...
Mar. 21, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is a non-profit organization that provides business support services to companies expanding to Japan. With the support of JETRO's dedicated staff, clients can incorporate their business; receive visa, immigration, and HR support; find dedicated office space; identify local government subsidies; get tailored market studies; and more.
Mar. 21, 2019 12:30 AM EDT
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Mar. 21, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 20, 2019 11:45 PM EDT
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
Mar. 20, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Mar. 20, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 20, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Mike Johnston, an infrastructure engineer at Supergiant.io, will discuss how to use Kubernetes to setup a SaaS infrastructure for your business. Mike Johnston is an infrastructure engineer at Supergiant.io with over 12 years of experience designing, deploying, and maintaining server and workstation infrastructure at all scales. He has experience with brick and mortar data centers as well as cloud providers like Digital Ocean, Amazon Web Services, and Rackspace....
Mar. 20, 2019 08:30 PM EDT Reads: 6,132
Containerized software is riding a wave of growth, according to latest RightScale survey. At Sematext we see this growth trend via our Docker monitoring adoption and via Sematext Docker Agent popularity on Docker Hub, where it crossed 1M+ pulls line. This rapid rise of containers now makes Docker the top DevOps tool among those included in RightScale survey. Overall Docker adoption surged to 35 percent, while Kubernetes adoption doubled, going from 7% in 2016 to 14% percent.
Mar. 20, 2019 08:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,128
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 20, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
Today, Kubernetes is the defacto standard if you want to run container workloads in a production environment. As we set out to build our next generation of products, and run them smoothly in the cloud, we needed to move to Kubernetes too! In the process of building tools like KubeXray and GoCenter we learned a whole bunch. Join this talk to learn how to get started with Kubernetes and how we got started at JFrog building our new tools. After the session you will know: How we got to Kuberne...
Mar. 20, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility.
Mar. 20, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Mar. 20, 2019 06:00 PM EDT
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 20, 2019 05:30 PM EDT