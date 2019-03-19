Complete Clinic Note Delivered in 45 Seconds or Less with New “Sopris Assistant”

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 19, 2019 07:07 AM EDT
Sopris Health, an intelligent clinical operations platform that enables providers to focus on human conversations while benefiting from the support of intelligent systems, today launched a new chat-interface documentation solution that delivers a clinic note in 45 seconds or less.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190319005320/en/
Sopris Assistant is a fully automated digital assistant that enables clinicians to complete documentation in 45 seconds or less – while they walk from one exam room to the next. (Photo: Business Wire)
“After a year in clinics across the country, tens of thousands of clinic notes and working alongside some of the most reputable medical institutions in the country, Sopris Assistant has demonstrated we’re able to complete documentation in between visits, allowing clinicians to finalize a clinic note before walking into the next exam room,” said Patrick Leonard, CEO and co-founder, Sopris Health. “Delivering real value to our customers means delivering a clinic note in the time it takes to move onto their next patient – 45 seconds or less – without the cognitive load.”
Now available on iOS to U.S. physicians and healthcare providers, “Sopris Assistant” proved in clinics to create a time reduction and ease of use unparalleled by other documentation solutions. It also drove workflow efficiencies and significantly lessened the feeling of burnout.
Brian Bristol, NP-C, and owner/operator of two Van Nuys Urgent Care facilities, said: “My interest in the Sopris Assistant was really born out of necessity, as I needed a complete documentation solution natural to my workflow, but also aware of the patient experience. I see the Sopris Assistant delivering time savings, making it possible for me to stay on top of documentation during the day without sacrificing time with patients, staff or my family. I’m able to reinvest that time into patient education, operational needs and even personal interests.”
Sopris Health is co-founded by Dr. John Froelich, a practicing orthopedic surgeon who also serves as chief medical officer: “Sopris Assistant is a response to the reality that many physicians don’t want documentation to be a part of their exam room encounter, but their hands historically have been tied with outdated, cumbersome and expensive technology solutions. Sopris Health’s clinical advisory board leverages the medical expertise of specialty clinicians with deep knowledge, which in turn enables Sopris Assistant to create palpable improvements for physicians, organizations, and the patients they serve.”
How “Sopris Assistant” Works
The new Sopris Assistant doubles down on a mobile experience outside the confines of an exam room, asking a few key questions in a unique chat interface.
“Throughout our onsite clinic experience with providers, we’ve observed a variety of scenarios in a variety of specialties where practitioners chose to keep technology out of the room or chose to leave part of the clinic note out of the patient conversation,” said Leonard. “If scribes need to ask a handful of questions after physicians see a patient, so will a technology. The Sopris Assistant is trained to know what questions to ask by specialty, by visit type, by note type in the simplest exchange possible.”
Providers use face or touch to securely authenticate and open the Sopris Assistant app, then tap the selected patient from a list imported via EHR integration. The Sopris Assistant walks the provider through an interactive chat interface, asking to:
- Select the type of visit – a visit model created and vetted by specialty
- Answer minimal questions via voice, text or trained “chips” that intuitively suggest appropriate, common answers – Sopris Assistant continually learns over time, making new suggestions specific to the user
- Review the clinic note automatically generated by Sopris Assistant and submit to EHR
Authoritative Interface
The Sopris Health team worked closely with its clinical advisory board to train the assistant to know the questions it needs to ask and to know how to complete the documentation.
The broad expertise helped underscore the quality of content and experience, ultimately helping to release a product that addresses these major components:
- Real-time and fully automated: Sopris Assistant is a fully automated digital assistant for medical documentation.
- Conversation data alone is insufficient: Sopris Health studied tens of thousands of notes generated by healthcare providers on its AI platform and found in 100 percent of the notes, humans were required to add content to each clinical note after the exam. The patient-provider conversations didn’t contain necessary information to generate complete clinical notes, making ambient listening a useful feature, not a complete product.
- Voice + Screen: Sopris Health spent time in clinics and specialties across the country, the experience of which demonstrated the combination of voice and select screen taps is optimal for speed and accuracy.
- Provide actual ROI: Sopris Assistant compresses 5-10 minutes of documentation per visit down to 45 seconds or less – the time it takes to walk from one exam room to the next. Instead of 2 hours of documentation after clinic or pajama time at home, a complete note is submitted by the provider to the EHR before stepping foot in the next exam room – with only a positive impact to patient experience, patient panel and workflow.
Experience with the app is only a portion of the overall relationship.
“It’s not uncommon for us to hear from a prospective customer at 10 p.m. after another evening of missed personal priorities in the name of pajama time,” said Leonard. “We know providers are desperate for a solution that mitigates today’s demands, immediately providing real value, real time savings. Their need is palpable and we push ourselves to onboard them within days.”
For more information on the new Sopris Assistant or the company overall, visit www.SoprisHealth.com.
About Sopris Health
Denver-based Sopris Health is an intelligent clinical operations platform featuring a pioneering “Sopris Assistant” that reduces providers’ administrative burden, creates more time for patients, and relatedly, decreases the level of physician burnout. Unveiled in May 2018, Sopris Health has the dual goals of eliminating physician documentation and automating clinical operations to slash healthcare costs and increase access. Its patent-pending machine learning technology dramatically reduces physician data entry by listening to the physician speak with patients and automatically writing visit notes. This initial product offering is the company’s first step in building the industry’s first intelligent clinical operations platform. For more information on Sopris Health, please visit SoprisHealth.com or @SoprisHealth on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190319005320/en/
Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. It even comes with Prometheus to store the metrics for you and pre-built Grafana dashboards to show exactly what is important for your services - success rate, latency, and throughput. In this session, we'll explain what Linkerd provides for you, demo the installation of Linkerd on Kubernetes and debug a real world problem. We will also dig into what functionality you can build on ...
Mar. 21, 2019 01:15 AM EDT
If you are part of the cloud development community, you certainly know about “serverless computing,” almost a misnomer. Because it implies there are no servers which is untrue. However the servers are hidden from the developers. This model eliminates operational complexity and increases developer productivity. We came from monolithic computing to client-server to services to microservices to the serverless model. In other words, our systems have slowly “dissolved” from monolithic to function-...
Mar. 21, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is a non-profit organization that provides business support services to companies expanding to Japan. With the support of JETRO's dedicated staff, clients can incorporate their business; receive visa, immigration, and HR support; find dedicated office space; identify local government subsidies; get tailored market studies; and more.
Mar. 21, 2019 12:30 AM EDT
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Mar. 21, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 20, 2019 11:45 PM EDT
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
Mar. 20, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Mar. 20, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 20, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Mike Johnston, an infrastructure engineer at Supergiant.io, will discuss how to use Kubernetes to setup a SaaS infrastructure for your business. Mike Johnston is an infrastructure engineer at Supergiant.io with over 12 years of experience designing, deploying, and maintaining server and workstation infrastructure at all scales. He has experience with brick and mortar data centers as well as cloud providers like Digital Ocean, Amazon Web Services, and Rackspace....
Mar. 20, 2019 08:30 PM EDT Reads: 6,132
Containerized software is riding a wave of growth, according to latest RightScale survey. At Sematext we see this growth trend via our Docker monitoring adoption and via Sematext Docker Agent popularity on Docker Hub, where it crossed 1M+ pulls line. This rapid rise of containers now makes Docker the top DevOps tool among those included in RightScale survey. Overall Docker adoption surged to 35 percent, while Kubernetes adoption doubled, going from 7% in 2016 to 14% percent.
Mar. 20, 2019 08:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,128
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 20, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
Today, Kubernetes is the defacto standard if you want to run container workloads in a production environment. As we set out to build our next generation of products, and run them smoothly in the cloud, we needed to move to Kubernetes too! In the process of building tools like KubeXray and GoCenter we learned a whole bunch. Join this talk to learn how to get started with Kubernetes and how we got started at JFrog building our new tools. After the session you will know: How we got to Kuberne...
Mar. 20, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility.
Mar. 20, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Mar. 20, 2019 06:00 PM EDT
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 20, 2019 05:30 PM EDT